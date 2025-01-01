Top Auction Software

Find the right software and services.
Auction software offers auctioneers and event organizers a digital platform to efficiently plan, manage, and execute auctions. These tools allow users to create inventory listings, typically through a web interface, and simplify the bidding and payment collection process. Most modern auction solutions support mobile or paperless bidding, while some still offer the option to create physical bid sheets if necessary. Attendees receive real-time notifications when they’re outbid or when they win, complete with instructions for payment and item pickup. Users can also generate reports to track profits, remaining inventory, sales, donations, and other key metrics. Additionally, some software includes enhanced event management features like ticketing, guest check-in, and basic marketing tools.
Givebutter
givebutter.com
Givebutter is a fundraising platform for nonprofits that integrates donation tools, ticketing, and donor management, all offered for free through a transparent fee model.
Greater Giving
greatergiving.com
Greater Giving is an online platform that helps nonprofits manage fundraising through donation processing, event management, and donor communication tools.
Trellis
trellis.org
Trellis is a fundraising software for events, auctions, and raffles, aiding charities in managing ticket sales and donations in one platform.
Accelevents
accelevents.com
Accelevents is an event management platform that facilitates planning and executing virtual, hybrid, and in-person events with features for registration, engagement, and analytics.
OneCause
onecause.com
OneCause is a fundraising app that helps nonprofits manage online giving, events, and auctions, enhancing donor engagement and simplifying the donation process.
Bidddy
bidddy.com
Bidddy enables users to conduct auctions on Instagram, facilitating marketing and sales in a single platform.
Ggiv
qgiv.com
Ggiv is a fundraising platform for nonprofits that provides tools for managing campaigns, tracking donations, and engaging with donors.
Handbid
handbid.com
Handbid is a fundraising platform that enables online auctions, mobile bidding, and donations, facilitating event management and participant engagement.
Auctria
auctria.com
Auctria is a fundraising platform for managing events and auctions, facilitating donations, ticketing, donor engagement, and financial tracking.
Giveffect
giveffect.com
Giveffect is a nonprofit software platform that consolidates fundraising, event management, volunteer coordination, and donor engagement tools in one system.
Snoofa
snoofa.com
Snoofa is a cloud-based auction management system for businesses, offering features like stock management, client communication, bidding, invoicing, and payment processing.
Givergy
givergy.com
Givergy is a fundraising platform that provides tools and solutions for nonprofits to enhance in-person and online fundraising efforts.
RallyUp
rallyup.com
RallyUp is a free fundraising platform for organizations to create customizable events like raffles, auctions, and crowdfunding without subscription fees.
Event.Gives
event.gives
Event.Gives is a fundraising event management app that helps organize events, sell tickets, manage attendees, and capture donations efficiently.
Bid Beacon
bidbeacon.com
Bid Beacon is a mobile auction app designed to enhance silent auctions by maximizing revenue and improving fundraising efforts.
BetterWorld
betterworld.org
BetterWorld is a cloud-based fundraising platform that helps nonprofits organize online auctions, donations, ticketing, and events efficiently with user-friendly tools.
SchoolAuction.net
schoolauction.net
SchoolAuction.net helps schools plan, manage, and run fundraising events, particularly auctions, with tools for both live and online engagement.
