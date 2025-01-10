Top Attribution Software - Philippines

Triple Whale

We help you get more accurate data, with all your channels integrated in one place, so you can make better, faster decisions for your ecommerce business. Triple Whale is the world’s first all-in-one ecommerce operating system. With powerful data aggregations, visualizations, and improved attribution tracking, Triple Whale gives ecommerce companies a clear, quick, and transparent view of the metrics that matter. We're talking metrics like Contribution Margin (broken down by product, campaign, however you want it), true AOV, returns, New Customer CPA and more. Customize however you need your metrics to calculate exactly what you need, and add it to a dashboard where you can monitor it in real-time. Share it across your team so you can finally have a single source of truth across the entire company from the media buyers to the CEO. Powered by seamless integrations with top applications and networks like Shopify, Klaviyo, and Facebook, Triple Whale delivers a holistic view of your business performance, summarizing all of your marketing data in one customizable dashboard. Triple Whale is also the only software solution to offer full-featured mobile apps for both iOS and Android, enabling customers to access real-time performance data from anywhere, at any time. Unlike other tools that rely on modeled data and guesswork for attribution, Triple Whale uses its proprietary first-party data to directly track customer purchase data down to the ad level and across different channels. In addition, Triple Whale offers unlimited users and store integrations, automated email and Slack reporting, Mean, Median, and Mode AOV data, LTV and Cohort Analysis, Product Journeys, and a suite of other powerful features dedicated to giving ecommerce companies more transparency into their data. With Triple Whale, marketers can finally: - Access real-time performance data on the go, from anywhere in the world - Spend less time wrangling data and more time using it to grow their businesses - Rest easy and spend confidently knowing that attribution is on point - Empower their teams with accurate, easy-to-use automated reporting