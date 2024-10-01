App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Application Shielding Software - France
Application shielding software enables users to modify and application’s source to make it more resistant to outside tampering.
Submit New App
Codacy
codacy.com
Codacy Helps Build High Quality, Secure Applications. You can get up and running effortlessly and start increasing quality, test coverage, and security today. Codacy is a plug-and-play solution to quickly onboard and scale your team’s projects without hassle. - Start scanning git repos and code chan...
Appdome
appdome.com
Appdome is the mobile app economy’s one-stop shop for mobile app defense. Appdome provides the mobile industry’s only fully automated, Unified Mobile App Defense Platform, powered by a patented ML-coding engine, used by mobile brands to eliminate complexity, save money and deliver 300+ Certified Sec...
AppSealing
appsealing.com
AppSealing is rated #1 Mobile App Shielding solution. It protects mobile apps in minutes without writing a single line of code. The robust runtime application self-protection (rasp security) features protect your customers and mobile apps from tampering, illegal modifications, and other unknown thre...
Data Theorem
datatheorem.com
RamQuest’s solutions include our fully integrated closing, escrow accounting, imaging, transaction management, esigning, and digital marketplace solutions and are available on-premise or in a hosted environment
Jscrambler
jscrambler.com
Jscrambler is the leader in Client-Side Protection and Compliance. We were the first to merge advanced polymorphic JavaScript obfuscation with fine-grained third-party tag protection in a unified Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform. Our integrated solution ensures a robust defense against...