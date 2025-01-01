App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Search

✨ WebCatalog Desktop ✨ Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before. Download WebCatalog Desktop Learn more

Most Popular Recently Added Top Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) Software

Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) is a comprehensive cybersecurity approach dedicated to protecting software applications from potential threats. This process involves the continuous assessment, monitoring, and enhancement of an organization's application security. ASPM integrates various technologies to identify and address security risks within software applications, offering visibility, risk identification, and remediation recommendations. It supports security teams, DevOps, and IT administrators in managing compliance, prioritizing risks, and addressing vulnerabilities. ASPM solutions stand out from other cybersecurity tools like Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems and vulnerability scanners. While these tools focus on identifying, assessing, and mitigating security risks broadly, ASPM is specifically designed to secure software applications. It provides a comprehensive view of application security and integrates with the development lifecycle to enable proactive security measures.