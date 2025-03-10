Top Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) Software

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) is a comprehensive cybersecurity approach dedicated to protecting software applications from potential threats. This process involves the continuous assessment, monitoring, and enhancement of an organization's application security. ASPM integrates various technologies to identify and address security risks within software applications, offering visibility, risk identification, and remediation recommendations. It supports security teams, DevOps, and IT administrators in managing compliance, prioritizing risks, and addressing vulnerabilities. ASPM solutions stand out from other cybersecurity tools like Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems and vulnerability scanners. While these tools focus on identifying, assessing, and mitigating security risks broadly, ASPM is specifically designed to secure software applications. It provides a comprehensive view of application security and integrates with the development lifecycle to enable proactive security measures.
Submit New App
Snyk
snyk.io
Snyk is a developer security platform that helps identify and fix vulnerabilities in code, open source, containers, and cloud infrastructure.
OX Security
ox.security
OX Security is an Active Application Security Posture Management platform that integrates various security tools to improve application security throughout development.
Xygeni
xygeni.io
Xygeni is a cybersecurity app that manages application security, detects vulnerabilities, and secures software supply chains to protect software development processes.
Apiiro
apiiro.com
Apiiro is an application security platform that analyzes code and runtime to identify and manage risks, streamline remediation, and integrate security into developer workflows.
Cycode
cycode.com
Cycode is a software supply chain security platform that ensures visibility and integrity throughout the software development lifecycle by scanning for vulnerabilities and managing dependencies.
Boman.ai
boman.ai
Boman.ai is a plug-n-play DevSecOps product, that can bring continuous application security to the DevOps pipeline. It brings SAST(Static Application Security Testing), DAST(Dynamic Application Security Testing), SCA(Software Composition Analysis), and Secret Scanner to the CICD pipeline. It is powered by ML to remove false positives and noise Can integrate with existing application security tools It offers a vulnerability management system and complete visibility of application security under a single platform. Can create compliance reports Can integrate with Jira and Developer workflows. The scans happen at the customer's CICD, Boman.ai doesn't upload any customer code anywhere.
Aikido Security
aikido.dev
Aikido Security is a developer-centric software security platform, providing advanced code scanning and cloud vulnerability assessments. Our platform prioritizes real threats, reduces false-positives and makes Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) easily understandable. With Aikido, ensuring the security of your product is made simple, allowing you to focus on what you do best: writing code.
ArmorCode
armorcode.com
ArmorCode is an AppSecOps platform unifying ASPM, Unified Vulnerability Management, DevSecOps orchestration, and compliance. It integrates with your security tooling to ingest, de-duplicate, and correlate findings to give teams a holistic view of their risk landscape, and speeds remediation through risk prioritization and workflow automation.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.