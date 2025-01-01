Top Attribution Software

Find the right software and services.
Companies leverage marketing attribution software to analyze how various actions, events, or touch points throughout the prospecting and sales processes impact the overall success of their marketing and sales efforts. As a closed sale typically results from a complex interplay of multiple factors occurring in a somewhat unpredictable sequence, determining the key contributors to success can be challenging. Marketing attribution software plays a crucial role in assigning value to each factor that may have influenced the success of a sale, based on its impact on the customer or prospect during interactions with the company. Acting as a central hub, this software consolidates data from various marketing and software tools, seamlessly integrating with solutions employed by sales, marketing, or public relations departments, such as CRM, marketing automation, email marketing, email tracking, demand generation, and sales analytics tools.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot is a CRM platform that integrates marketing, sales, and customer service tools to help businesses manage relationships and streamline operations.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail is a lead intelligence platform that helps businesses track and manage leads through calls, texts, and chats, providing insights to optimize marketing efforts.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact provides email, social media, and event marketing tools for small businesses to manage digital marketing and customer engagement effectively.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses engage customers through personalized campaigns, CRM, and workflow automation.
Impact
impact.com
Impact app is a partnership management platform that helps enterprises discover and manage various partnerships to drive revenue growth.
BL.INK
bl.ink
BL.INK is a link shortening platform that allows users to create and manage custom links and QR codes, track performance, and integrate with existing tools.
AdRoll
adroll.com
AdRoll is an AI-driven marketing platform for retargeting and prospecting, offering audience targeting, cross-channel engagement, and analytics for businesses.
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.AI integrates multiple data sources for B2B marketers, providing insights into marketing performance and customer behavior to enhance ROI and streamline analysis.
Triple Whale
triplewhale.com
Triple Whale is an all-in-one ecommerce platform that centralizes data from various channels for improved analytics and decision-making.
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode is a QR code generator for businesses that enables data collection and engagement tracking to optimize marketing efforts.
Tomi.ai
tomi.ai
Tomi.ai is a tool that analyzes website visitors, predicting their buying potential and optimizing marketing efforts to increase revenue and improve lead quality.
PixelMe
pixelme.me
PixelMe is a link management tool that enables marketers to customize, track, and optimize URLs for better attribution and retargeting in digital marketing campaigns.
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
CallTrackingMetrics is a call tracking platform that helps businesses analyze calls and optimize marketing strategies through data-driven insights and CRM integrations.
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics is a customer engagement platform that integrates data to enhance marketing strategies, allowing businesses to manage customer interactions effectively.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus is a B2B platform that uses first-party data to optimize account marketing and enhance customer engagement throughout their lifecycle.
Attribution
attributionapp.com
Attribution is a multi-touch attribution app that tracks ad spend, conversions, and revenue across various channels for detailed marketing insights.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
HockeyStack is a B2B analytics platform that integrates data from various sources to measure marketing effectiveness and visualize customer journeys.
Demandbase
demandbase.com
Demandbase is a platform for account-based marketing that helps businesses identify, engage, and manage target accounts using AI and data insights.
Madgicx
madgicx.com
Madgicx enhances Meta ad management for e-commerce by optimizing ad performance, targeting, creatives, and automation.
Ecomail.app
ecomail.app
Ecomail.app is an email and omnichannel marketing platform that allows users to create, send, and analyze email campaigns with automation and segmentation features.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource is a call tracking and lead management app that helps businesses analyze marketing effectiveness and improve customer engagement.
Fospha
fospha.com
Fospha is a marketing optimization platform that provides accurate measurement and attribution for eCommerce campaigns across multiple channels.
rampmetrics
rampmetrics.com
Rampmetrics provides a marketing analytics solution for tracking KPIs, conversion, and performance metrics without coding or complex setup, enhancing decision-making and strategy.
TrafficGuard
trafficguard.ai
TrafficGuard is an ad fraud prevention app that helps businesses filter out invalid traffic, ensuring ad spend is allocated to genuine clicks and improving campaign performance.
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics is a marketing measurement platform that tracks customer journeys, attributes revenue across channels, and integrates with CRM systems to enhance marketing strategies.
Cometly
cometly.com
Cometly is an attribution platform that provides accurate insights into ad performance, helping businesses optimize their marketing strategies based on real-time data.
LeadsRx
leadsrx.com
LeadsRx is a SaaS platform that analyzes marketing performance across channels, offering insights into customer journeys and attribution for data-driven decision-making.
WhatConverts
whatconverts.com
WhatConverts is a lead tracking software that helps marketers track calls, forms, and chats, analyze marketing performance, and manage leads across multiple channels.
NestAds
nestscale.com
NestAds is a Shopify app that helps merchants track ad performance and customer journeys across platforms, enabling data-driven marketing decisions to enhance ROAS.
Wizaly
wizaly.com
Wizaly app analyzes marketing channel performance to help users optimize campaigns and improve ROI through data-driven insights.
Lifesight
lifesight.io
Lifesight is a marketing intelligence platform that analyzes data in real-time, integrating reports to enhance decision-making and optimize marketing strategies.
OptiMine
optimine.com
OptiMine Insight is a cloud-based platform that measures cross-channel performance of marketing channels and ads, both offline and online.
Openprise
openprisetech.com
Openprise automates data management processes to improve data quality and integrate sales and marketing systems for B2B organizations, facilitating growth.
InfiniGrow
infinigrow.com
InfiniGrow is an AI-driven platform that helps B2B marketers analyze marketing data, forecast results, and optimize budget allocation to improve campaign performance.
ChannelMix
channelmix.com
ChannelMix is a platform that consolidates marketing data, providing real-time analytics and reporting to help businesses optimize campaigns and measure ROI effectively.
Tracify
tracify.ai
Tracify tracks and attributes marketing activities for e-commerce firms, offering detailed insights and a user-friendly dashboard while ensuring GDPR compliance.
Veritone
veritone.com
Veritone Attribute provides near real-time performance metrics for broadcast advertisements, correlating them with website analytics to enhance marketing attribution for media broadcasters.
CaliberMind
calibermind.com
CaliberMind is a platform that integrates customer data and analytics to help businesses optimize marketing strategies and improve customer engagement.
Dreamdata
dreamdata.io
Dreamdata is a B2B revenue attribution platform that analyzes customer journeys and integrates data to optimize marketing efforts and improve ROI.
LiveRamp
liveramp.com
LiveRamp is a data collaboration platform that helps businesses unify customer data for targeted advertising while ensuring privacy and compliance.
TrackMaven
trackmaven.com
TrackMaven is a marketing analytics platform that integrates data from various digital channels to help marketers evaluate and improve their performance.
Clarivoy
clarivoy.com
Clarivoy provides analytics tools for automotive marketers, focusing on sales attribution and data integration to optimize marketing campaigns and improve customer engagement.
Roivenue
roivenue.com
Roivenue is an analytics and optimization tool for ecommerce that helps marketers improve revenue by analyzing and attributing marketing campaigns.
Measured
measured.com
Measured is an analytics app that quantifies the impact of media on performance, helping brands improve marketing efficiency through data-driven insights.
Rockerbox
rockerbox.com
Rockerbox helps marketers analyze the effectiveness of marketing channels and optimize strategies through advanced attribution and customer journey insights.
Attribuly
attribuly.com
Attribuly enhances Shopify store tracking with first-party cookies for accurate conversion attribution, optimizing campaigns and improving return on ad spend.
Invoca
invoca.com
Invoca is a platform that connects marketing and sales teams to track calls and optimize the sales process to increase revenue and improve customer experiences.
