Top Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) Software - United Kingdom
Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) is a comprehensive cybersecurity approach dedicated to protecting software applications from potential threats. This process involves the continuous assessment, monitoring, and enhancement of an organization's application security. ASPM integrates various technologies to identify and address security risks within software applications, offering visibility, risk identification, and remediation recommendations. It supports security teams, DevOps, and IT administrators in managing compliance, prioritizing risks, and addressing vulnerabilities. ASPM solutions stand out from other cybersecurity tools like Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems and vulnerability scanners. While these tools focus on identifying, assessing, and mitigating security risks broadly, ASPM is specifically designed to secure software applications. It provides a comprehensive view of application security and integrates with the development lifecycle to enable proactive security measures.
Snyk
snyk.io
Snyk (pronounced sneak) is a developer security platform for securing custom code, open source dependencies, containers, and cloud infrastructure all from a single platform. Snyk’s developer security solutions enable modern applications to be built securely, empowering developers to own and build se...
Xygeni
xygeni.io
Secure your Software Development and Delivery! Xygeni Security specializes in Application Security Posture Management (ASPM), using deep contextual insights to effectively prioritize and manage security risks while minimizing noise and overwhelming alerts. Our innovative technologies automatically d...
Apiiro
apiiro.com
Apiiro is the leader in application security posture management (ASPM), unifying risk visibility, prioritization, and remediation with deep code analysis and runtime context. Get complete application and risk visibility: Apiiro takes a deep, code-based approach to ASPM. Its Cloud Application Securit...
OX Security
ox.security
Security should be an integral part of the software development process, not an afterthought. Founded by Neatsun Ziv and Lion Arzi, two former Check Point executives, OX is the first and only Active Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) Platform, consolidating disparate application security...
Cycode
cycode.com
Cycode is the only end-to-end software supply chain (SSC) security solution to provide visibility, security, and integrity across all phases of the SDLC. Cycode integrates with all of your software delivery pipeline tools and infrastructure providers to enable complete visibility and hardened securi...
Boman.ai
boman.ai
Boman.ai is a plug-n-play DevSecOps product, that can bring continuous application security to the DevOps pipeline. It brings SAST(Static Application Security Testing), DAST(Dynamic Application Security Testing), SCA(Software Composition Analysis), and Secret Scanner to the CICD pipeline. It is powe...
Aikido Security
aikido.dev
Aikido Security is a developer-centric software security platform, providing advanced code scanning and cloud vulnerability assessments. Our platform prioritizes real threats, reduces false-positives and makes Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) easily understandable. With Aikido, ensuring t...
ArmorCode
armorcode.com
ArmorCode is an AppSecOps platform unifying ASPM, Unified Vulnerability Management, DevSecOps orchestration, and compliance. It integrates with your security tooling to ingest, de-duplicate, and correlate findings to give teams a holistic view of their risk landscape, and speeds remediation through ...