Assisted living facilities need software solutions to effectively manage the wellbeing, security, and satisfaction of their residents. Assisted living software enhances communication between staff, residents, and families while improving the quality of services offered. It streamlines personnel scheduling, optimizes resource allocation, and documents the care provided. Additionally, this software helps ensure compliance with healthcare and safety regulations, with some solutions featuring electronic health and medical record systems tailored for assisted living environments. For optimal performance, assisted living software should integrate with back-office systems like accounting or CRM tools. Most solutions also offer integration with electronic health records to facilitate the import of patient health data.