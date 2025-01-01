App store for web apps

Association management systems (AMSs) equip membership organizations with tools to engage and manage their members effectively. Key features of an AMS include a centralized database for member information, financial dues management, event organization, and communication platforms. Additionally, AMSs often enable users to create and distribute content, manage certifications, and offer self-service portals for new members to sign up and access information. These systems are suitable for a variety of organizations, such as rotary clubs, parent-teacher associations, and nonprofits. AMSs can also integrate with other software to enhance functionality. Integrations may include content management systems for delivering timely information, CRM platforms for member data storage, or accounting software for tracking financial transactions. Some AMSs are specifically designed for nonprofit organizations or fundraising initiatives.

Glue Up

Glue Up

glueup.com

Glue Up is a CRM platform that helps organizations manage events, memberships, and community engagement through various digital tools.

MemberPress

MemberPress

memberpress.com

MemberPress is a WordPress plugin that enables users to create and manage membership sites, control content access, and integrate learning management features.

GrowthZone

GrowthZone

growthzone.com

GrowthZone is an association management software that streamlines operations, enhances member engagement, and supports membership growth through various management tools.

Neon One

Neon One

neonone.com

Neon CRM is a software platform for nonprofits to manage constituents, fundraising, events, communications, and automate workflows with reporting tools.

Springly

Springly

springly.org

Springly is nonprofit management software that streamlines operations with tools for fundraising, accounting, membership, events, and communication.

Amilia

Amilia

amilia.com

Amilia is a management platform for activity-based organizations that supports online registration, payment processing, membership management, and facility bookings.

Raklet

Raklet

raklet.com

Raklet is a membership management platform that helps organizations manage contacts, events, payments, and communications for community engagement.

Ugenie

Ugenie

ugenie.io

Ugenie is an app for membership businesses to manage communities through communications, events, resources, and subscriptions, with tools for both users and administrators.

Member365

Member365

member365.com

Member365 is a membership management platform that centralizes member data, automates tasks, and enhances engagement for member-based organizations.

SheepCRM

SheepCRM

sheepcrm.co.uk

SheepCRM is a membership management software that helps businesses organize customer data, track interactions, and improve customer relationships.

Rhythm Software

Rhythm Software

rhythmsoftware.com

Rhythm is a customizable association management system designed to meet the unique needs of different associations and enhance user experiences.

Clubistry

Clubistry

clubistry.com

Clubistry is a club management app for handling membership, payments, event organization, and marketing, streamlining daily operations for clubs of all sizes.

ToucanTech

ToucanTech

toucantech.com

ToucanTech is a cloud-based platform that manages alumni and community relations for educational institutions, offering tools for communication, events, and networking.

Join It

Join It

joinit.com

Join It is a membership management app that helps organizations track and manage their memberships, automate payments, emails, and events through a simple interface.

Memberplanet

Memberplanet

memberplanet.com

Memberplanet is a cloud-based app for managing memberships, events, and communication for organizations, helping them track members and streamline administrative tasks.

ClubCollect

ClubCollect

clubcollect.com

ClubCollect is an app that helps clubs manage membership fees through payment requests, reminders, and financial tracking.

