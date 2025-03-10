Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Application shielding software enables users to modify and application’s source to make it more resistant to outside tampering.
Submit New App
Codacy
codacy.com
Codacy is a code review tool that automates code quality analysis, helping teams identify issues early and improve code health across multiple programming languages.
Appdome
appdome.com
Appdome automates mobile app security and protection features for Android and iOS apps, integrating seamlessly into development processes without coding.
AppSealing
appsealing.com
AppSealing protects mobile apps from threats like tampering and reverse engineering, providing runtime security without coding, and ensuring compliance with data protection regulations.
Jscrambler
jscrambler.com
Jscrambler is the leader in Client-Side Protection and Compliance. We were the first to merge advanced polymorphic JavaScript obfuscation with fine-grained third-party tag protection in a unified Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform. Our integrated solution ensures a robust defense against current and emerging client-side cyber threats, digital skimming, data leaks, and IP theft, empowering software development and digital teams to innovate securely. With Jscrambler, businesses adopt a unified, future-proof client-side security policy all while achieving compliance with emerging security standards including PCI DSS v4. All Jscrambler products are fully compliant with all the main tech frameworks and stacks, including HTML5, Node.js, React, Angular, Vue, Meteor, Ember, React Native, Ionic, and NativeScript. With Jscrambler, businesses adopt a unified, future-proof client-side security policy all while achieving compliance with emerging security standards. Jscrambler serves a diverse range of customers, including top Fortune 500 companies, online retailers, airlines, media outlets, and financial services firms whose success depends on safely engaging with their customers online. Join us in shaping the future of web security and enabling fearless digital innovation.
Data Theorem
datatheorem.com
RamQuest’s solutions include our fully integrated closing, escrow accounting, imaging, transaction management, esigning, and digital marketplace solutions and are available on-premise or in a hosted environment
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.