Top Attribution Software - Palau

Ecomail is an email and omnichannel marketing platform. Communicate effectively with customers using email, SMS, Facebook. With us, you can do this simply and automatically, yet with individual care. Use our drag&drop editor and create beautiful, responsive templates or pick one of 100 pre-made templates. Be one step ahead and use personalization, dynamic content to stand out in customers' inboxes. Use our advanced segmentation options to customize content and react to your customer behaviour. In addition, grow your database using sign up forms and Facebook lead ads. Improve with comprehensive reports. We offer data of OR, CTR, bounce, and unsubscribe rate or spam complaints. In addition, watch the conversion rate, revenue, activity of each contact, click map, opens on desktop and mobile, mail clients, and many more useful insight statistics. Take advantage of our simple automation builder and let automations work for you. Use templates of the most popular automations - welcome series, discount on the first purchase, birthday automation, abandoned cart, reward for purchase, ebook download, and more. Get data straight from your store using integrations - we offer Shopify, Woocommerce, Opencart, Ecwid, Zapier, API and more. Try Ecomail with our one month free trial to see for yourself! We made sending newsletters and communicating with your customers easy and accessible with just a few steps. Our support is free for all users. We are always here for you at [email protected] Our paid plans begin at 5€ per month.