Top Assessment Software

Assessment software allows educators to create and administer tests digitally, using devices like computers, smartphones, and tablets. These platforms simplify the process of delivering exams, grading responses, and analyzing results. They are utilized by various educational institutions, including K-12 schools and universities, as well as corporate HR teams, certification bodies, and other organizations that require assessments. With assessment software, instructors can design different types of questions within the platform or choose from a library of pre-made questions. Assessments can be delivered to students via a portal or mobile app and graded automatically once they complete the test. While many assessment software products focus on traditional tests and quizzes, some also provide alternative evaluation methods, such as collecting live responses from students or allowing them to create ePortfolios for instructors to review.

quizizz.com

Quizizz is an interactive learning platform for creating and taking quizzes, suitable for self-paced and live settings, enhancing education for students of all ages.

unstop.com

Unstop connects students and professionals with institutes and companies through competitions like hackathons and quizzes to help them showcase talent and gain opportunities.

kahoot.com

Kahoot! Create allows users to make and share interactive quizzes called kahoots for learning in various settings, with AI features for question generation and translation.

mentimeter.com

Mentimeter is an audience engagement platform that enables interactive presentations through polls, quizzes, and real-time feedback, suitable for various settings.

toddleapp.com

Toddle is an app designed to support teachers by providing tools powered by AI for delivering modern, effective education.

seesaw.me

Seesaw is a platform for teachers to create digital portfolios, facilitate communication, and support personalized learning and family engagement in elementary education.

gradescope.com

Gradescope is a digital grading platform that streamlines grading and feedback for various assessments, utilizing AI for efficiency and providing analytics on student performance.

nearpod.com

Nearpod is an interactive educational platform that allows teachers to create engaging lessons with multimedia content and real-time assessments for varied learning experiences.

ahaslides.com

AhaSlides is an interactive presentation tool that enhances audience engagement with live polls, quizzes, and Q&A sessions for classrooms and events.

socrative.com

Socrative Student is an app for answering assessment questions and participating in interactive educational activities, enabling real-time feedback and collaboration.

wooclap.com

Wooclap is an interactive platform for creating quizzes and polls, enhancing engagement and participation in various educational settings through mobile and web access.

dugga.com

Dugga is an AI-powered assessment platform for tests and assignments in education, providing secure management and grading for various evaluation types.

flexiquiz.com

FlexiQuiz is an online tool for creating, sharing, and analyzing quizzes and tests, supporting various question types and automatic grading.

socrative.com

Socrative Teacher is an assessment app that allows educators to create quizzes and polls, visualize student understanding, and analyze performance in real-time.

capsim.com

CapsimInbox is a simulation platform for training and assessing soft skills in a realistic email environment to improve learning transfer and measure training impact.

sentral.com.au

Sentral is a school management system designed for educators, offering a comprehensive software solution for managing school operations in Australia.

classmarker.com

ClassMarker is an online platform for creating, administering, and grading quizzes and tests, suitable for business and education assessments.

testmoz.com

Testmoz is an online tool for creating, distributing, and grading tests, suitable for educational and professional settings.

pdfquiz.com

PDFQuiz converts PDF documents into interactive quizzes, allowing users to engage more effectively with educational content and assessments.

vevox.com

Vevox is a real-time polling and anonymous Q&A platform that enhances engagement in virtual and hybrid meetings, allowing participants to share feedback easily.

polleverywhere.com

Poll Everywhere is an online app for creating live polls, surveys, and quizzes, allowing audience engagement via mobile devices in various settings.

newsela.com

Newsela provides curated, leveled content for K-12 students, aligning with curricula and standards to support literacy and learning across multiple subjects.

conker.ai

Conker is an AI-based app that helps teachers create standards-compliant quizzes quickly and easily, with features like quiz automation and LMS integration.

quizify.io

Quizify is an online tool for creating interactive quizzes for education, lead generation, and entertainment, featuring templates and a drag-and-drop editor.

codio.com

Codio is a cloud-based platform that provides interactive computer science course materials and assessments, enhancing student engagement and learning outcomes.

opexams.com

OpExams is a platform that simplifies creating, administering, and grading exams, while providing insights to improve student performance.

edprime.co

EdPrime is an all-in-one education management app that streamlines administration, finance, communication, and student performance evaluation for educational institutions.

crowdmark.com

Crowdmark is an online platform for collaborative grading and assessment, allowing educators to manage, grade, and provide feedback on student assignments efficiently.

echo360.com

Echo360 is an educational platform for creating, managing, and sharing video content with interactive features for enhanced student engagement.

prepai.io

PrepAI is an AI tool that generates customizable question papers and quizzes, including HOTS questions, with automatic grading features for efficient assessments.

examsoft.com

ExamSoft is a secure digital assessment platform that enhances exam integrity and efficiency, providing tools for reliable testing and data analysis.

digiexam.com

Digiexam is a digital platform for creating, administering, and grading online exams securely, enhancing the assessment process for educators and students.

swiftassess.com

SwiftAssess is an assessment management platform for K-12 and higher education, facilitating the authoring, delivery, and tracking of various assessments.

testportal.net

Testportal is an online assessment tool for creating and managing tests, offering features like automatic grading, analytics, and integration with Microsoft Teams.

literably.com

Literably assesses K-8 reading levels by recording students reading aloud, identifying skill gaps, and monitoring progress through comprehension questions and retelling.

testinvite.com

TestInvite is an online assessment platform that allows organizations to create secure tests with anti-cheating features, customizable reports, and a Talent Library for skill evaluation.

goreact.com

GoReact is a video-based tool for education that enables video assignments, interactive feedback, and assessments to enhance student learning and engagement.

sibme.com

Sibme is a platform for professional development that facilitates video-based coaching, peer feedback, and collaboration among educators to enhance teaching practices.

youscience.com

YouScience provides career guidance for students based on their aptitudes, helping them align with in-demand careers and CTE certifications.

classtime.com

Classtime is an app for teachers to enhance classroom engagement through real-time feedback, interactive lessons, and assessment tools, supporting student understanding.

kritik.io

Kritik is a peer-grading platform that enables students to anonymously assess each other's work, promoting engagement and enhancing academic performance while saving instructors' time.

nexam.io

Nexam is a web platform for designing, administering, and grading secure online exams, suitable for various assessment needs and formats.

meeopp.com

MeeOpp is an educational app that provides personalized learning tools and resources to enhance language learning and support collaboration among students, educators, and families.

smarttech.com

Lumio is a web-based platform that enhances teaching by transforming lessons into interactive experiences and integrating with existing educational tools.

redink.app

Redink is a classroom management app that automates mark entry and facilitates teacher collaboration, while generating reports to identify at-risk students.

gradeazy.com

Gradeazy is a testing platform for businesses and educational institutes that enables affordable online exams with support for various media and multiple languages.

simplifiediq.com

SimplifiedIQ is an AI-driven platform for creating and auto-grading online assessments, offering features for efficient workflow and secure data integration.

pointerpro.com

Pointerpro is a platform for creating online assessments that generate personalized reports, helping businesses automate advice delivery and enhance user engagement.

