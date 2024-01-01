App store for web apps
Top Audience Intelligence Platforms - Brunei
Audience intelligence platforms collect and assess publicly available online data, empowering businesses with profound insights into their target audiences. Marketers leverage the data acquired from these platforms to formulate customer segments, identify influencers, conduct market research, and guide decision-making processes. With its capability to provide instant and ongoing access to audience insights and analysis, this software facilitates swift and well-informed decision-making in areas such as brand marketing, content strategies, advertising, and product development for businesses.
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch is a digital consumer intelligence company headquartered in Brighton, England. Brandwatch sells six different products: Consumer Research, Audiences, Vizia, Qriously, Reviews and BuzzSumo. Brandwatch Consumer Research is a "self-serve application" or software as a service, which archives ...
Wrench.ai
wrench.ai
Wrench.AI builds Big Data-based software and tools that allow leaders to make better decisions and automate initiatives and campaigns to maximize resources for the best possible return.
People Pattern
peoplepattern.com
People Pattern provides audience insights to companies by using data science to turn public expression into actionable persona sets. Traditional market research is time-consuming, unreliable at scale and prone to bias. People Pattern uses complex data science techniques to extract actionable marke...
Audiense
audiense.com
Everything you need to understand audiences & get better marketing results, social media results, influencer results, media strategies, growth strategies or return on ad spend. Put consumer segmentation and cultural insights at the centre of your strategy and give your teams the ability to understa...
Khoros
khoros.com
Khoros Marketing enables clients to simplify their complex social marketing operation to build and protect their brand. Khoros Marketing offers customers: * Social Marketing: Orchestrate, govern, engage, and measure integrated social campaigns in an easy-to-configure and highly adaptable platform. ...
StatSocial
statsocial.com
StatSocial is the industry’s only cross-platform social audience insights provider, empowering informed, data-driven marketing decisions across global agencies and Fortune 500 brands. StatSocial’s Silhouette™ platform provides rich, omni-channel social audience data enabling marketers to take action...
Brandwatch Influence
brandwatch.com
Manage all your influencer marketing in one place. Discover influencers, handle relationships, and manage campaigns all in one end-to-end solution.
GWI
gwi.com
On-demand consumer research powered by GWI. Understand your audience in an instant with global consumer data at your fingertips.
Lifesight
lifesight.io
Make Every Marketing Dollar Count - Leverage your own data with AI-powered measurements to make optimal marketing decisions. No data analysts or scientists required. Lifesight’s platform enables modern marketers to achieve greater outcomes by taking ownership of customer data, mitigating the loss o...
Quantcast
quantcast.com
Quantcast Advertise is powered by our massive data set of unique real-time customer browsing behaviors. We know your customer's next move, and can get you there first, to deliver the most relevant customers with incredible efficiency. We can also help you amplify your brand story with superior accur...
Resonate
resonate.com
The Resonate Ignite Platform is the only AI-driven consumer data and analytics platform that seamlessly accelerates insights into action. Log in for instant access to hyper-relevant, fresh consumer market research on today’s consumer. Ignite delivers more than 14,000 real-time, proprietary, values-d...
Choozle
choozle.com
Choozle – Digital Advertising Made Easy®—provides a digital advertising software platform that leverages detailed consumer data to power programmatic advertising campaigns across display, connected TV, video, mobile, and other mediums—all from a single, intuitive interface.
Zoomph
zoomph.com
Zoomph's help you measure the value of sponsorships and understand your audience as an end-to-end platform for audience intelligence and sponsorship evaluation.