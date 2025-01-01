App store for web apps

Assisted Living Software
Top Assisted Living Software

Assisted living facilities need software solutions to effectively manage the wellbeing, security, and satisfaction of their residents. Assisted living software enhances communication between staff, residents, and families while improving the quality of services offered. It streamlines personnel scheduling, optimizes resource allocation, and documents the care provided. Additionally, this software helps ensure compliance with healthcare and safety regulations, with some solutions featuring electronic health and medical record systems tailored for assisted living environments. For optimal performance, assisted living software should integrate with back-office systems like accounting or CRM tools. Most solutions also offer integration with electronic health records to facilitate the import of patient health data.

Net Health

Net Health

nethealth.com

Net Health's Optima Therapy app provides therapy management software for SNFs and ALFs to improve patient care and streamline operational workflows.

ShiftCare

ShiftCare

shiftcare.com

ShiftCare is a care management app for disability support providers, streamlining rosters, billing, and client data to improve service delivery.

LifeLoop

LifeLoop

lifeloop.com

LifeLoop is a software platform that enhances senior living by streamlining tasks and improving communication between residents, staff, and families.

Synkwise

Synkwise

synkwise.com

Synkwise is a SAAS app that provides healthcare tools for providers and caregivers to enhance patient care, ensure compliance, and reduce liability in long-term care facilities.

Brightly

Brightly

brightlysoftware.com

Brightly's Event Manager is a cloud-based platform for scheduling, organizing, and promoting events, while tracking revenue and managing costs effectively.

Centrim Life

Centrim Life

centrimlife.com.au

Centrim Life connects aged care residents and families to daily activities, updates, and care management in a user-friendly app.

August Health

August Health

augusthealth.com

August Health is an EHR platform for senior living operators, improving care and staff satisfaction while streamlining workflows and providing business analytics.

Senior Sign

Senior Sign

seniorsign.com

Senior Sign is an eSignature app designed for senior living facilities to streamline move-in paperwork and manage documents efficiently.

Carefeed

Carefeed

carefeed.com

Carefeed is a cloud-based platform that enhances communication and simplifies administrative tasks in senior care communities, ensuring HIPAA-compliant interactions.

Aline

Aline

alineops.com

Aline is a senior living operating system that centralizes workflows for sales, billing, care, and operations, aiding productivity and revenue for senior living facilities.

Top Assisted Living Software - WebCatalog