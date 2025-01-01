Top Audience Intelligence Platforms

Find the right software and services.
Audience intelligence platforms collect and assess publicly available online data, empowering businesses with profound insights into their target audiences. Marketers leverage the data acquired from these platforms to formulate customer segments, identify influencers, conduct market research, and guide decision-making processes. With its capability to provide instant and ongoing access to audience insights and analysis, this software facilitates swift and well-informed decision-making in areas such as brand marketing, content strategies, advertising, and product development for businesses.
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence is a platform for analyzing online consumer data, allowing companies to track brand mentions, sentiment, and audience insights across various sources.
Wrench.ai
wrench.ai
Wrench.ai is an app that uses AI to analyze data, automate workflows, and optimize processes for improved decision-making and productivity.
People Pattern
peoplepattern.com
People Pattern provides audience insights by analyzing social media data to understand user behavior and aid in targeted marketing strategies.
Audiense
audiense.com
Audiense helps businesses analyze and engage with their target audiences using social data for insights into demographics, behaviors, and tailored marketing strategies.
Khoros
khoros.com
Khoros is a social media management platform that helps businesses manage campaigns, engage audiences, and analyze performance across various social channels.
Quantcast
quantcast.com
Quantcast helps businesses understand their audience through analytics, optimizing digital strategies and content for improved engagement and online presence.
GWI
gwi.com
The GWI app offers on-demand consumer research and insights, helping businesses understand audience behavior, preferences, and trends through global data.
Resonate
resonate.com
Resonate is an AI-driven platform that provides real-time consumer insights and analytics, helping businesses understand and engage their audiences better.
StatSocial
statsocial.com
StatSocial provides insights into social media audiences, enabling analysis of interests and behaviors to help marketers tailor their strategies effectively.
Brandwatch Influence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch Influence is an influencer marketing platform for discovering influencers, managing relationships, and tracking campaigns across social media.
Lifesight
lifesight.io
Lifesight is a marketing intelligence platform that analyzes data in real-time, integrating reports to enhance decision-making and optimize marketing strategies.
Choozle
choozle.com
Choozle is a digital advertising software that simplifies media buying and integrates consumer data for programmatic campaigns across multiple channels.
Zoomph
zoomph.com
Zoomph is an app that measures sponsorship value and provides insights on audience intelligence to help evaluate sponsorship effectiveness.
