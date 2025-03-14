Top Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) Software

Find the right software and services.
Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) is a comprehensive cybersecurity approach dedicated to protecting software applications from potential threats. This process involves the continuous assessment, monitoring, and enhancement of an organization's application security. ASPM integrates various technologies to identify and address security risks within software applications, offering visibility, risk identification, and remediation recommendations. It supports security teams, DevOps, and IT administrators in managing compliance, prioritizing risks, and addressing vulnerabilities. ASPM solutions stand out from other cybersecurity tools like Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems and vulnerability scanners. While these tools focus on identifying, assessing, and mitigating security risks broadly, ASPM is specifically designed to secure software applications. It provides a comprehensive view of application security and integrates with the development lifecycle to enable proactive security measures.
Snyk
snyk.io
Snyk is a developer security platform that helps identify and fix vulnerabilities in code, open source, containers, and cloud infrastructure.
OX Security
ox.security
OX Security is an Active Application Security Posture Management platform that integrates various security tools to improve application security throughout development.
Xygeni
xygeni.io
Xygeni is a cybersecurity app that manages application security, detects vulnerabilities, and secures software supply chains to protect software development processes.
Apiiro
apiiro.com
Apiiro is an application security platform that analyzes code and runtime to identify and manage risks, streamline remediation, and integrate security into developer workflows.
Cycode
cycode.com
Cycode is a software supply chain security platform that ensures visibility and integrity throughout the software development lifecycle by scanning for vulnerabilities and managing dependencies.
Boman.ai
boman.ai
Boman.ai is a DevSecOps tool that integrates application security testing into the DevOps pipeline, offering vulnerability management and compliance reporting without uploading customer code.
Aikido Security
aikido.dev
Aikido Security is a platform for code scanning and cloud vulnerability assessments, integrating various security tools for comprehensive protection throughout the software development lifecycle.
ArmorCode
armorcode.com
ArmorCode is an AppSecOps platform that consolidates vulnerability management and compliance, automates workflows, and enhances collaboration for efficient security risk management.
