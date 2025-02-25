Top Attribution Software - Turkmenistan

Find the right software and services.
Companies leverage marketing attribution software to analyze how various actions, events, or touch points throughout the prospecting and sales processes impact the overall success of their marketing and sales efforts. As a closed sale typically results from a complex interplay of multiple factors occurring in a somewhat unpredictable sequence, determining the key contributors to success can be challenging. Marketing attribution software plays a crucial role in assigning value to each factor that may have influenced the success of a sale, based on its impact on the customer or prospect during interactions with the company. Acting as a central hub, this software consolidates data from various marketing and software tools, seamlessly integrating with solutions employed by sales, marketing, or public relations departments, such as CRM, marketing automation, email marketing, email tracking, demand generation, and sales analytics tools.
Wizaly
wizaly.com
Optimize the ROI of your marketing mix based on our 100% data driven view of the performance of your marketing channels.Unlock the Power of Marketing Analytics at Wizaly.com: Optimize Your Marketing Campaigns, Maximize ROI, and Understand the Customer Journey. Discover actionable insights and data-driven strategies to drive your business forward. Start your journey to marketing success today!
TrafficGuard
trafficguard.ai
With TrafficGuard, you'll never have to worry about polluted traffic ruining your campaign efforts again. Our cutting-edge ML/AI-driven technology filters out dumb and sophisticated, fraudulent traffic in real-time, ensuring that your ad spend is directed towards real, high-quality clicks and conversions. This means improved campaign results and a higher return on your ad spend (ROAS). The powerful solution ensures that every penny of your advertising spend is safeguarded, so you can focus on achieving your marketing goals with peace of mind. Let TrafficGuard take the worry out of ad fraud protection, and help you guard your.. - Google Search (PPC) campaigns - Mobile UA campaigns - Affiliate spend - Social Networks But we don't just stop at technology - our expert campaign management and world-class customer service ensure you have a partner you can rely on for all your ad fraud protection needs.
CaliberMind
calibermind.com
As a strategic B2B leader, you need to have your thumb on the pulse of the market. But with all of the tools your teams use, it’s hard to connect the dots and figure out if your message is resonating with the right audience at the perfect time. The CaliberMind platform organizes and makes sense of your data so your insights are clearer. Sure, we do attribution, engagement scoring, funnel analytics, and more. But the real gift we give revenue leaders is the ability to spot issues and trends before anyone else can.
Rockerbox
rockerbox.com
Rockerbox empowers marketers from launch to scale, helping them easily see and evaluate channel effectiveness. We’ve built our platform for smart marketers to help them spend, analyze, scale, test, and market smarter. Rockerbox helps you to execute better in-channel optimizations and stop wasting money on channels that aren’t performing. We take the frustration out of constructing clean, actionable data, empowering you to accomplish your goals without the need for additional technical resources. No one methodology is perfect, that’s why Rockerbox uses multiple. We incorporate rule-based attribution, multi-touch attribution, halo analysis, geo lift, in-channel testing, incrementality, and media mix modeling to give you the most complete and accurate view of your customer journey.
LeadsRx
leadsrx.com
LeadsRx is a SaaS platform that helps brands and agencies understand the performance of marketing budgets and marketing campaigns. The system is uniquely differentiated by the LeadsRx Universal Conversion Tracking Pixel™ and built-in identity graph technologies. These result in getting onboarded in days instead of months, customer journey maps that stitch together journeys across devices and browsers, and Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) reports that cover the broadest range of marketing channels including digital, radio, TV, podcast, OTT, and more. We view our mission as arming courageous marketers with the insights, technology, and confidence they need to deepen customer relationships and spark marketing performance. This enables brands to grow their business by putting the customer at the center of everything they do. Teams that use LeadsRx reduce wasted ad spend, optimize the customer journey, and make data-based decisions that stand the test of time.
Tomi.ai
tomi.ai
Tomi.ai is a privacy-friendly website visitor and inbound lead scoring platform that predicts the probability to buy and future revenue for every website visitor and turns these predictions into: - Advertising audiences and synthetic conversions (smart bidding optimization signals) that maximize revenue (not leads) and eliminate wasted marketing spend, - Instant insights into the actual quality of traffic generated by various channels, audiences, and ad creatives, - Lead and prospect scores that help sales teams create more pipeline and close more deals.
Measured
measured.com
Voted #1 Measurement/Analytics technology by AdExchanger and awarded Best Attribution Tool by Digiday, Measured helps brands grow by measuring incremental media contribution to desired performance results. Through a transparent experimentation approach that is always learning, Measured delivers ongoing actionable insights for marketers to increase efficiency and scale media for maximum growth. Experiments are powered by Measured's privacy compliant Marketing Data Warehouse. Capture up to 30% marketing efficiency. Powered by incrementality measurement.
rampmetrics
rampmetrics.com
rampmetrics is a complete marketing analytics solution out-of-the-box. Conversion Tracking, Marketing Attribution, Funnel Analytics are seamlessly integrated with no coding or complex setup.
Madgicx
madgicx.com
Madgicx: the E-com Ad Cloud offers a full range of solutions that help Meta advertisers optimize all areas of their advertising - including Facebook tracking, automation, targeting, creatives, and ad management.
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics is an innovative customer engagement platform specializing in Visitor activation, Customer engagement and state-of-the-art Aanalytics suite. The platform enables B2C brands to automate, personalize and fully manage their customer life cycle, implementing most ambitious vision and driving growth. With a commitment to rapid implementation (live in 45 days!) and continuous innovation, Solitics partners, and customers witness outstanding results across their conversion, retention and LTV. Hundreds of worldwide brands across multiple verticals are engaging their customers in an innovative and personal way, in real timer, employing Solitics.
Veritone
veritone.com
Veritone Attribute is transforming marketing attribution in media broadcasting, using AI-powered technology that delivers near real-time performance metrics for advertisements in all broadcast formats including scheduled and unscheduled spots (live reads, organic mentions promos). Veritone Attribute leverages data from broadcasted ads and correlates them to advertisers’ website analytics. With Attribute, media broadcasters can demonstrate their digital value to broadcast campaigns, resulting in increased advertiser satisfaction and expanded revenue. Fast insights — gather and view rich, robust campaign data in near real-time Flexible setup — customizable to each customer, advertiser and campaign Highly visual — dashboard delivers simple, shareable visualizations of attribution data Learn more at https://www.veritone.com/applications/attribute.
Tracify
tracify.ai
Tracify is a software specialized on e-commerce companies for tracking and attribution of all your marketing activities (multichannel). Using a revolutionary tracking technology, users can be tracked without modeling or Google Analytics - 100% GDPR compliant. Tracify offers a variety of detailed dashboards that provide different insights into the performance of each channel (Meta, TikTok, Google, Native, Mail, Influencer), as well as holistically bringing all these channels together and transparently presenting the customer journey.
Dreamdata
dreamdata.io
Dreamdata's B2B Revenue Attribution Platform connects data from across your go-to-market tech stack to offer unprecedented insight into your B2B customer journey. From anonymous first touch to closed-won, Dreamdata puts an end to guesswork and delivers actionable analysis of what really drives your revenue. With Dreamdata, B2B companies can run custom account-based attribution modelling, get the ROAS of every ad campaign, measure content ROI, benchmark growth, predict revenue and make data-driven decisions on what efforts to scale next.
ChannelMix
channelmix.com
With an end-to-end platform and comprehensive suite of analytics products, ChannelMix provides leading brands and agencies with a clear path to measure and grow marketing ROI. ChannelMix is pioneering future-ready marketing measurement with first-party analytics tracking and data models that deliver insights that are more accurate, sustainable and impactful to the business. With ChannelMix, you’ll achieve complete visibility and control of marketing spend, goals, ROI and more - without needing to learn how to query or code. - ChannelMix requires no SQL or coding knowledge — our team manages and repairs data connections for you. Clients have seen up to a 90% decrease in time to prepare data for analysis with ChannelMix. - All data is stored in a dedicated data warehouse (Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery) managed for you by the ChannelMix team. We take the data management burden off your team. - ChannelMix integrates with the BI or visualization tool of your choice: Tableau, Google Data Studio, Power BI, Looker, Yellowfin and more. With our quick-start dashboards, you can have a reporting solution up and running in less than 3 days. - The platform is supported by a 100% US-based team. Clients receive account management and data support with same-day response.
InfiniGrow
infinigrow.com
InfiniGrow is an AI-driven revenue marketing platform that provides a unified attribution, forecasting, and planning solution to help B2B marketers become revenue leaders. InfiniGrow's platform helps B2B SaaS marketing teams uncover the business impact of any marketing activity, forecast the results of any budget scenario, and continuously hit their KPIs by optimizing their budget allocation towards the best-performing channels. In today's agile marketing landscape, B2B marketers are faced with increasing challenges as they attempt to make their marketing more predictable, measurable, and revenue-driven. InfiniGrow automatically consolidates and analyzes your live Marketing, Sales, and financial data to uncover the exact business impact of your activities, and provides clear visibility and AI-driven recommendations to better allocate your budget so you can continuously hit your KPIs.
NestAds
nestscale.com
Ad Tracking & Marketing Attribution. Exclusively built for Shopify merchants. NestAds lets you analyze accurate data from your advertising campaigns and uncover customer journey insights. Confidently made data-driven decisions to maximize ROAS and drive business growth.
Openprise
openprisetech.com
Openprise is fueling the revolution in RevOps. Openprise automates critical RevOps processes to break down silos and align sales and marketing professionals and their technologies to deliver explosive growth. Openprise is a single, no-code platform that lets you simplify your RevTech stack, respond faster to changes in your market, and scale up operations to achieve your revenue goals. RevOps teams at industry leaders like UI Path, Freshworks, Zendesk, Zscaler, and Okta depend on Openprise to drive efficient, predictable revenue. For more information, please visit www.openprisetech.com.
Cometly
cometly.com
Cometly is a attribution cloud platform that enables businesses to get better accurate attribution for their ad campaigns and make smarter ad optimization decisions based on accurate data.
Fospha
fospha.com
Fospha is the industry-leading solution powering profitable eCommerce growth. Bad marketing measurement is a $589bn problem, with 60% of revenue wrongly attributed by poor-fit platforms like GA and channels' Ads Managers. With Fospha, spending your precious budget on the wrong ads is a thing of the past. Fospha measures everything - clicks and impressions across the full marketing funnel - with one super accurate model. Marketers using Fospha know exactly which ads are really working. Brands using Fospha deliver profitable growth, fast. Make bad data yesterday's problem and go live with Fospha in just 15 minutes.
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics is a marketing measurement and attribution platform that connects siloed marketing, sales, revenue and customer data to: - Provide a full funnel view of your customer journey - Accurately attribute revenue at channel, campaign, content and keyword level - Create multi-touch attribution reports using 6 different attribution models (first click, last-click, linear, position-based, time-decay and data driven attribution) - Enrich your ad platform(s), CRM and BI tools with cost, opportunity, revenue and ROI data - Measure and forecast the impact of offline and/or invisible touch points from 'dark social' activity and zero-click channels - Overcome accuracy issues with traditional analytics systems caused by 'the death of the cookie' by measuring success with 1st party data Book a demo with Ruler Analytics to start optimising your marketing strategy based on revenue and ROI, not just conversions.
Roivenue
roivenue.com
ROIVENUE is an analytics, attribution and optimization suite for ecommerce. It helps marketers to accelerate revenue growth and increase marketing profit through data integration and understanding of multi touch journeys. Using data-driven attribution models, it allows marketers to identify underperforming campaigns, address over-invested channels and reallocate advertising budget for ROI maximization. Our clients typically see double-digit ROI growth following implementation of our proprietary AI-powered attribution model. Roivenue offers Free Trial for anyone who creates an account!
OptiMine
optimine.com
OptiMine Insight, the cloud-based agile marketing measurement platform that measures the cross-channel performance of all your channels and ads- offline and online.
Clarivoy
clarivoy.com
Clarivoy offers full-funnel Sales Attribution and Analysis tools so marketers can see the true results of their campaign spend.Discover the dealership marketing cloud used by modern marketers like you.
Ecomail.app
ecomail.app
Ecomail is an email and omnichannel marketing platform. Communicate effectively with customers using email, SMS, Facebook. With us, you can do this simply and automatically, yet with individual care. Use our drag&drop editor and create beautiful, responsive templates or pick one of 100 pre-made templates. Be one step ahead and use personalization, dynamic content to stand out in customers' inboxes. Use our advanced segmentation options to customize content and react to your customer behaviour. In addition, grow your database using sign up forms and Facebook lead ads. Improve with comprehensive reports. We offer data of OR, CTR, bounce, and unsubscribe rate or spam complaints. In addition, watch the conversion rate, revenue, activity of each contact, click map, opens on desktop and mobile, mail clients, and many more useful insight statistics. Take advantage of our simple automation builder and let automations work for you. Use templates of the most popular automations - welcome series, discount on the first purchase, birthday automation, abandoned cart, reward for purchase, ebook download, and more. Get data straight from your store using integrations - we offer Shopify, Woocommerce, Opencart, Ecwid, Zapier, API and more. Try Ecomail with our one month free trial to see for yourself! We made sending newsletters and communicating with your customers easy and accessible with just a few steps. Our support is free for all users. We are always here for you at [email protected] Our paid plans begin at 5€ per month.
Invoca
invoca.com
Invoca is a revenue execution platform that connects marketing and sales teams to help them track and optimize the buying journey to drive more revenue. By using a comprehensive revenue execution platform with deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can better connect their paid media investments directly to revenue, improve digital engagement, and deliver the best buyer experiences to drive more sales. With Invoca, top consumer brands, including AutoNation, DIRECTV, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, experience unbelievable results powered by undeniable data. Invoca has raised $184M from leading venture capitalists, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. Invoca helps businesses drive revenue growth by unlocking new data from calls, so they can acquire and retain more customers for less money. With Invoca's revenue execution platform, businesses are driving unbelievable results: * Marketing teams — like the one at Rogers Communications — are driving up lead quality and driving down acquisition costs by 82% * Contact centers — like the one at MoneySolver — are boosting agent performance and conversion rates by 100% * Multi-location businesses — like Renewal by Andersen — are increasing appointments set over the phone by nearly 50%
AdRoll
adroll.com
With AdRoll's AI-driven marketing software, you can get sophisticated audience targeting, cross-channel engagement, advanced measurement and attribution, all in one place. Build a brand customers love, turn more visitors into customers, and grow customer loyalty with AdRoll’s growth platform.
Attribution
attributionapp.com
Attribution is the most complete and easy to implement multi-touch attribution solution. See your spend, visits, conversions, revenue and return on ad spend (ROAS) all in one simple view. Integrates cost and autotags most major ad platforms including Facebook, Google, Quora, Linkedin and Adroll. Conversion integrations with Segment, Stripe, Salesforce, Hubspot, Marketo and more! User level attribution AND account-based attribution. Cohort-based reporting that shows ROAS by channel by day, week, or month for actionable insights. This is the system you've been looking for.
BL.INK
bl.ink
BL.INK powers shortened URLs and QR codes with unlimited data and flexibility. With BL.INK, you’ll create thousands of custom links that capture unlimited data points so you can measure every user touchpoint and perfect every interaction. Everyone on your team can create perfect data to accurately measure every element of marketing attribution. Every customer than visits your link gets the information they need, every time, with no broken links. Need to change the link when a contest ends, or show the page in the user’s own language? It’s easy with BL.INK. No other URL shortener or QR code creator integrates with your existing tools, helps you avoid broken links, enables zero down-time when updating links, and has a platform built based on how enterprise companies work. Only BL.INK. Trusted by demanding global brands since 2008.
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to turn more leads into better customers. CallRail is the lead intelligence platform that makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to market with confidence. Serving more than 200,000 companies worldwide, CallRail’s solutions help businesses track and attribute each lead to their marketing journey, capture and manage every call, text, chat, and form, and use real-time insights to optimize their marketing.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource is the industry leader for call tracking, lead management and business analytic solutions. Maximize your marketing dollars and get measured results.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
Demandbase
demandbase.com
The Demandbase One Smarter GTM™ platform helps teams hit their revenue goals with fewer resources. It uses Account Intelligence, rich and reliable account-level insight, to help you orchestrate sales and marketing moves and inject relevance into every stage of the B2B buying journey. You'll get a single pane of glass that connects every source of intelligence and insight — and every sales and marketing play — so you spot opportunities earlier, engage with them more intelligently, and close deals faster. Create precise audiences using our Account Intelligence, your CRM and MAP data, intent signals, technographics, and more. Then leverage additional capabilities for greater precision and control: the only B2B advertising platform optimized to reach whole buying teams, increase website conversions with personalization, coordinate meaningful customer interactions across your ecosystem and channels, and measure how marketing and sales activities drive pipeline and revenue. Sellers can even leverage their CRM apps to get intelligent insights on contacts and companies and see Demandbase engagement and intent activity. With Demandbase One ABM/ABX/Sales Intelligence, you can coordinate all GTM touches for low-friction buying.
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode is a technology platform designed to bridge the gap between the physical and digital realms, enabling brands to connect more effectively with their customers. By facilitating the capture of valuable first-party data, Flowcode empowers businesses to enhance their marketing strategies and optimize customer engagement. This innovative solution is particularly relevant in today's digital landscape, where understanding consumer behavior is essential for driving conversions and fostering brand loyalty. Targeted primarily at brands seeking to improve their customer interactions, Flowcode serves a diverse range of industries, including retail, entertainment, and hospitality. Its tools are designed to optimize conversion funnels, allowing businesses to identify and map customer interests accurately. This capability is especially beneficial for organizations looking to create personalized experiences that resonate with their audience. By leveraging Flowcode, brands can unlock unique experiences that not only attract customers but also encourage repeat engagement. One of the standout features of Flowcode is its ability to facilitate over 711 million engagements, showcasing its effectiveness in enhancing customer experiences at major venues and events. This level of engagement demonstrates Flowcode's capacity to drive meaningful interactions between brands and consumers. Additionally, the platform is trusted by over 60% of the Fortune 500, indicating its reliability and effectiveness in meeting the needs of large-scale enterprises. Flowcode's unique selling points include its seamless integration of physical and digital touchpoints, enabling brands to gather actionable insights from customer interactions. The platform provides tools for real-time analytics, allowing businesses to track engagement metrics and adjust their strategies accordingly. This data-driven approach not only enhances marketing efforts but also fosters a deeper understanding of customer preferences, ultimately leading to more effective campaigns. In summary, Flowcode stands out in the technology landscape by offering a comprehensive solution that connects brands with their customers in innovative ways. By focusing on first-party data collection and engagement optimization, Flowcode equips businesses with the tools they need to navigate the evolving digital landscape and build lasting relationships with their audience.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
HockeyStack is the leading analytics & attribution platform for B2B. HockeyStack connects with all your platforms, cleans your data, and allows you to measure what's driving pipeline and visualize buyer journeys. End-to-End SaaS Analytics. HockeyStack is a SaaS analytics tool that unifies marketing, product, revenue, and sales data to uncover hidden insights, such as the LTV of a campaign, or the churn rate of each marketing channel. Hundreds of revenue teams at companies like 8x8, ActiveCampaign, and Cognism are using HockeyStack to drive more pipeline and close deals faster.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Impact
impact.com
impact.com, the leading global partnership management platform, has been transforming the way enterprises discover and manage all types of partnerships — including affiliates, influencers, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more — since its founding in 2008. Their powerful, purpose-built platform helps businesses — brands, publishers, and agencies — to build authentic, enduring, and rewarding relationships with both publishers and consumers. By providing visibility across the entire consumer journey, they are able to aggregate, orchestrate, and optimize the total value of the entire mix of partnerships with ease and transparency — driving growth and creating new value for consumers. To learn more about how impact.com's technology platform and partnerships marketplace is driving revenue growth for global enterprise brands such as Walmart, Uber, Shopify, Lenovo, L'Oreal, Fanatics, Levi's and 1-800-Flowers, visit www.impact.com.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring your marketing is effective, engaging, and memorable without costing you time. We put automation to work for you so you can focus on the personal touches that set your business apart, and ensure that you haven’t missed a step with any of your customers. What are some of the things you can do with ActiveCampaign? -Automate personalized experiences across all your customer touchpoints -Track buyer preferences, behavior, and many custom attributes across the entire customer lifecycle for deeper segmentation and more effective outreach -Customize sends based on almost any parameter, so your messages are always targeted for the right audience -Use data from the entire customer lifecycle to choose the best content, send time, and delivery channel for each customer -Create entirely customized campaigns with minimal effort, then improve your send strategy in real time based on customer behaviors -Replicate the 1-1 personal experience for every customer, no matter how big your business gets
PixelMe
pixelme.me
PixelMe is a multi-touch customer attribution platform for savvy marketers. Unify your marketing data to attribute every marketing effort, track ROI, view customer journeys, and optimize your budgets for growth. An URL shortener that includes retargeting pixels in every link you share. Create powerful branded links and get up to 34% more clicks.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore. And, you can’t afford to fall behind. B2B strategies have evolved and the rules to the game have changed. You need the platform, the experts and the tactical playbooks to get you where your business needs to be, especially with the increased pressure to be more efficient with every dollar. Terminus is a platform built for your success. It helps your team meet accounts throughout their entire lifecycle, you need a platform rooted in first-party data that surrounds buyers with engaging digital experiences from account acquisition to expansion and renewal. Our engine is built to drive ROI, minimize fraud, prioritize brand safety, and turn intent into relevant, actionable insight for GTM teams.
TrackMaven
trackmaven.com
Marketers report on their results for two reasons: to prove their value, and to improve results. TrackMaven is the only marketing analytics platform that gives marketers the ability to do both across all of their digital channels. TrackMaven’s marketing analytics platform integrates all the data marketers are already using to measure and improve their performance — including organic and paid social analytics, website traffic, conversions, revenue, and more — so you can see what works and what doesn’t from one centralized view. TrackMaven can also show where its customers are winning and losing in their industry by tracking your results against competitors, peers, and influencers. Marketing leaders from hundreds of the world’s best brands use TrackMaven to understand the full impact of their marketing on over 20 digital channels. Founded in 2012, the company is headquartered in Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit www.trackmaven.com or follow us on Twitter @TrackMaven.
Triple Whale
triplewhale.com
We help you get more accurate data, with all your channels integrated in one place, so you can make better, faster decisions for your ecommerce business. Triple Whale is the world’s first all-in-one ecommerce operating system. With powerful data aggregations, visualizations, and improved attribution tracking, Triple Whale gives ecommerce companies a clear, quick, and transparent view of the metrics that matter. We're talking metrics like Contribution Margin (broken down by product, campaign, however you want it), true AOV, returns, New Customer CPA and more. Customize however you need your metrics to calculate exactly what you need, and add it to a dashboard where you can monitor it in real-time. Share it across your team so you can finally have a single source of truth across the entire company from the media buyers to the CEO. Powered by seamless integrations with top applications and networks like Shopify, Klaviyo, and Facebook, Triple Whale delivers a holistic view of your business performance, summarizing all of your marketing data in one customizable dashboard. Triple Whale is also the only software solution to offer full-featured mobile apps for both iOS and Android, enabling customers to access real-time performance data from anywhere, at any time. Unlike other tools that rely on modeled data and guesswork for attribution, Triple Whale uses its proprietary first-party data to directly track customer purchase data down to the ad level and across different channels. In addition, Triple Whale offers unlimited users and store integrations, automated email and Slack reporting, Mean, Median, and Mode AOV data, LTV and Cohort Analysis, Product Journeys, and a suite of other powerful features dedicated to giving ecommerce companies more transparency into their data. With Triple Whale, marketers can finally: - Access real-time performance data on the go, from anywhere in the world - Spend less time wrangling data and more time using it to grow their businesses - Rest easy and spend confidently knowing that attribution is on point - Empower their teams with accurate, easy-to-use automated reporting
LiveRamp
liveramp.com
LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform for the world’s most innovative companies. A leader in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity, LiveRamp sets the new standard for building a connected customer view with unmatched clarity and context while protecting brand and consumer trust. LiveRamp provides the flexibility to collaborate wherever data lives to support various data collaboration use cases - within organizations, between brands, and across its global network. Hundreds of global innovators - from iconic consumer brands and tech giants to banks, retailers, and healthcare leaders - rely on LiveRamp to build enduring brand and business value by deepening customer engagement and loyalty, activating new partnerships, and maximizing the value of first-party data while staying on the forefront of evolving compliance and privacy requirements. LiveRamp is based in San Francisco, California, with offices worldwide.
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.AI helps B2B SaaS marketers amplify marketing ROI, save time and effort on routine analysis, and give critical insights into marketing activities impacting pipeline/revenue. Firstly, Factors brings together all data silos- website visitor data, CRM, Ads platform, Clearbit, and Search Console data with its no-code integrations. After identifying anonymous visitors from the website with CRM contacts/leads, Factors provides a unified view of all your marketing metrics, multi-touch attribution with ROI analysis, marketing, and sales funnels analysis, and automated insights tailor-made for B2B marketers.
Attribuly
attribuly.com
Accurate conversion tracking and attribution are critical for your Shopify store. But Ad platforms and analytics frequently misreport, which has a serious impact on your growth. Attribuly is the only first-party cookie solution featured by Shopify. It upgrades your tracking with first-party cookie & data integrations, ensures you get 99%+ accurate data and clarity on how your entire customer journeys. A must-have for all marketers. You will utilize your precise customer data to understand customers' buying processes, optimize campaigns, and increase ROAS 20%. - Real-time customer end-to-end journey - Attribution for ads, influencers, affiliates, social media, organic search, and any campaigns. - Ads automation - Server-side tracking
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
CallTrackingMetrics is a global conversation analytics provider giving marketers data to make confident strategy decisions. Over 100,000 users, including The Washington Post, Verizon Connect, and ServiceMaster, rely on CTM to make data-driven advertising decisions. CTM integrates with core tools marketers use every day like Google Ads and Analytics, Hubspot, Salesforce, Zoom, and Facebook. CTM was one of the earliest call tracking providers and remains owned by its husband and wife founders, Todd and Laure Fisher. CallTrackingMetrics is named industry leaders, year after year, by top software publications like G2 and Capterra and regularly recognized for its growth and innovative culture.
WhatConverts
whatconverts.com
WhatConverts is an all-in-one lead tracking software for marketing agencies and their clients. WhatConverts automatically shows marketers and business owners how well their marketing is working. Use WhatConverts for call tracking, form tracking, and chat tracking for all leads. For PPC ads, WhatConverts offers keyword call tracking that reveals which campaigns work best. WhatConverts also has robust lead management and lead reporting. It's more than just call tracking software; it's a complete lead tracking, managing and reporting dashboard.
Lifesight
lifesight.io
Make Every Marketing Dollar Count - Leverage your own data with AI-powered measurements to make optimal marketing decisions. No data analysts or scientists required. Lifesight’s platform enables modern marketers to achieve greater outcomes by taking ownership of customer data, mitigating the loss of IDs, powering personalized owned channel experiences and enabling privacy-safe measurements.
