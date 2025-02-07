Top AR WYSIWYG Editor Software - Sierra Leone

Find the right software and services.
An augmented reality (AR) What You See Is What You Get (WYSIWYG) editor empowers users with minimal or no coding expertise to craft AR experiences effortlessly. With intuitive drag-and-drop features, AR WYSIWYG editors facilitate AR developers in importing 3D objects, known as target images, and seamlessly integrating them into pre-designed scenes. These target images should be detectable and tracked by the camera's perspective, allowing them to be overlaid with HTML content. Moreover, an AR WYSIWYG editor securely stores these target images, providing users with the flexibility to revisit and modify them as needed. These tools are particularly advantageous for individuals interested in creating AR mobile applications without the complexity of traditional coding requirements.
Zapworks
zap.works
Zapworks is an award-winning WebAR platform. Create, manage and publish impactful WebAR experiences using our suite of creative tools, SDKs, custom branding & hosting solutions and powerful CMS. With no-code, low-code or custom code solutions, Zapworks empowers your designers, developers and marketers to create immersive WebAR experiences, no matter their skill set or business objectives. World-leading computer vision built for WebAR Our core tracking types are built on 10+ years of experience in computer vision and are optimised for browsers across a wide range of devices, from the lowest spec up. Use our tools to rapidly prototype products, drive internal innovation and increase the impact of your sales and marketing efforts. ** Winner of Best Developer Tool 2022 ** ** Winner of Best Creator & Authoring Tool 2022 **
Wikitude
wikitude.com
Wikitude, a Qualcomm company is the renowned pioneer of mobile augmented reality (AR) technology and the company behind a number of award-winning AR solutions for smartphones, tablets and smart glasses. Its fully in-house developed AR technology is available through its core product, the Wikitude AR SDK and a number of complimentary products enabling thousands of apps, brands, agencies, developers and AR enthusiasts to achieve their project goals. With tens of thousands of developer accounts and published AR apps, Wikitude is the leading AR technology provider.
Hololink
hololink.io
Hololink is a web-based Augmented Reality editor which enables creation of AR through a visual no-code solution and industry leading image recognition. AR created in Hololink is served directly in the mobile browser without the use of an app, making the whole process from creation to end-user 100% browser-based. Infinitely scalable and perfect for any marketing or communication channels on the immersive internet. Create AR directly in the browser using 3D models, animations, video, images and audio. Just drag and drop to position your content. Make your AR immersive and interactive with multiple connected scenes and publish it with a single click. Customise everything, from loading screen and loading spinner to all content, adding animations to non-animated objects directly in the editor. Use green screen to make your videos pop out. Hololink is proudly created in Copenhagen, Denmark. Our dedicated team has over 50 years of combined experience with AR, computer vision, visual design and communication, project management and work as professional artists within jazz music, visual- and performing arts.
MyWebAR
mywebar.com
MyWebAR is a cloud-based platform that allows users to create and share augmented reality experiences in just a couple of clicks and helps to greatly accelerate and simplify the development process. All experiences made with MyWebAR are available in the web browser and don’t require consumers to download any apps on their smartphone or tablet to view AR. It allows to shorten the customer journey and increase conversion rates. Its easy-to-use no-code editor and an extensive library of ready-to-use templates and assets allows users to build AR experiences without having any special skills or hiring professional developers.
ROAR
theroar.io
ROAR Editor is the best-in-class tool to create your own high quality Augmented Reality experience just in a couple of clicks. It is designed for non-technical users. Whether you need it for personal use or for business, ROAR will provide you the full set of AR features that will help you test, play and deliver totally immersive user experience for your customers, partners and friends. The ROAR Editor contains all major Augmented Reality features, including video, audio, action buttons (CTA), images, text, 3D models and even additional facts for your CPG products.
Blippbuilder
blippar.com
The simple but powerful way to create AR is with Blippbuilder. The design tool is easy to learn, and lets you add a layer of interactivity to your printed materials, anything from a poster, a print ad, event stand or book. Bring it to life with animations, games or 3D models. Add links to buy, collect user feedback, showcase how to use your product and more.
UniteAR
unitear.com
An Innovative No-Coding Augmented Reality SaaS Platform UniteAR offers a cutting-edge Augmented Reality (AR) solution that requires no coding skills, making AR creation accessible to everyone. With UniteAR, users can craft engaging AR experiences that seamlessly work on both AR apps and WebAR platforms, providing a versatile reach for their content. Personalized WebAR URLs with Your Business Name UniteAR allows users to customize their WebAR URLs with their own business name, giving them a unique and branded digital space in the world of AR. This feature not only enhances their brand's presence but also ensures a memorable user experience. Custom AR Apps for Android and iOS In addition to WebAR, UniteAR empowers users to develop custom AR applications for Android and iOS. This capability enables businesses to offer a tailored and engaging AR experience to their audience, further setting them apart from the competition. Key Benefits of UniteAR: Simplified AR Creation: UniteAR removes the coding barrier, making it easy for users to bring their AR ideas to life. Cross-Platform Compatibility: Reach users on both AR apps and WebAR seamlessly, ensuring maximum audience engagement. Brand Personalization: Customize WebAR URLs with your business name to establish a unique presence in the AR landscape. Mobile App Development: Create custom AR applications for Android and iOS to cater to your audience's specific needs. Future-Ready: Stay at the forefront of AR technology, positioning your brand as an innovator. UniteAR invites users to explore the limitless possibilities of augmented reality, providing a platform where creativity knows no bounds. By uniting with UniteAR, businesses can tap into the transformative potential of AR and make a lasting impact on their audience.
