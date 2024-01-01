Top AR WYSIWYG Editor Software - Canada Most Popular Recently Added

An augmented reality (AR) What You See Is What You Get (WYSIWYG) editor empowers users with minimal or no coding expertise to craft AR experiences effortlessly. With intuitive drag-and-drop features, AR WYSIWYG editors facilitate AR developers in importing 3D objects, known as target images, and seamlessly integrating them into pre-designed scenes. These target images should be detectable and tracked by the camera's perspective, allowing them to be overlaid with HTML content. Moreover, an AR WYSIWYG editor securely stores these target images, providing users with the flexibility to revisit and modify them as needed. These tools are particularly advantageous for individuals interested in creating AR mobile applications without the complexity of traditional coding requirements.