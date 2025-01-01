App store for web apps

Top Auction Software

Auction software offers auctioneers and event organizers a digital platform to efficiently plan, manage, and execute auctions. These tools allow users to create inventory listings, typically through a web interface, and simplify the bidding and payment collection process. Most modern auction solutions support mobile or paperless bidding, while some still offer the option to create physical bid sheets if necessary. Attendees receive real-time notifications when they’re outbid or when they win, complete with instructions for payment and item pickup. Users can also generate reports to track profits, remaining inventory, sales, donations, and other key metrics. Additionally, some software includes enhanced event management features like ticketing, guest check-in, and basic marketing tools.

Givebutter

Givebutter

givebutter.com

Givebutter is a fundraising platform for nonprofits that integrates donation tools, ticketing, and donor management, all offered for free through a transparent fee model.

Greater Giving

Greater Giving

greatergiving.com

Greater Giving is an online platform that helps nonprofits manage fundraising through donation processing, event management, and donor communication tools.

Giveffect

Giveffect

giveffect.com

Giveffect is a nonprofit software platform that consolidates fundraising, event management, volunteer coordination, and donor engagement tools in one system.

Trellis

Trellis

trellis.org

Trellis is a fundraising software for events, auctions, and raffles, aiding charities in managing ticket sales and donations in one platform.

Accelevents

Accelevents

accelevents.com

Accelevents is an event management platform that facilitates planning and executing virtual, hybrid, and in-person events with features for registration, engagement, and analytics.

OneCause

OneCause

onecause.com

OneCause is a fundraising app that helps nonprofits manage online giving, events, and auctions, enhancing donor engagement and simplifying the donation process.

Bidddy

Bidddy

bidddy.com

Bidddy enables users to conduct auctions on Instagram, facilitating marketing and sales in a single platform.

Ggiv

Ggiv

qgiv.com

Ggiv is a fundraising platform for nonprofits that provides tools for managing campaigns, tracking donations, and engaging with donors.

Handbid

Handbid

handbid.com

Handbid is a fundraising platform that enables online auctions, mobile bidding, and donations, facilitating event management and participant engagement.

Auctria

Auctria

auctria.com

Auctria is a fundraising platform for managing events and auctions, facilitating donations, ticketing, donor engagement, and financial tracking.

Snoofa

Snoofa

snoofa.com

Snoofa is a cloud-based auction management system for businesses, offering features like stock management, client communication, bidding, invoicing, and payment processing.

Givergy

Givergy

givergy.com

Givergy is a fundraising platform that provides tools and solutions for nonprofits to enhance in-person and online fundraising efforts.

RallyUp

RallyUp

rallyup.com

RallyUp is a free fundraising platform for organizations to create customizable events like raffles, auctions, and crowdfunding without subscription fees.

Event.Gives

Event.Gives

event.gives

Event.Gives is a fundraising event management app that helps organize events, sell tickets, manage attendees, and capture donations efficiently.

Bid Beacon

Bid Beacon

bidbeacon.com

Bid Beacon is a mobile auction app designed to enhance silent auctions by maximizing revenue and improving fundraising efforts.

BetterWorld

BetterWorld

betterworld.org

BetterWorld is a cloud-based fundraising platform that helps nonprofits organize online auctions, donations, ticketing, and events efficiently with user-friendly tools.

SchoolAuction.net

SchoolAuction.net

schoolauction.net

SchoolAuction.net helps schools plan, manage, and run fundraising events, particularly auctions, with tools for both live and online engagement.

