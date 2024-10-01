Top Audience Response Software - Norway

App store for web apps
Audience response software, also referred to as audience interaction or audience engagement software, empowers presenters and event organizers to actively engage with event attendees through live polls, surveys, quizzes, and Q&A sessions. This software plays a vital role in fostering audience participation and interactivity during conference sessions or speaking engagements, enabling presenters to effortlessly capture the ideas and opinions of attendees. Audience response tools facilitate a captivating second screen experience by allowing audience members to submit questions, participate in polls and quizzes, all through their personal devices such as smartphones, tablets, or laptops. Additionally, some solutions further enhance the second screen experience by offering features like live slide sharing and note-taking capabilities. By leveraging audience response software, presenters can create dynamic and engaging sessions that leave a lasting impression on their audience.
Quizizz
quizizz.com
Use the Quizizz app to learn anything, anywhere. You can study on your own or engage in group quizzes, assignments, and presentations—in person and remotely. Quizizz is used by more than 20 million people per month in schools, homes, and offices around the world.
Mentimeter
mentimeter.com
Mentimeter is the audience engagement platform. Easy-to-use, interactive, and innovative; presenting has never been less stressful and more effortless! Create unique and dynamic presentations that will impress and engage your audience. With Mentimeter you can better connect with your students, coll...
Slido
sli.do
Slido is the ultimate Q&A and polling platform for live and virtual meetings and events. It offers interactive Q&A, live polls and insights about your audience.
AhaSlides
ahaslides.com
Everything you need to engage your audience is here. And it's so easy to use. Involve your participants with live polls. Crowdsource the best questions and ideas from your audience. Excite your class with some quiz competition. Win your audience's full attention and deliver rockstar performances on ...
Poll Everywhere
polleverywhere.com
Poll Everywhere is a privately held company headquartered in San Francisco, California. The company, founded in April 2007 is an online service for classroom response and audience response systems. Poll Everywhere's product allows audiences and classrooms in over 100 countries to use mobile phone...
QuestionPro
questionpro.com
QuestionPro offers full-stack online survey software to help you collect data and perform both quantitative and qualitative analysis with the same tool. Its easy-to-use software includes products for the creation, distribution, and analysis of online surveys, polls, tests, and quizzes. QuestionPro ...
Sendsteps
sendsteps.com
Sendsteps is the first AI presentation creation tool that takes care of content, design and interactivity. It is a platform that allows users to create interactive presentations 10x faster than manual creation. The platform is powered by an advanced machine learning model that generates unique cont...
myQuiz
myquiz.org
Create online quizzes and interactive presentations to engage your audience. Works on any device with an Internet connection. Up to 100 000 participants
Event Farm
eventfarm.com
Event Farm is an experiential and event marketing software platform that offers customized online invitation, guest registration, mobile check-in and digital activation. Our leading software also enables marketers to incorporate critical event data into the rest of their organization's sales and mar...
Vevox
vevox.com
Vevox is a real-time polling and anonymous Q&A platform for employee engagement. Rated number 1 by our users across Trustpilot, G2, and Capterra, Vevox makes virtual and hybrid meetings unmissable by providing participants, wherever they are located, the opportunity to have an equal say. Participant...
Goosechase
goosechase.com
With Goosechase, experience is everything! Originally inspired by scavenger hunts, Goosechase is an interactive experiences platform (IXP) that enables leaders, organizations and schools to engage, activate, and educate their communities. Created online but played in the real world, Goosechase bring...
Echo360
echo360.com
Learning, Inspired. Engage every learner, anywhere with the most comprehensive solution for video recording and streaming, video content management, audience engagement, content creation, and assessments. Get Inspired Now DIFFERENT CHALLENGES, SAME GOALS. Whether you are in education, business or...
Feedbeo
feedbeo.com
Feedbeo is a tool for engaging with your audience. It simplifies Q&A sessions, live polls, and meetings, including all-hands and town hall gatherings. Its features, such as live Q&A, voting, rating, and word clouds, are intuitive and boost participation. The tool also includes an AI assistant, makin...
QuizModeOn
quizmodeon.com
Quizmodeon is a web platform that gives you the power to do live multiplayer competitions. - No need for an app download, it can be easily accessed by all mobile and desktop devices. - Custom branding feature to emphasize and make your brand look special. - Gamified scenarios for the quiz produce a ...
StreamAlive
streamalive.com
Boost live audience engagement with interactive tools and real-time metrics. Works with In-person sessions, hybrid sessions, Zoom, MS Teams, YouTube Live, etc. StreamAlive helps presenters engage their audiences in all forms of live sessions. The StreamAlive SaaS product is an AI-based conversation...
MeetMoji
meetmoji.com
MeetMoji combines audience engagement and meeting production in to a single application. Allowing you to present anything and engage everyone without all the awkward transitions or fumbling around. MeetMoji works in any online meeting platform that support screen-sharing, in-person, or both at the s...
Zuddl
zuddl.com
Zuddl is a unified events and webinars platform, which helps B2B event marketers simplify their event tech stack. Instead of using 8-10 different tools and platforms for running one event end to end, use Zuddl to manage your event programs from one platform. Zuddl unified event and webinar platform ...
Youengage
youengage.me
Create interactive experiences that convert. No-code. Build mobile-friendly quizzes, surveys, smart forms, calculators, live Q&A, interactive virtual events & many more. Combine synchronous and asynchronous methods of gathering feedback and user engagements.
MeetingPulse
meetingpulse.net
MeetingPulse is the market leader in providing a powerful, flexible interactivity platform for polls, Q&A, surveys, raffles, and other audience engagement tools.
Worksup
worksup.com
We have been organizing conferences and business events for over 20 years. At one point, facing different event industry challenges we decided to create an event platform both easy-to-use for attendees and quick to set up for organizers. Now, our expertise spans over the full spectrum of event manag...
Crowdpurr
crowdpurr.com
Add fun to your events with trivia, leaderboards, and more... for free! Crowdpurr helps you create fun interactive mobile-driven experiences for your live, virtual, and hybrid events.
Monterosa
monterosa.co
One platform, continuous fan engagement Welcome to the Interaction Cloud. The award-winning way to gamify your digital products, fast.
Audiencly
audiencly.io
Audiencly is an interactive presentation software that helps you to engage with your audience during online or live business meetings, conferences, workshops and more.
ElectionBuddy
electionbuddy.com
ElectionBuddy is a modern cloud-based voting and meeting platform that enables associations, unions, non-profits, religious groups, homeowner associations, universities, and K-12 schools to streamline their votes. It provides the most secure, effective and flexible way for organizations to virtually...
VoxVote
voxvote.com
Free Audience Response System for live voting with your audience. Vote over the internet with any smartphone browser.
eBallot
eballot.com
eBallot is an online voting software and services provider that makes it easy to run fair, secure, and effective votes and elections. Choose between our simple self-managed platform or full-service vote management. Our modern voting capabilities streamline your decision-making process.
ThoughtExchange
thoughtexchange.com
ThoughtExchange is the AI engagement and experience platform that deepens engagement, enhances data, and provides faster, easier analysis and actions—so you don’t waste a moment. ✔️ Surface better insights through richer, more personalized engagements. Select from multiple methods to unify quantitat...