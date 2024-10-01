App store for web apps
Top AR Collaboration Tools - New Caledonia
AR Collaboration tools are used to train, collaborate, and provide technical support from a remote environment using augmented reality (AR) applications. AR Collab tools are often used to provide remote support in fields such as maintenance, manufacturing, automotive, and utilities. In these fields, users can connect hardware such as phones, tablets, or AR glasses to software that provides them with visual instructions showing them how to conduct maintenance on any given piece of equipment. An example would be a piece of machinery that has broken down, and now a fieldworker must learn how to fix it. AR collaboration software can not only provide visual instructions that will show the worker exactly where the breakdown on the equipment is, but it can also connect him with a remote support team that can see exactly what the worker is seeing. Together they can collaborate on solving the problem using AR and visual instructions.
Zoho Lens
Interactive Remote Assistance using Augmented Reality. Take a look at problems in equipment—ranging from plant machinery to servers—at any moment, right from your desk, by accessing a user’s smartphone camera at the remote location.
Trimble Connect
Trimble Connect for HoloLens utilizes mixed reality for project coordination by providing precise alignment of holographic data on the job site, enabling workers to review their models overlaid in the context of the physical environment.
SynergyXR
SynergyXR: Revolutionizing the Future with XR Solutions Company Overview Nestled in the vibrant city of Aarhus, Denmark, SynergyXR stands as a beacon of innovation in the extended reality (XR) landscape. Born from a deep understanding of the manufacturing and energy sectors, we've grown into a formi...
AR Genie
AR Genie is a visual remote assistance tool powered by AI, augmented reality (AR), and the Large Langauge Model (L.L.M.). It enables experts to collaborate globally with technicians or customers to assist and guide visually using AR annotations on live video for resolving complex technical issues re...
AIRe Link
AIRe Link is a professional tool for remote communication with customers. Save money and time, and pass on your know-how to the next generation of technicians.
Viewabo
Viewabo allows support agents to send a link to access customers’ phone cameras to see what they're seeing without having customers install an app. By enabling businesses to see things the way their customers see them, Viewabo empowers customer service teams by delivering a more streamlined diagnosi...
XMReality
XMReality provides a remote visual assistance solution built for your enterprise, always fully secure and customizable to align with your brand. Enhanced by augmented reality and designed for ease of use, XMReality is powerful enough to make remote problem-solving faster than ever before and still s...
Help Lightning
Help Lightning's Remote Assistance Software provides video collaboration services that enable a company’s experts to work virtually side-by-side with anyone needing help, anywhere in the world. The company’s cloud-based solution applies augmented reality features, including the merging of two video ...
Streem
StreemCore® is an enterprise-class, remote visual assistance tool using out-of-the-box augmented reality (AR) capabilities. By adding an interactive, no-download video collaboration tool, companies can quickly see and solve remotely - accelerating diagnosis and support resolution times. With Streem'...
Telepresenz
Telepresenz® is an augmented reality based, remote guidance and Digital workflow system that can be used with a variety of devices including smart glasses to access remote experts and remotely diagnose, assess, and troubleshoot assets in the field. Telepresenz enables real-time, two-way communicatio...
Oculavis
oculavis SHARE is designed to take customer support for machine manufacturers to the next level. Stop traveling the world for service. Provide machine documentation via Augmented Reality to your end users or connect live to your customers' point of view and solve problems remotely.
SightCall
SightCall is the world’s leading augmented-reality powered video cloud platform, delivering live, remote interactions between business and customers on every continent around the globe. In a connected, mobile-first world, businesses leveraging SightCall have the ability to see what their customers s...