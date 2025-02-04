Top AR Collaboration Tools - St. Helena

Find the right software and services.
AR Collaboration tools are used to train, collaborate, and provide technical support from a remote environment using augmented reality (AR) applications. AR Collab tools are often used to provide remote support in fields such as maintenance, manufacturing, automotive, and utilities. In these fields, users can connect hardware such as phones, tablets, or AR glasses to software that provides them with visual instructions showing them how to conduct maintenance on any given piece of equipment. An example would be a piece of machinery that has broken down, and now a fieldworker must learn how to fix it. AR collaboration software can not only provide visual instructions that will show the worker exactly where the breakdown on the equipment is, but it can also connect him with a remote support team that can see exactly what the worker is seeing. Together they can collaborate on solving the problem using AR and visual instructions.
Zoho Lens
Interactive Remote Assistance using Augmented Reality. Take a look at problems in equipment—ranging from plant machinery to servers—at any moment, right from your desk, by accessing a user’s smartphone camera at the remote location.
AIRe Link
AIRe Link is a professional tool for remote communication with customers. Save money and time, and pass on your know-how to the next generation of technicians.
Streem
StreemCore® is an enterprise-class, remote visual assistance tool using out-of-the-box augmented reality (AR) capabilities. By adding an interactive, no-download video collaboration tool, companies can quickly see and solve remotely - accelerating diagnosis and support resolution times. With Streem's APIs or SDK, remote AR-enabled video tools can embed and/or integrate into native apps and existing workflows
Help Lightning
Help Lightning is a B2B software as a service (SaaS) company specializing in remote assistance. It provides next generation video collaboration services that enable a company’s experts to work virtually side-by-side with anyone needing help, anywhere in the world. The company’s cloud-based solution applies augmented reality features, including the merging of two video streams and the use of 3D annotation to improve real-time communications and solve difficult problems. Help Lightning is used for the installation, inspection, training, servicing, and repair of complex equipment and products. With Help Lightning, customers see immediate performance improvements including an increase in first-time fix rates, fewer truck rolls, expanded workforce capacity, and an increase in end customer satisfaction while enhancing service revenue and margin.
SightCall
SightCall VISION is the only software platform that gives enterprise service organizations the power to See, Analyze, Guide and Report at the moment of service. Agents, customers, technicians and remote experts can use SightCall VISION to visually solve real-world service problems, using a combination of augmented reality (AR), video assistance, and multimodal generative AI-enhanced computer vision in a unified platform. SightCall is an innovative global leader in Visual Assistance and enterprise service efficiency. Founded in 2008, SightCall has received accolades for its innovations, ranking in the Inc. 5000 Class of 2023 as one of the fastest-growing software companies in the U.S. The company has headquarters in San Francisco, California and Paris, France.
XMReality
XMReality provides a remote visual assistance solution built for your enterprise, always fully secure and customizable to align with your brand. Enhanced by augmented reality and designed for ease of use, XMReality is powerful enough to make remote problem-solving faster than ever before and still simple enough to have anyone in your organization use it. With zero implementation time, you can get started immediately. XMReality AB (publ) is a market leader in remote visual assistance, and our solution is used globally in more than 60 countries. Nestlé, Electrolux Professional, Sidel, Heineken, and Nibe are examples of more than 150 customers. XMReality is based in Sweden and the U.S. and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: XMR).
AR Genie
AR Genie is a visual remote assistance tool powered by AI, augmented reality (AR), and the Large Langauge Model (L.L.M.). It enables experts to collaborate globally with technicians or customers to assist and guide visually using AR annotations on live video for resolving complex technical issues remotely. Our user-friendly tools make it easy to troubleshoot problems using AR Glasses, mobile devices, or tablets, eliminating the confusion and complexity associated with technical terminology. Elevate your technical support capabilities in operation and maintenance or training to expedite resolution, enhance the customer experience, save time, and reduce costs.
Trimble Connect
Trimble Connect for HoloLens utilizes mixed reality for project coordination by providing precise alignment of holographic data on the job site, enabling workers to review their models overlaid in the context of the physical environment.
Telepresenz
Telepresenz® is an augmented reality based, remote guidance and Digital workflow system that can be used with a variety of devices including smart glasses to access remote experts and remotely diagnose, assess, and troubleshoot assets in the field. Telepresenz enables real-time, two-way communication between a remote expert and field users, reducing the costs associated with providing such expertise when required, making it not only possible but completely viable to work with individuals situated across the globe.
Oculavis
oculavis SHARE is designed to take customer support for machine manufacturers to the next level. Stop traveling the world for service. Provide machine documentation via Augmented Reality to your end users or connect live to your customers' point of view and solve problems remotely.
SynergyXR
SynergyXR: Revolutionizing the Future with XR Solutions Company Overview Nestled in the vibrant city of Aarhus, Denmark, SynergyXR stands as a beacon of innovation in the extended reality (XR) landscape. Born from a deep understanding of the manufacturing and energy sectors, we've grown into a formidable force, specializing in bringing augmented and virtual reality tools to the forefront of business technology. Our expertise isn't just in crafting futuristic solutions; it's in making them accessible and practical for today's dynamic business needs. Cutting-Edge Features At SynergyXR, we’re not just creating tools; we’re sculpting experiences. Our products are more than just software; they are gateways to new dimensions of interaction and collaboration. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and robust functionalities, our XR solutions seamlessly integrate into your business processes. From immersive training modules to interactive product demonstrations, we ensure that augmented and virtual reality are more than buzzwords – they're essential tools for modern business success. Unmatched Value and Solutions What sets SynergyXR apart is our commitment to solving real-world business challenges. We believe in a people-first approach, where technology serves as an enabler, not a barrier. Our solutions are designed to enhance efficiency, foster innovation, and streamline communication across global teams. By embracing our XR tools, businesses can transcend traditional boundaries, unlocking new potentials in collaboration, training, and customer engagement. Dive into the future with SynergyXR – where extended reality becomes an everyday reality for your business.
Viewabo
Viewabo allows support agents to send a link to access customers’ phone cameras to see what they're seeing without having customers install an app. By enabling businesses to see things the way their customers see them, Viewabo empowers customer service teams by delivering a more streamlined diagnosis and issue resolution process. This reduces friction, faster turnaround times, and a better remote customer support experience.
