Top Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) Software - Seychelles

Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) is a comprehensive cybersecurity approach dedicated to protecting software applications from potential threats. This process involves the continuous assessment, monitoring, and enhancement of an organization's application security. ASPM integrates various technologies to identify and address security risks within software applications, offering visibility, risk identification, and remediation recommendations. It supports security teams, DevOps, and IT administrators in managing compliance, prioritizing risks, and addressing vulnerabilities. ASPM solutions stand out from other cybersecurity tools like Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems and vulnerability scanners. While these tools focus on identifying, assessing, and mitigating security risks broadly, ASPM is specifically designed to secure software applications. It provides a comprehensive view of application security and integrates with the development lifecycle to enable proactive security measures.
Snyk
snyk.io
Snyk (pronounced sneak) is a developer security platform for securing custom code, open source dependencies, containers, and cloud infrastructure all from a single platform. Snyk’s developer security solutions enable modern applications to be built securely, empowering developers to own and build security for the whole application, from code & open source to containers & cloud infrastructure. Secure while you code in your IDE: find issues quickly using the scanner, fix issues easily with remediation advice, verify the updated code. Integrate your source code repositories to secure applications: integrate a repository to find issues, prioritize with context, fix & merge. Secure your containers as you build, throughout the SDLC: start fixing containers as soon as your write a Dockerfile, continuously monitor container images throughout their lifecycle, and prioritize with context. Secure build and deployment pipelines: Integrate natively with your CI/CD tool, configure your rules, find & fix issues in your application, and monitor your applications. Secure your apps quickly with Snyk’s vulnerability scanning and automated fixes - Try for Free!
Aikido Security
aikido.dev
Aikido Security is a developer-centric software security platform, providing advanced code scanning and cloud vulnerability assessments. Our platform prioritizes real threats, reduces false-positives and makes Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) easily understandable. With Aikido, ensuring the security of your product is made simple, allowing you to focus on what you do best: writing code.
Cycode
cycode.com
Cycode is the only end-to-end software supply chain (SSC) security solution to provide visibility, security, and integrity across all phases of the SDLC. Cycode integrates with all of your software delivery pipeline tools and infrastructure providers to enable complete visibility and hardened security posture through consistent governance and security policies. Cycode further reduces the risk of breaches with a series of scanning engines that look for issues like hardcoded secrets, IAC misconfigurations, code leaks and more. Cycode’s patented knowledge graph tracks code integrity, user activity, and events across the SDLC to find anomalies and prevent code tampering.
OX Security
ox.security
Security should be an integral part of the software development process, not an afterthought. Founded by Neatsun Ziv and Lion Arzi, two former Check Point executives, OX is the first and only Active Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) Platform, consolidating disparate application security tools (ASPM+AST and SSC) into a single console. By merging best practices from risk management and cybersecurity with a user-centric approach tailored for developers, it offers complete security, prioritization, and automated remediation of security issues throughout the development cycle, enabling organizations to release secure products quickly.
Xygeni
xygeni.io
Secure your Software Development and Delivery! Xygeni Security specializes in Application Security Posture Management (ASPM), using deep contextual insights to effectively prioritize and manage security risks while minimizing noise and overwhelming alerts. Our innovative technologies automatically detect malicious code in real-time upon new and updated components publication, immediately notifying customers and quarantining affected components to prevent potential breaches. With extensive coverage spanning the entire Software Supply Chain—including Open Source components, CI/CD processes and infrastructure, Anomaly detection, Secret leakage, Infrastructure as Code (IaC), and Container security—Xygeni ensures robust protection for your software applications. Trust Xygeni to protect your operations and empower your team to build and deliver with integrity and security.
Apiiro
apiiro.com
Apiiro is the leader in application security posture management (ASPM), unifying risk visibility, prioritization, and remediation with deep code analysis and runtime context. Get complete application and risk visibility: Apiiro takes a deep, code-based approach to ASPM. Its Cloud Application Security Platform analyzes source code and pulls in runtime context to build a continuous, graph-based inventory of application and software supply chain components. Prioritize with code-to-runtime context: With its proprietary Risk Graph™️, Apiiro contextualizes security alerts from third-party tools and native security solutions based on the likelihood and impact of risk to uniquely minimize alert backlogs and triage time by 95%. Fix faster and prevent risks that matter: By tying risks to code owners, providing LLM-enriched remediation guidance, and embedding risk-based guardrails directly into developer tools and workflows, Apiiro improves remediation times (MTTR) by up to 85%. Apiiro's native security solutions include API security testing in code, secrets detection and validation, software bill of materials (SBOM) generation, sensitive data exposure prevention, software composition analysis (SCA), and CI/CD and SCM security.
ArmorCode
armorcode.com
ArmorCode is an AppSecOps platform unifying ASPM, Unified Vulnerability Management, DevSecOps orchestration, and compliance. It integrates with your security tooling to ingest, de-duplicate, and correlate findings to give teams a holistic view of their risk landscape, and speeds remediation through risk prioritization and workflow automation.
Boman.ai
boman.ai
Boman.ai is a plug-n-play DevSecOps product, that can bring continuous application security to the DevOps pipeline. It brings SAST(Static Application Security Testing), DAST(Dynamic Application Security Testing), SCA(Software Composition Analysis), and Secret Scanner to the CICD pipeline. It is powered by ML to remove false positives and noise Can integrate with existing application security tools It offers a vulnerability management system and complete visibility of application security under a single platform. Can create compliance reports Can integrate with Jira and Developer workflows. The scans happen at the customer's CICD, Boman.ai doesn't upload any customer code anywhere.
