Top Attribution Software

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Companies leverage marketing attribution software to analyze how various actions, events, or touch points throughout the prospecting and sales processes impact the overall success of their marketing and sales efforts. As a closed sale typically results from a complex interplay of multiple factors occurring in a somewhat unpredictable sequence, determining the key contributors to success can be challenging. Marketing attribution software plays a crucial role in assigning value to each factor that may have influenced the success of a sale, based on its impact on the customer or prospect during interactions with the company. Acting as a central hub, this software consolidates data from various marketing and software tools, seamlessly integrating with solutions employed by sales, marketing, or public relations departments, such as CRM, marketing automation, email marketing, email tracking, demand generation, and sales analytics tools.
Submit New App
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot is a CRM platform that integrates marketing, sales, and customer service tools to help businesses manage relationships and streamline operations.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail is a lead intelligence platform that helps businesses track and manage leads through calls, texts, and chats, providing insights to optimize marketing efforts.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact provides email, social media, and event marketing tools for small businesses to manage digital marketing and customer engagement effectively.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses engage customers through personalized campaigns, CRM, and workflow automation.
Impact
impact.com
Impact app is a partnership management platform that helps enterprises discover and manage various partnerships to drive revenue growth.
BL.INK
bl.ink
BL.INK is a link shortening platform that allows users to create and manage custom links and QR codes, track performance, and integrate with existing tools.
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.AI integrates multiple data sources for B2B marketers, providing insights into marketing performance and customer behavior to enhance ROI and streamline analysis.
AdRoll
adroll.com
AdRoll is an AI-driven marketing platform for retargeting and prospecting, offering audience targeting, cross-channel engagement, and analytics for businesses.
Triple Whale
triplewhale.com
Triple Whale is an all-in-one ecommerce platform that centralizes data from various channels for improved analytics and decision-making.
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode is a QR code generator for businesses that enables data collection and engagement tracking to optimize marketing efforts.
Tomi.ai
tomi.ai
Tomi.ai is a tool that analyzes website visitors, predicting their buying potential and optimizing marketing efforts to increase revenue and improve lead quality.
PixelMe
pixelme.me
PixelMe is a link management tool that enables marketers to customize, track, and optimize URLs for better attribution and retargeting in digital marketing campaigns.
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
CallTrackingMetrics is a call tracking platform that helps businesses analyze calls and optimize marketing strategies through data-driven insights and CRM integrations.
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics is a customer engagement platform that integrates data to enhance marketing strategies, allowing businesses to manage customer interactions effectively.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
HockeyStack is a B2B analytics platform that integrates data from various sources to measure marketing effectiveness and visualize customer journeys.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus is a B2B platform that uses first-party data to optimize account marketing and enhance customer engagement throughout their lifecycle.
Attribution
attributionapp.com
Attribution is a multi-touch attribution app that tracks ad spend, conversions, and revenue across various channels for detailed marketing insights.
Demandbase
demandbase.com
Demandbase is a platform for account-based marketing that helps businesses identify, engage, and manage target accounts using AI and data insights.
Madgicx
madgicx.com
Madgicx enhances Meta ad management for e-commerce by optimizing ad performance, targeting, creatives, and automation.
Ecomail.app
ecomail.app
Ecomail.app is an email and omnichannel marketing platform that allows users to create, send, and analyze email campaigns with automation and segmentation features.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource is a call tracking and lead management app that helps businesses analyze marketing effectiveness and improve customer engagement.
Fospha
fospha.com
Fospha is a marketing optimization platform that provides accurate measurement and attribution for eCommerce campaigns across multiple channels.
rampmetrics
rampmetrics.com
Rampmetrics provides a marketing analytics solution for tracking KPIs, conversion, and performance metrics without coding or complex setup, enhancing decision-making and strategy.
TrafficGuard
trafficguard.ai
TrafficGuard is an ad fraud prevention app that helps businesses filter out invalid traffic, ensuring ad spend is allocated to genuine clicks and improving campaign performance.
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics is a marketing measurement platform that tracks customer journeys, attributes revenue across channels, and integrates with CRM systems to enhance marketing strategies.
Cometly
cometly.com
Cometly is an attribution platform that provides accurate insights into ad performance, helping businesses optimize their marketing strategies based on real-time data.
LeadsRx
leadsrx.com
LeadsRx is a SaaS platform that analyzes marketing performance across channels, offering insights into customer journeys and attribution for data-driven decision-making.
WhatConverts
whatconverts.com
WhatConverts is a lead tracking software that helps marketers track calls, forms, and chats, analyze marketing performance, and manage leads across multiple channels.
NestAds
nestscale.com
NestAds is a Shopify app that helps merchants track ad performance and customer journeys across platforms, enabling data-driven marketing decisions to enhance ROAS.
Lifesight
lifesight.io
Lifesight is a marketing intelligence platform that analyzes data in real-time, integrating reports to enhance decision-making and optimize marketing strategies.
OptiMine
optimine.com
OptiMine Insight, the cloud-based agile marketing measurement platform that measures the cross-channel performance of all your channels and ads- offline and online.
Openprise
openprisetech.com
Openprise is fueling the revolution in RevOps. Openprise automates critical RevOps processes to break down silos and align sales and marketing professionals and their technologies to deliver explosive growth. Openprise is a single, no-code platform that lets you simplify your RevTech stack, respond faster to changes in your market, and scale up operations to achieve your revenue goals. RevOps teams at industry leaders like UI Path, Freshworks, Zendesk, Zscaler, and Okta depend on Openprise to drive efficient, predictable revenue. For more information, please visit www.openprisetech.com.
InfiniGrow
infinigrow.com
InfiniGrow is an AI-driven revenue marketing platform that provides a unified attribution, forecasting, and planning solution to help B2B marketers become revenue leaders. InfiniGrow's platform helps B2B SaaS marketing teams uncover the business impact of any marketing activity, forecast the results of any budget scenario, and continuously hit their KPIs by optimizing their budget allocation towards the best-performing channels. In today's agile marketing landscape, B2B marketers are faced with increasing challenges as they attempt to make their marketing more predictable, measurable, and revenue-driven. InfiniGrow automatically consolidates and analyzes your live Marketing, Sales, and financial data to uncover the exact business impact of your activities, and provides clear visibility and AI-driven recommendations to better allocate your budget so you can continuously hit your KPIs.
ChannelMix
channelmix.com
With an end-to-end platform and comprehensive suite of analytics products, ChannelMix provides leading brands and agencies with a clear path to measure and grow marketing ROI. ChannelMix is pioneering future-ready marketing measurement with first-party analytics tracking and data models that deliver insights that are more accurate, sustainable and impactful to the business. With ChannelMix, you’ll achieve complete visibility and control of marketing spend, goals, ROI and more - without needing to learn how to query or code. - ChannelMix requires no SQL or coding knowledge — our team manages and repairs data connections for you. Clients have seen up to a 90% decrease in time to prepare data for analysis with ChannelMix. - All data is stored in a dedicated data warehouse (Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery) managed for you by the ChannelMix team. We take the data management burden off your team. - ChannelMix integrates with the BI or visualization tool of your choice: Tableau, Google Data Studio, Power BI, Looker, Yellowfin and more. With our quick-start dashboards, you can have a reporting solution up and running in less than 3 days. - The platform is supported by a 100% US-based team. Clients receive account management and data support with same-day response.
Wizaly
wizaly.com
Optimize the ROI of your marketing mix based on our 100% data driven view of the performance of your marketing channels.Unlock the Power of Marketing Analytics at Wizaly.com: Optimize Your Marketing Campaigns, Maximize ROI, and Understand the Customer Journey. Discover actionable insights and data-driven strategies to drive your business forward. Start your journey to marketing success today!
Tracify
tracify.ai
Tracify is a software specialized on e-commerce companies for tracking and attribution of all your marketing activities (multichannel). Using a revolutionary tracking technology, users can be tracked without modeling or Google Analytics - 100% GDPR compliant. Tracify offers a variety of detailed dashboards that provide different insights into the performance of each channel (Meta, TikTok, Google, Native, Mail, Influencer), as well as holistically bringing all these channels together and transparently presenting the customer journey.
Veritone
veritone.com
Veritone Attribute is transforming marketing attribution in media broadcasting, using AI-powered technology that delivers near real-time performance metrics for advertisements in all broadcast formats including scheduled and unscheduled spots (live reads, organic mentions promos). Veritone Attribute leverages data from broadcasted ads and correlates them to advertisers’ website analytics. With Attribute, media broadcasters can demonstrate their digital value to broadcast campaigns, resulting in increased advertiser satisfaction and expanded revenue. Fast insights — gather and view rich, robust campaign data in near real-time Flexible setup — customizable to each customer, advertiser and campaign Highly visual — dashboard delivers simple, shareable visualizations of attribution data Learn more at https://www.veritone.com/applications/attribute.
CaliberMind
calibermind.com
As a strategic B2B leader, you need to have your thumb on the pulse of the market. But with all of the tools your teams use, it’s hard to connect the dots and figure out if your message is resonating with the right audience at the perfect time. The CaliberMind platform organizes and makes sense of your data so your insights are clearer. Sure, we do attribution, engagement scoring, funnel analytics, and more. But the real gift we give revenue leaders is the ability to spot issues and trends before anyone else can.
Dreamdata
dreamdata.io
Dreamdata's B2B Revenue Attribution Platform connects data from across your go-to-market tech stack to offer unprecedented insight into your B2B customer journey. From anonymous first touch to closed-won, Dreamdata puts an end to guesswork and delivers actionable analysis of what really drives your revenue. With Dreamdata, B2B companies can run custom account-based attribution modelling, get the ROAS of every ad campaign, measure content ROI, benchmark growth, predict revenue and make data-driven decisions on what efforts to scale next.
LiveRamp
liveramp.com
LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform for the world’s most innovative companies. A leader in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity, LiveRamp sets the new standard for building a connected customer view with unmatched clarity and context while protecting brand and consumer trust. LiveRamp provides the flexibility to collaborate wherever data lives to support various data collaboration use cases - within organizations, between brands, and across its global network. Hundreds of global innovators - from iconic consumer brands and tech giants to banks, retailers, and healthcare leaders - rely on LiveRamp to build enduring brand and business value by deepening customer engagement and loyalty, activating new partnerships, and maximizing the value of first-party data while staying on the forefront of evolving compliance and privacy requirements. LiveRamp is based in San Francisco, California, with offices worldwide.
TrackMaven
trackmaven.com
TrackMaven is a marketing analytics platform that integrates data from various digital channels to help marketers evaluate and improve their performance.
Clarivoy
clarivoy.com
Clarivoy offers full-funnel Sales Attribution and Analysis tools so marketers can see the true results of their campaign spend.Discover the dealership marketing cloud used by modern marketers like you.
Roivenue
roivenue.com
ROIVENUE is an analytics, attribution and optimization suite for ecommerce. It helps marketers to accelerate revenue growth and increase marketing profit through data integration and understanding of multi touch journeys. Using data-driven attribution models, it allows marketers to identify underperforming campaigns, address over-invested channels and reallocate advertising budget for ROI maximization. Our clients typically see double-digit ROI growth following implementation of our proprietary AI-powered attribution model. Roivenue offers Free Trial for anyone who creates an account!
Measured
measured.com
Voted #1 Measurement/Analytics technology by AdExchanger and awarded Best Attribution Tool by Digiday, Measured helps brands grow by measuring incremental media contribution to desired performance results. Through a transparent experimentation approach that is always learning, Measured delivers ongoing actionable insights for marketers to increase efficiency and scale media for maximum growth. Experiments are powered by Measured's privacy compliant Marketing Data Warehouse. Capture up to 30% marketing efficiency. Powered by incrementality measurement.
Rockerbox
rockerbox.com
Rockerbox empowers marketers from launch to scale, helping them easily see and evaluate channel effectiveness. We’ve built our platform for smart marketers to help them spend, analyze, scale, test, and market smarter. Rockerbox helps you to execute better in-channel optimizations and stop wasting money on channels that aren’t performing. We take the frustration out of constructing clean, actionable data, empowering you to accomplish your goals without the need for additional technical resources. No one methodology is perfect, that’s why Rockerbox uses multiple. We incorporate rule-based attribution, multi-touch attribution, halo analysis, geo lift, in-channel testing, incrementality, and media mix modeling to give you the most complete and accurate view of your customer journey.
Attribuly
attribuly.com
Accurate conversion tracking and attribution are critical for your Shopify store. But Ad platforms and analytics frequently misreport, which has a serious impact on your growth. Attribuly is the only first-party cookie solution featured by Shopify. It upgrades your tracking with first-party cookie & data integrations, ensures you get 99%+ accurate data and clarity on how your entire customer journeys. A must-have for all marketers. You will utilize your precise customer data to understand customers' buying processes, optimize campaigns, and increase ROAS 20%. - Real-time customer end-to-end journey - Attribution for ads, influencers, affiliates, social media, organic search, and any campaigns. - Ads automation - Server-side tracking
Invoca
invoca.com
Invoca is a revenue execution platform that connects marketing and sales teams to help them track and optimize the buying journey to drive more revenue. By using a comprehensive revenue execution platform with deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can better connect their paid media investments directly to revenue, improve digital engagement, and deliver the best buyer experiences to drive more sales. With Invoca, top consumer brands, including AutoNation, DIRECTV, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, experience unbelievable results powered by undeniable data. Invoca has raised $184M from leading venture capitalists, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. Invoca helps businesses drive revenue growth by unlocking new data from calls, so they can acquire and retain more customers for less money. With Invoca's revenue execution platform, businesses are driving unbelievable results: * Marketing teams — like the one at Rogers Communications — are driving up lead quality and driving down acquisition costs by 82% * Contact centers — like the one at MoneySolver — are boosting agent performance and conversion rates by 100% * Multi-location businesses — like Renewal by Andersen — are increasing appointments set over the phone by nearly 50%
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.