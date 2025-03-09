Top Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) Software - Vatican City

Apiiro

apiiro.com

Apiiro is the leader in application security posture management (ASPM), unifying risk visibility, prioritization, and remediation with deep code analysis and runtime context. Get complete application and risk visibility: Apiiro takes a deep, code-based approach to ASPM. Its Cloud Application Security Platform analyzes source code and pulls in runtime context to build a continuous, graph-based inventory of application and software supply chain components. Prioritize with code-to-runtime context: With its proprietary Risk Graph™️, Apiiro contextualizes security alerts from third-party tools and native security solutions based on the likelihood and impact of risk to uniquely minimize alert backlogs and triage time by 95%. Fix faster and prevent risks that matter: By tying risks to code owners, providing LLM-enriched remediation guidance, and embedding risk-based guardrails directly into developer tools and workflows, Apiiro improves remediation times (MTTR) by up to 85%. Apiiro's native security solutions include API security testing in code, secrets detection and validation, software bill of materials (SBOM) generation, sensitive data exposure prevention, software composition analysis (SCA), and CI/CD and SCM security.