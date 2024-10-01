App store for web apps
Top AR WYSIWYG Editor Software - Norway
An augmented reality (AR) What You See Is What You Get (WYSIWYG) editor empowers users with minimal or no coding expertise to craft AR experiences effortlessly. With intuitive drag-and-drop features, AR WYSIWYG editors facilitate AR developers in importing 3D objects, known as target images, and seamlessly integrating them into pre-designed scenes. These target images should be detectable and tracked by the camera's perspective, allowing them to be overlaid with HTML content. Moreover, an AR WYSIWYG editor securely stores these target images, providing users with the flexibility to revisit and modify them as needed. These tools are particularly advantageous for individuals interested in creating AR mobile applications without the complexity of traditional coding requirements.
Wikitude
wikitude.com
Wikitude, a Qualcomm company is the renowned pioneer of mobile augmented reality (AR) technology and the company behind a number of award-winning AR solutions for smartphones, tablets and smart glasses. Its fully in-house developed AR technology is available through its core product, the Wikitude AR...
ROAR
theroar.io
ROAR Editor is the best-in-class tool to create your own high quality Augmented Reality experience just in a couple of clicks. It is designed for non-technical users. Whether you need it for personal use or for business, ROAR will provide you the full set of AR features that will help you test, play...
MyWebAR
mywebar.com
MyWebAR is a cloud-based platform that allows users to create and share augmented reality experiences in just a couple of clicks and helps to greatly accelerate and simplify the development process. All experiences made with MyWebAR are available in the web browser and don’t require consumers to dow...
Zapworks
zap.works
Zapworks is an award-winning WebAR platform. Create, manage and publish impactful WebAR experiences using our suite of creative tools, SDKs, custom branding & hosting solutions and powerful CMS. With no-code, low-code or custom code solutions, Zapworks empowers your designers, developers and markete...
UniteAR
unitear.com
An Innovative No-Coding Augmented Reality SaaS Platform UniteAR offers a cutting-edge Augmented Reality (AR) solution that requires no coding skills, making AR creation accessible to everyone. With UniteAR, users can craft engaging AR experiences that seamlessly work on both AR apps and WebAR platfo...
Blippbuilder
blippar.com
The simple but powerful way to create AR is with Blippbuilder. The design tool is easy to learn, and lets you add a layer of interactivity to your printed materials, anything from a poster, a print ad, event stand or book. Bring it to life with animations, games or 3D models. Add links to buy, colle...
Hololink
hololink.io
Hololink is a web-based Augmented Reality editor which enables creation of AR through a visual no-code solution and industry leading image recognition. AR created in Hololink is served directly in the mobile browser without the use of an app, making the whole process from creation to end-user 100% b...