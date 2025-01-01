Find the right software and services.
AR Collaboration tools are used to train, collaborate, and provide technical support from a remote environment using augmented reality (AR) applications. AR Collab tools are often used to provide remote support in fields such as maintenance, manufacturing, automotive, and utilities. In these fields, users can connect hardware such as phones, tablets, or AR glasses to software that provides them with visual instructions showing them how to conduct maintenance on any given piece of equipment. An example would be a piece of machinery that has broken down, and now a fieldworker must learn how to fix it. AR collaboration software can not only provide visual instructions that will show the worker exactly where the breakdown on the equipment is, but it can also connect him with a remote support team that can see exactly what the worker is seeing. Together they can collaborate on solving the problem using AR and visual instructions.
Trimble Connect
connect.trimble.com
Trimble Connect is a cloud-based collaboration platform that enables project coordination, data management, and real-time updates across various devices and environments.
Zoho Lens
zoho.com
Zoho Lens is an AR remote assistance app that enables technicians to view and support users by accessing their smartphone camera for real-time troubleshooting.
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR is a no-code, cloud-based platform for creating and managing augmented and virtual reality experiences across various devices.
AR Genie
argenie.ai
AR Genie is a remote assistance app that uses AI and AR for experts to guide users through technical issues with visual annotations on live video.
Viewabo
viewabo.com
Viewabo lets support agents access customers' phone cameras via a link, enabling better diagnosis and issue resolution without app installation.
XMReality
xmreality.com
XMReality is an augmented reality app that provides remote assistance and training, allowing users to collaborate and receive real-time visual guidance on tasks.
AIRe Link
aire.link
AIRe Link is a remote communication tool for professionals to connect with customers, enabling efficient knowledge transfer to new technicians.
Help Lightning
helplightning.com
Help Lightning is a remote assistance app that combines video conferencing and augmented reality for real-time collaboration and support in various industries.
Streem
streem.com
Streem is a remote visual assistance app that uses augmented reality for video collaboration, enabling quicker diagnosis and support resolution.
Telepresenz
telepresenz.com
Telepresenz is an AR-based app that connects field users with remote experts for real-time troubleshooting and guidance, enhancing industrial collaboration and efficiency.
Oculavis
oculavis.de
Oculavis SHARE facilitates remote machine support through augmented reality, allowing users to access documentation and troubleshoot issues without on-site visits.
SightCall
sightcall.com
SightCall enables real-time video assistance for service interactions, allowing remote agents to visually guide customers in solving problems efficiently.
