Auction software offers auctioneers and event organizers a digital platform to efficiently plan, manage, and execute auctions. These tools allow users to create inventory listings, typically through a web interface, and simplify the bidding and payment collection process. Most modern auction solutions support mobile or paperless bidding, while some still offer the option to create physical bid sheets if necessary. Attendees receive real-time notifications when they’re outbid or when they win, complete with instructions for payment and item pickup. Users can also generate reports to track profits, remaining inventory, sales, donations, and other key metrics. Additionally, some software includes enhanced event management features like ticketing, guest check-in, and basic marketing tools.