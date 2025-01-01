App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Assessment software allows educators to create and administer tests digitally, using devices like computers, smartphones, and tablets. These platforms simplify the process of delivering exams, grading responses, and analyzing results. They are utilized by various educational institutions, including K-12 schools and universities, as well as corporate HR teams, certification bodies, and other organizations that require assessments. With assessment software, instructors can design different types of questions within the platform or choose from a library of pre-made questions. Assessments can be delivered to students via a portal or mobile app and graded automatically once they complete the test. While many assessment software products focus on traditional tests and quizzes, some also provide alternative evaluation methods, such as collecting live responses from students or allowing them to create ePortfolios for instructors to review.