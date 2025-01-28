Top Audience Intelligence Platforms - Seychelles

Khoros

khoros.com

Khoros Marketing enables clients to simplify their complex social marketing operation to build and protect their brand. Khoros Marketing offers customers: * Social Marketing: Orchestrate, govern, engage, and measure integrated social campaigns in an easy-to-configure and highly adaptable platform. * Intelligence: Stay ahead of your market, your competition, and your audiences with powerful, yet accessible insights based on real-time, unlimited search across public social channels. * Vault: Protect your brand across your social footprint with access and credential management. * Experiences: Inspire audience participation across your digital properties through the power of social UGC. * Key benefits include: Scale your interactions: Bring all your teams, channels, and content into one platform to manage integrated social campaigns. * Protect your brand: Centralized visibility and control over account access, content approval, and teams means protecting brand equity at scale. * Measure what matters: Translate your social performance to metrics that matter to your business with configurable dashboards and data exports. * Crisis management: Stay on top of any crisis by understanding when crises are emerging, and how and when to engage using real-time data and custom notifications. * Competitive intelligence: Develop competitive benchmarks and track your competitors’ campaigns to ensure meaningful brand differentiation.