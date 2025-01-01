Top Assessment Software

Find the right software and services.
Assessment software allows educators to create and administer tests digitally, using devices like computers, smartphones, and tablets. These platforms simplify the process of delivering exams, grading responses, and analyzing results. They are utilized by various educational institutions, including K-12 schools and universities, as well as corporate HR teams, certification bodies, and other organizations that require assessments. With assessment software, instructors can design different types of questions within the platform or choose from a library of pre-made questions. Assessments can be delivered to students via a portal or mobile app and graded automatically once they complete the test. While many assessment software products focus on traditional tests and quizzes, some also provide alternative evaluation methods, such as collecting live responses from students or allowing them to create ePortfolios for instructors to review.
Quizizz
quizizz.com
Quizizz is an interactive learning platform for creating and taking quizzes, suitable for self-paced and live settings, enhancing education for students of all ages.
Unstop
unstop.com
Unstop connects students and professionals with institutes and companies through competitions like hackathons and quizzes to help them showcase talent and gain opportunities.
Kahoot! Create
kahoot.com
Kahoot! Create allows users to make and share interactive quizzes called kahoots for learning in various settings, with AI features for question generation and translation.
Mentimeter
mentimeter.com
Mentimeter is an audience engagement platform that enables interactive presentations through polls, quizzes, and real-time feedback, suitable for various settings.
Toddle
toddleapp.com
Toddle is an app designed to support teachers by providing tools powered by AI for delivering modern, effective education.
Seesaw
seesaw.me
Seesaw is a platform for teachers to create digital portfolios, facilitate communication, and support personalized learning and family engagement in elementary education.
Gradescope
gradescope.com
Gradescope is a digital grading platform that streamlines grading and feedback for various assessments, utilizing AI for efficiency and providing analytics on student performance.
Nearpod
nearpod.com
Nearpod is an interactive educational platform that allows teachers to create engaging lessons with multimedia content and real-time assessments for varied learning experiences.
AhaSlides
ahaslides.com
AhaSlides is an interactive presentation tool that enhances audience engagement with live polls, quizzes, and Q&A sessions for classrooms and events.
Socrative Student
socrative.com
Socrative Student is an app for answering assessment questions and participating in interactive educational activities, enabling real-time feedback and collaboration.
Wooclap
wooclap.com
Wooclap is an interactive platform for creating quizzes and polls, enhancing engagement and participation in various educational settings through mobile and web access.
FlexiQuiz
flexiquiz.com
FlexiQuiz is an online tool for creating, sharing, and analyzing quizzes and tests, supporting various question types and automatic grading.
Dugga
dugga.com
Dugga is an AI-powered assessment platform for tests and assignments in education, providing secure management and grading for various evaluation types.
Socrative Teacher
socrative.com
Socrative Teacher is an assessment app that allows educators to create quizzes and polls, visualize student understanding, and analyze performance in real-time.
Sentral
sentral.com.au
Sentral is a school management system designed for educators, offering a comprehensive software solution for managing school operations in Australia.
ClassMarker
classmarker.com
ClassMarker is an online platform for creating, administering, and grading quizzes and tests, suitable for business and education assessments.
Capsim
capsim.com
CapsimInbox is a simulation platform for training and assessing soft skills in a realistic email environment to improve learning transfer and measure training impact.
PDFQuiz
pdfquiz.com
PDFQuiz converts PDF documents into interactive quizzes, allowing users to engage more effectively with educational content and assessments.
Testmoz
testmoz.com
Testmoz is an online tool for creating, distributing, and grading tests, suitable for educational and professional settings.
Vevox
vevox.com
Vevox is a real-time polling and anonymous Q&A platform that enhances engagement in virtual and hybrid meetings, allowing participants to share feedback easily.
Poll Everywhere
polleverywhere.com
Poll Everywhere is an online app for creating live polls, surveys, and quizzes, allowing audience engagement via mobile devices in various settings.
Conker
conker.ai
Conker is an AI-based app that helps teachers create standards-compliant quizzes quickly and easily, with features like quiz automation and LMS integration.
Newsela
newsela.com
Newsela provides curated, leveled content for K-12 students, aligning with curricula and standards to support literacy and learning across multiple subjects.
Quizify
quizify.io
Quizify is an online tool for creating interactive quizzes for education, lead generation, and entertainment, featuring templates and a drag-and-drop editor.
Codio
codio.com
Codio is a cloud-based platform that provides interactive computer science course materials and assessments, enhancing student engagement and learning outcomes.
EdPrime
edprime.co
EdPrime is an all-in-one education management app that streamlines administration, finance, communication, and student performance evaluation for educational institutions.
Crowdmark
crowdmark.com
Crowdmark is an online platform for collaborative grading and assessment, allowing educators to manage, grade, and provide feedback on student assignments efficiently.
Echo360
echo360.com
Echo360 is an educational platform for creating, managing, and sharing video content with interactive features for enhanced student engagement.
PrepAI
prepai.io
PrepAI is an AI tool that generates customizable question papers and quizzes, including HOTS questions, with automatic grading features for efficient assessments.
ExamSoft
examsoft.com
ExamSoft is a secure digital assessment platform that enhances exam integrity and efficiency, providing tools for reliable testing and data analysis.
Digiexam
digiexam.com
Digiexam is a digital platform for creating, administering, and grading online exams securely, enhancing the assessment process for educators and students.
Testportal
testportal.net
Testportal is an online assessment tool for creating and managing tests, offering features like automatic grading, analytics, and integration with Microsoft Teams.
OpExams
opexams.com
OpExams is a platform that simplifies creating, administering, and grading exams, while providing insights to improve student performance.
Literably
literably.com
Literably assesses K-8 reading levels by recording students reading aloud, identifying skill gaps, and monitoring progress through comprehension questions and retelling.
TestInvite
testinvite.com
TestInvite is an online assessment platform that allows organizations to create secure tests with anti-cheating features, customizable reports, and a Talent Library for skill evaluation.
GoReact
goreact.com
GoReact is a video-based tool for education that enables video assignments, interactive feedback, and assessments to enhance student learning and engagement.
Sibme
sibme.com
Sibme is a platform for professional development that facilitates video-based coaching, peer feedback, and collaboration among educators to enhance teaching practices.
YouScience
youscience.com
YouScience provides career guidance for students based on their aptitudes, helping them align with in-demand careers and CTE certifications.
Classtime
classtime.com
Classtime is an app for teachers to enhance classroom engagement through real-time feedback, interactive lessons, and assessment tools, supporting student understanding.
SwiftAssess
swiftassess.com
SwiftAssess is an assessment management platform for K-12 and higher education, facilitating the authoring, delivery, and tracking of various assessments.
Kritik
kritik.io
Kritik is a peer-grading platform that enables students to anonymously assess each other's work, promoting engagement and enhancing academic performance while saving instructors' time.
Nexam
nexam.io
Nexam is a web platform for designing, administering, and grading secure online exams, suitable for various assessment needs and formats.
MeeOpp
meeopp.com
MeeOpp is an educational app that provides personalized learning tools and resources to enhance language learning and support collaboration among students, educators, and families.
SMART Lumio
smarttech.com
Lumio is a web-based platform that enhances teaching by transforming lessons into interactive experiences and integrating with existing educational tools.
Redink
redink.app
Redink is a classroom management app that automates mark entry and facilitates teacher collaboration, while generating reports to identify at-risk students.
Gradeazy
gradeazy.com
Gradeazy is a testing platform for businesses and educational institutes that enables affordable online exams with support for various media and multiple languages.
SimplifiedIQ
simplifiediq.com
SimplifiedIQ is an AI-driven platform for creating and auto-grading online assessments, offering features for efficient workflow and secure data integration.
Pointerpro
pointerpro.com
Pointerpro is a platform for creating online assessments that generate personalized reports, helping businesses automate advice delivery and enhance user engagement.
