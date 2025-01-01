Most Popular Recently Added Top AR Collaboration Tools - New Zealand

AR Collaboration tools are used to train, collaborate, and provide technical support from a remote environment using augmented reality (AR) applications. AR Collab tools are often used to provide remote support in fields such as maintenance, manufacturing, automotive, and utilities. In these fields, users can connect hardware such as phones, tablets, or AR glasses to software that provides them with visual instructions showing them how to conduct maintenance on any given piece of equipment. An example would be a piece of machinery that has broken down, and now a fieldworker must learn how to fix it. AR collaboration software can not only provide visual instructions that will show the worker exactly where the breakdown on the equipment is, but it can also connect him with a remote support team that can see exactly what the worker is seeing. Together they can collaborate on solving the problem using AR and visual instructions.