An augmented reality (AR) What You See Is What You Get (WYSIWYG) editor empowers users with minimal or no coding expertise to craft AR experiences effortlessly. With intuitive drag-and-drop features, AR WYSIWYG editors facilitate AR developers in importing 3D objects, known as target images, and seamlessly integrating them into pre-designed scenes. These target images should be detectable and tracked by the camera's perspective, allowing them to be overlaid with HTML content. Moreover, an AR WYSIWYG editor securely stores these target images, providing users with the flexibility to revisit and modify them as needed. These tools are particularly advantageous for individuals interested in creating AR mobile applications without the complexity of traditional coding requirements.
Wikitude
wikitude.com
Wikitude is an augmented reality app that provides users with information about real-world locations and objects by using their device's camera.
MyWebAR
mywebar.com
MyWebAR is a cloud-based platform for creating and sharing augmented reality experiences easily, using AI tools for design without coding.
Zapworks
zap.works
Zapworks is a WebAR platform that enables users to create, manage, and publish augmented reality experiences without extensive coding knowledge.
ROAR
theroar.io
ROAR Editor allows users to create high-quality Augmented Reality experiences easily, featuring video, audio, images, 3D models, and interactive elements.
UniteAR
unitear.com
UniteAR is a no-coding platform for creating augmented reality experiences across apps and WebAR with customizable URLs and mobile app options.
Blippbuilder
blippar.com
Blippbuilder is a user-friendly app for creating and sharing augmented reality experiences for printed materials using a drag-and-drop interface.
Hololink
hololink.io
Hololink is a web-based AR editor for creating interactive holographic content using a no-code solution, accessible directly in mobile browsers.
