Top Assisted Living Software

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop—your all-in-one tool to manage apps and accounts. Switch between multiple accounts, organize apps by workflow, and access a curated catalog of desktop apps for Mac and Windows.
Assisted living facilities need software solutions to effectively manage the wellbeing, security, and satisfaction of their residents. Assisted living software enhances communication between staff, residents, and families while improving the quality of services offered. It streamlines personnel scheduling, optimizes resource allocation, and documents the care provided. Additionally, this software helps ensure compliance with healthcare and safety regulations, with some solutions featuring electronic health and medical record systems tailored for assisted living environments. For optimal performance, assisted living software should integrate with back-office systems like accounting or CRM tools. Most solutions also offer integration with electronic health records to facilitate the import of patient health data.
Submit New App
Net Health
nethealth.com
Net Health's Optima Therapy app provides therapy management software for SNFs and ALFs to improve patient care and streamline operational workflows.
ShiftCare
shiftcare.com
ShiftCare is a care management app for disability support providers, streamlining rosters, billing, and client data to improve service delivery.
LifeLoop
lifeloop.com
LifeLoop is a software platform that enhances senior living by streamlining tasks and improving communication between residents, staff, and families.
Synkwise
synkwise.com
Synkwise is a SAAS app that provides healthcare tools for providers and caregivers to enhance patient care, ensure compliance, and reduce liability in long-term care facilities.
Brightly
brightlysoftware.com
Brightly's Event Manager is a cloud-based platform for scheduling, organizing, and promoting events, while tracking revenue and managing costs effectively.
Centrim Life
centrimlife.com.au
Centrim Life connects aged care residents and families to daily activities, updates, and care management in a user-friendly app.
August Health
augusthealth.com
August Health is an EHR platform for senior living operators, improving care and staff satisfaction while streamlining workflows and providing business analytics.
Senior Sign
seniorsign.com
Senior Sign is an eSignature app designed for senior living facilities to streamline move-in paperwork and manage documents efficiently.
Carefeed
carefeed.com
Carefeed is a cloud-based platform that enhances communication and simplifies administrative tasks in senior care communities, ensuring HIPAA-compliant interactions.
Aline
alineops.com
Aline is a senior living operating system that centralizes workflows for sales, billing, care, and operations, aiding productivity and revenue for senior living facilities.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.