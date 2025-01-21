App store for web apps
Top Audience Response Software - Serbia
Audience response software, also referred to as audience interaction or audience engagement software, empowers presenters and event organizers to actively engage with event attendees through live polls, surveys, quizzes, and Q&A sessions. This software plays a vital role in fostering audience participation and interactivity during conference sessions or speaking engagements, enabling presenters to effortlessly capture the ideas and opinions of attendees. Audience response tools facilitate a captivating second screen experience by allowing audience members to submit questions, participate in polls and quizzes, all through their personal devices such as smartphones, tablets, or laptops. Additionally, some solutions further enhance the second screen experience by offering features like live slide sharing and note-taking capabilities. By leveraging audience response software, presenters can create dynamic and engaging sessions that leave a lasting impression on their audience.
Mentimeter
mentimeter.com
Mentimeter is the audience engagement platform. Easy-to-use, interactive, and innovative; presenting has never been less stressful and more effortless! Create unique and dynamic presentations that will impress and engage your audience. With Mentimeter you can better connect with your students, colleagues, and clients. No matter if it is a lecture, workshop or meeting, Mentimeter has been designed to suit every type of presentation. Zoom and Teams integrations make it even easier to stand out in the remote and hybrid world. 1.Build a presentation: The easy-to-use online editor makes presentation building a quick and easy process. Create a full slide deck filled with questions, polls, quizzes, content slides, word clouds, and more. 2. Connect with your audience: Your audience uses their smartphones to connect to the presentation where they can submit responses. The real-time visual will help spark chat, discuss, and debate no matter if the meeting takes place online or in-person. 3. Learn from the experience: Once the presentation is over, download the results and use what you have learned to improve for future meetings, classes or conferences.
Quizizz
quizizz.com
Use the Quizizz app to learn anything, anywhere. You can study on your own or engage in group quizzes, assignments, and presentations—in person and remotely. Quizizz is used by more than 20 million people per month in schools, homes, and offices around the world.
Zuddl
zuddl.com
Zuddl is a unified events and webinars platform, which helps B2B event marketers simplify their event tech stack. Instead of using 8-10 different tools and platforms for running one event end to end, use Zuddl to manage your event programs from one platform. Zuddl unified event and webinar platform helps B2B marketers: - Increase operational efficiency by unifying multiple point solutions - Manage the event end to end from one platform: - Build stunning landing pages - Dynamic registration and ticketing - Host events and webinar - Inbuilt video production and editing - Video on demand infrastructure - Native integration with Salesforce, Hubspot, Marketo, Eloqua, and other commonly used CRMs - Improve sales and marketing collaboration by delivering timely insights about attendees and hot prospects throughout the event and multiple events. - Reduce total cost of ownership by unifying the event tech stack since Zuddl supports multiple formats such as virtual, in-person, hybrid and webinars, across multiple use cases: - User conferences - Field marketing events - Customer marketing events - Advisory boards - Webinars - Demand generation events Zuddl is trusted by B2B SaaS companies like Zylo, Stack Commerce, Rocketlane, ServiceNow, Storyblok, Mindtickle, Partnership Leaders, United Nations, NAMIC, HBA, NASSCOM, Google, Microsoft, Kellogg’s amongst others to help them unify their event stack
AhaSlides
ahaslides.com
Everything you need to engage your audience is here. And it's so easy to use. Involve your participants with live polls. Crowdsource the best questions and ideas from your audience. Excite your class with some quiz competition. Win your audience's full attention and deliver rockstar performances on stage. AhaSlides requires no credit card to sign up. Free users have unlimited questions, full access to all slide types.
Worksup
worksup.com
We have been organizing conferences and business events for over 20 years. At one point, facing different event industry challenges we decided to create an event platform both easy-to-use for attendees and quick to set up for organizers. Now, our expertise spans over the full spectrum of event management, providing simple events live-streaming, Q&A, engaging tasks, exhibition opportunities for partners and business networking activities for participants. Worksup is being constantly developed thanks to the feedback we get from our clients and from the founders’ implemented experience. During each event planning road, Worksup is the organizer’s supportive friend and our consultants suggest the best solutions to support your individual goals.
Event Farm
eventfarm.com
Event Farm is an experiential and event marketing software platform that offers customized online invitation, guest registration, mobile check-in and digital activation. Our leading software also enables marketers to incorporate critical event data into the rest of their organization's sales and marketing metrics, making it possible to measure event effectiveness, accelerate pipeline, and prove ROI.
QuizModeOn
quizmodeon.com
Quizmodeon is a web platform that gives you the power to do live multiplayer competitions. - No need for an app download, it can be easily accessed by all mobile and desktop devices. - Custom branding feature to emphasize and make your brand look special. - Gamified scenarios for the quiz produce a memorable experience for the participants - Provides an entertaining solution for HR recruitment, training, marketing strategies and much more.
Monterosa
monterosa.co
One platform, continuous fan engagement Welcome to the Interaction Cloud. The award-winning way to gamify your digital products, fast.
Feedbeo
feedbeo.com
Feedbeo is a tool for engaging with your audience. It simplifies Q&A sessions, live polls, and meetings, including all-hands and town hall gatherings. Its features, such as live Q&A, voting, rating, and word clouds, are intuitive and boost participation. The tool also includes an AI assistant, making poll creation and idea generation effortless. Specifically for work meetings, Feedbeo ensures that everyone can participate and contribute. This inclusive approach is key for gathering valuable insights and making better decisions. The ease of creating online polls with Feedbeo allows presenters to concentrate on their content rather than navigating complex software. Its user-friendly design requires no prior training, enabling immediate and hassle-free use The view for managing your polls and the view for presenting them to your audience work like a magic link. This solves the longstanding issue of integrating online polling into other presentation software, eliminating the need for integrations.
Audiencly
audiencly.io
Audiencly is an interactive presentation software that helps you to engage with your audience during online or live business meetings, conferences, workshops and more.
StreamAlive
streamalive.com
Boost live audience engagement with interactive tools and real-time metrics. Works with In-person sessions, hybrid sessions, Zoom, MS Teams, YouTube Live, etc. StreamAlive helps presenters engage their audiences in all forms of live sessions. The StreamAlive SaaS product is an AI-based conversational presentation platform. It helps dramatically increase audience engagement & outcomes in presentations & other live sessions, whether online or in-person. Bring your livestreams, team meetings, and webinars to life with StreamAlive. Your audience participates in the chat! StreamAlive turns the chat into real-time visualizations—word clouds, polls, world maps, thoughts, links, Q&As etc. We’ll help you track, increase and convert engagement to move your audience from bored-away to blown-away.
MeetMoji
meetmoji.com
MeetMoji combines audience engagement and meeting production in to a single application. Allowing you to present anything and engage everyone without all the awkward transitions or fumbling around. MeetMoji works in any online meeting platform that support screen-sharing, in-person, or both at the same time.
VoxVote
voxvote.com
Free Audience Response System for live voting with your audience. Vote over the internet with any smartphone browser.
myQuiz
myquiz.org
Create online quizzes and interactive presentations to engage your audience. Works on any device with an Internet connection. Up to 100 000 participants
Goosechase
goosechase.com
With Goosechase, experience is everything! Originally inspired by scavenger hunts, Goosechase is an interactive experiences platform (IXP) that enables leaders, organizations and schools to engage, activate, and educate their communities. Created online but played in the real world, Goosechase brings communities to life with engaging, interactive challenges designed to support organizations. The intuitive platform makes it easy to make a repeatable, fun, and positive impact on any community. Since hatching in Canada in 2011, Goosechase has powered hundreds of thousands of global team building, training, fundraising, educational, tourist, and recreational experiences.
Youengage
youengage.me
Create interactive experiences that convert. No-code. Build mobile-friendly quizzes, surveys, smart forms, calculators, live Q&A, interactive virtual events & many more. Combine synchronous and asynchronous methods of gathering feedback and user engagements.
Echo360
echo360.com
Learning, Inspired. Engage every learner, anywhere with the most comprehensive solution for video recording and streaming, video content management, audience engagement, content creation, and assessments. Get Inspired Now DIFFERENT CHALLENGES, SAME GOALS. Whether you are in education, business or government, the changing learning environment has made engaging your learners more challenging than ever- and...
Crowdpurr
crowdpurr.com
Add fun to your events with trivia, leaderboards, and more... for free! Crowdpurr helps you create fun interactive mobile-driven experiences for your live, virtual, and hybrid events.
Vevox
vevox.com
Vevox is a real-time polling and anonymous Q&A platform for employee engagement. Rated number 1 by our users across Trustpilot, G2, and Capterra, Vevox makes virtual and hybrid meetings unmissable by providing participants, wherever they are located, the opportunity to have an equal say. Participants can freely interact by using the Vevox App to answer polls or contribute to Q&A’s through their smartphones or laptops. Giving your staff a voice and hearing their feedback has never been easier. What makes it so good? Vevox is the most intuitive employee engagement technology there is, with user friendly features that have been fine-tuned in partnership with customers just like you. Vevox users say their hybrid comms meetings have been transformed. Getting started is quick and easy and the platform can run independently as a standalone tool, or seamlessly integrates with your existing meeting tech, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, PowerPoint and other technologies, offering a one-stop solution to running successful and engaging hybrid meetings. Make your meetings more interactive, democratic – and more fun!
eBallot
eballot.com
eBallot is an online voting software and services provider that makes it easy to run fair, secure, and effective votes and elections. Choose between our simple self-managed platform or full-service vote management. Our modern voting capabilities streamline your decision-making process.
ElectionBuddy
electionbuddy.com
ElectionBuddy is a modern cloud-based voting and meeting platform that enables associations, unions, non-profits, religious groups, homeowner associations, universities, and K-12 schools to streamline their votes. It provides the most secure, effective and flexible way for organizations to virtually conduct votes and elections with complete confidence and transparency. ElectionBuddy has conducted over 132,000 elections with 19 million voters.
Sendsteps
sendsteps.com
Sendsteps is the first AI presentation creation tool that takes care of content, design and interactivity. It is a platform that allows users to create interactive presentations 10x faster than manual creation. The platform is powered by an advanced machine learning model that generates unique content and does not repeat itself. It includes interactive questions to engage the audience and provides options for multiple languages. It is also GDPR and ISO 27001 certified, ensuring optimal protection for data. It also features an array of features including a PowerPoint Add-in, Microsoft Teams App, Branding Options, Professional Event Services and more. Users can get started by describing their topic, entering presentation and audience details, and the AI will generate interactivity, design and content. It also provides inspiring visuals and graphics to help create amazing presentations.
MeetingPulse
meetingpulse.net
MeetingPulse is the market leader in providing a powerful, flexible interactivity platform for polls, Q&A, surveys, raffles, and other audience engagement tools.
QuestionPro
questionpro.com
QuestionPro offers full-stack online survey software to help you collect data and perform both quantitative and qualitative analysis with the same tool. Its easy-to-use software includes products for the creation, distribution, and analysis of online surveys, polls, tests, and quizzes. QuestionPro includes 350+ free survey templates and more than 40 question types, 15+ logic types, and a wide range of survey reports. It offers tools to reach respondents through email, integrated pop-ups, SMS, QR code, and social media channels. Its offline mobile app lets you collect data from participants even in areas with limited or no internet connectivity. You can brand your surveys with custom themes, logo, colors, and more. Its ready-made and custom themes enable you to create branded surveys with your logo, colors, fonts, and more. The real-time report dashboard gives a quick overview of the survey's performance, along with features to drill down further. It offers more than 40 reports for both quantitative and qualitative data, which can be exported to standard formats like PDF, Word, SPSS, and Excel. QuestionPro Surveys comply with data privacy and security regulations like GDPR, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and many more. It supports integration with 20+ third-party applications, including CRMs, marketing automation, and productivity tools. Best of all, its customer support team is available 24 hours a day to guarantee your project is a success! With over 10 million users across 100 countries, it has provided survey software to Fortune 100 companies, academic institutions, small businesses, and individual researchers for over 20 years. Try the Essentials account now. It's free for life, doesn't require a credit card, and comes with 80+ features—the highest in the survey software industry!
ThoughtExchange
thoughtexchange.com
ThoughtExchange is the AI engagement and experience platform that deepens engagement, enhances data, and provides faster, easier analysis and actions—so you don’t waste a moment. ✔️ Surface better insights through richer, more personalized engagements. Select from multiple methods to unify quantitative and qualitative data collection and uncover nuance. ✔️ With AI analysis integrated throughout the ThoughtExchange platform, participant insights are turned into actionable, targeted solutions in minutes instead of months. ✔️ AI analyzes your engagement data, combines it with contextual information about your organization, and produces personalized action plans for individuals or groups—within seconds. Whether you’re focused on long-term core engagement or looking to access ad hoc feedback, ThoughtExchange supports all of your engagement programs in one platform.
Slido
sli.do
Slido is the ultimate Q&A and polling platform for live and virtual meetings and events. It offers interactive Q&A, live polls and insights about your audience.
Poll Everywhere
polleverywhere.com
Poll Everywhere is a privately held company headquartered in San Francisco, California. The company, founded in April 2007 is an online service for classroom response and audience response systems. Poll Everywhere's product allows audiences and classrooms in over 100 countries to use mobile phones, thereby "plotting the obsolescence" of proprietary hardware response devices otherwise known as clickers. The company raised $20,000 in venture funding from Y Combinator in 2008.