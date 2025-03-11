App store for web apps

Top Attribution Software

Companies leverage marketing attribution software to analyze how various actions, events, or touch points throughout the prospecting and sales processes impact the overall success of their marketing and sales efforts. As a closed sale typically results from a complex interplay of multiple factors occurring in a somewhat unpredictable sequence, determining the key contributors to success can be challenging. Marketing attribution software plays a crucial role in assigning value to each factor that may have influenced the success of a sale, based on its impact on the customer or prospect during interactions with the company. Acting as a central hub, this software consolidates data from various marketing and software tools, seamlessly integrating with solutions employed by sales, marketing, or public relations departments, such as CRM, marketing automation, email marketing, email tracking, demand generation, and sales analytics tools.

Hubspot

Hubspot

hubspot.com

HubSpot is a CRM platform that integrates marketing, sales, and customer service tools to help businesses manage relationships and streamline operations.

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.

CallRail

CallRail

callrail.com

CallRail is a lead intelligence platform that helps businesses track and manage leads through calls, texts, and chats, providing insights to optimize marketing efforts.

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

Constant Contact provides email, social media, and event marketing tools for small businesses to manage digital marketing and customer engagement effectively.

ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign

activecampaign.com

ActiveCampaign is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses engage customers through personalized campaigns, CRM, and workflow automation.

Impact

Impact

impact.com

Impact app is a partnership management platform that helps enterprises discover and manage various partnerships to drive revenue growth.

BL.INK

BL.INK

bl.ink

BL.INK is a link shortening platform that allows users to create and manage custom links and QR codes, track performance, and integrate with existing tools.

Factors.AI

Factors.AI

factors.ai

Factors.AI integrates multiple data sources for B2B marketers, providing insights into marketing performance and customer behavior to enhance ROI and streamline analysis.

AdRoll

AdRoll

adroll.com

AdRoll is an AI-driven marketing platform for retargeting and prospecting, offering audience targeting, cross-channel engagement, and analytics for businesses.

Triple Whale

Triple Whale

triplewhale.com

Triple Whale is an all-in-one ecommerce platform that centralizes data from various channels for improved analytics and decision-making.

Flowcode

Flowcode

flowcode.com

Flowcode is a QR code generator for businesses that enables data collection and engagement tracking to optimize marketing efforts.

Tomi.ai

Tomi.ai

tomi.ai

Tomi.ai is a tool that analyzes website visitors, predicting their buying potential and optimizing marketing efforts to increase revenue and improve lead quality.

PixelMe

PixelMe

pixelme.me

PixelMe is a link management tool that enables marketers to customize, track, and optimize URLs for better attribution and retargeting in digital marketing campaigns.

CallTrackingMetrics

CallTrackingMetrics

calltrackingmetrics.com

CallTrackingMetrics is a call tracking platform that helps businesses analyze calls and optimize marketing strategies through data-driven insights and CRM integrations.

Solitics

Solitics

solitics.com

Solitics is a customer engagement platform that integrates data to enhance marketing strategies, allowing businesses to manage customer interactions effectively.

HoneyStack

HoneyStack

hockeystack.com

HockeyStack is a B2B analytics platform that integrates data from various sources to measure marketing effectiveness and visualize customer journeys.

Terminus

Terminus

terminusplatform.com

Terminus is a B2B platform that uses first-party data to optimize account marketing and enhance customer engagement throughout their lifecycle.

Attribution

Attribution

attributionapp.com

Attribution is a multi-touch attribution app that tracks ad spend, conversions, and revenue across various channels for detailed marketing insights.

Demandbase

Demandbase

demandbase.com

Demandbase is a platform for account-based marketing that helps businesses identify, engage, and manage target accounts using AI and data insights.

Madgicx

Madgicx

madgicx.com

Madgicx enhances Meta ad management for e-commerce by optimizing ad performance, targeting, creatives, and automation.

Ecomail.app

Ecomail.app

ecomail.app

Ecomail.app is an email and omnichannel marketing platform that allows users to create, send, and analyze email campaigns with automation and segmentation features.

CallSource

CallSource

callsource.com

CallSource is a call tracking and lead management app that helps businesses analyze marketing effectiveness and improve customer engagement.

Fospha

Fospha

fospha.com

Fospha is a marketing optimization platform that provides accurate measurement and attribution for eCommerce campaigns across multiple channels.

rampmetrics

rampmetrics

rampmetrics.com

Rampmetrics provides a marketing analytics solution for tracking KPIs, conversion, and performance metrics without coding or complex setup, enhancing decision-making and strategy.

TrafficGuard

TrafficGuard

trafficguard.ai

TrafficGuard is an ad fraud prevention app that helps businesses filter out invalid traffic, ensuring ad spend is allocated to genuine clicks and improving campaign performance.

Ruler Analytics

Ruler Analytics

ruleranalytics.com

Ruler Analytics is a marketing measurement platform that tracks customer journeys, attributes revenue across channels, and integrates with CRM systems to enhance marketing strategies.

Cometly

Cometly

cometly.com

Cometly is an attribution platform that provides accurate insights into ad performance, helping businesses optimize their marketing strategies based on real-time data.

LeadsRx

LeadsRx

leadsrx.com

LeadsRx is a SaaS platform that analyzes marketing performance across channels, offering insights into customer journeys and attribution for data-driven decision-making.

WhatConverts

WhatConverts

whatconverts.com

WhatConverts is a lead tracking software that helps marketers track calls, forms, and chats, analyze marketing performance, and manage leads across multiple channels.

NestAds

NestAds

nestscale.com

NestAds is a Shopify app that helps merchants track ad performance and customer journeys across platforms, enabling data-driven marketing decisions to enhance ROAS.

Lifesight

Lifesight

lifesight.io

Lifesight is a marketing intelligence platform that analyzes data in real-time, integrating reports to enhance decision-making and optimize marketing strategies.

OptiMine

OptiMine

optimine.com

OptiMine Insight is a cloud-based platform that measures cross-channel performance of marketing channels and ads, both offline and online.

Openprise

Openprise

openprisetech.com

Openprise automates data management processes to improve data quality and integrate sales and marketing systems for B2B organizations, facilitating growth.

InfiniGrow

InfiniGrow

infinigrow.com

InfiniGrow is an AI-driven platform that helps B2B marketers analyze marketing data, forecast results, and optimize budget allocation to improve campaign performance.

ChannelMix

ChannelMix

channelmix.com

ChannelMix is a platform that consolidates marketing data, providing real-time analytics and reporting to help businesses optimize campaigns and measure ROI effectively.

Wizaly

Wizaly

wizaly.com

Wizaly app analyzes marketing channel performance to help users optimize campaigns and improve ROI through data-driven insights.

Tracify

Tracify

tracify.ai

Tracify tracks and attributes marketing activities for e-commerce firms, offering detailed insights and a user-friendly dashboard while ensuring GDPR compliance.

Veritone

Veritone

veritone.com

Veritone Attribute provides near real-time performance metrics for broadcast advertisements, correlating them with website analytics to enhance marketing attribution for media broadcasters.

CaliberMind

CaliberMind

calibermind.com

CaliberMind is a platform that integrates customer data and analytics to help businesses optimize marketing strategies and improve customer engagement.

Dreamdata

Dreamdata

dreamdata.io

Dreamdata is a B2B revenue attribution platform that analyzes customer journeys and integrates data to optimize marketing efforts and improve ROI.

LiveRamp

LiveRamp

liveramp.com

LiveRamp is a data collaboration platform that helps businesses unify customer data for targeted advertising while ensuring privacy and compliance.

TrackMaven

TrackMaven

trackmaven.com

TrackMaven is a marketing analytics platform that integrates data from various digital channels to help marketers evaluate and improve their performance.

Clarivoy

Clarivoy

clarivoy.com

Clarivoy provides analytics tools for automotive marketers, focusing on sales attribution and data integration to optimize marketing campaigns and improve customer engagement.

Roivenue

Roivenue

roivenue.com

Roivenue is an analytics and optimization tool for ecommerce that helps marketers improve revenue by analyzing and attributing marketing campaigns.

Measured

Measured

measured.com

Measured is an analytics app that quantifies the impact of media on performance, helping brands improve marketing efficiency through data-driven insights.

Rockerbox

Rockerbox

rockerbox.com

Rockerbox helps marketers analyze the effectiveness of marketing channels and optimize strategies through advanced attribution and customer journey insights.

Attribuly

Attribuly

attribuly.com

Attribuly enhances Shopify store tracking with first-party cookies for accurate conversion attribution, optimizing campaigns and improving return on ad spend.

Invoca

Invoca

invoca.com

Invoca is a platform that connects marketing and sales teams to track calls and optimize the sales process to increase revenue and improve customer experiences.

