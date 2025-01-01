Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Developers and DevOps teams utilize application release orchestration tools to manage and streamline application release processes. This software offers a comprehensive view of release pipelines, allowing users to schedule, track, plan, and execute various elements of CI/CD workflows. Businesses rely on these tools to ensure efficient and effective internal and external releases. Teams can map out and execute application deployments using visual workflow mapping, pipeline optimization, and task assignments. Application release orchestration software integrates with or includes native functionality for continuous integration, continuous delivery, and continuous deployment tools, facilitating an automated CI/CD framework.
Submit New App
GitHub
github.com
GitHub is a platform for hosting and collaborating on software development projects, offering version control, project management, and social coding features.
GitLab
about.gitlab.com
GitLab is a web-based tool for managing code repositories, issue tracking, and CI/CD pipelines, supporting collaboration throughout the software development lifecycle.
Codefresh
codefresh.io
Codefresh is a CI/CD platform that automates the deployment of cloud-native applications using GitOps, supports various deployment strategies, and integrates with popular DevOps tools.
Octopus Deploy
octopus.com
Octopus Deploy is a software deployment platform that automates and manages application releases across various environments.
Gravity Cloud
gravitycloud.ai
Gravity Cloud is a platform for managing cloud infrastructure, offering security features, resource optimization, and integration with multiple cloud services.
mogenius
mogenius.com
Mogenius is a platform that simplifies Kubernetes operations and cloud management, enabling automated deployments and infrastructure management for software applications.
JFrog
jfrog.com
JFrog is a DevOps platform for managing software delivery, providing artifact management, CI/CD automation, and security across multiple deployment environments.
Instaclustr
instaclustr.com
Instaclustr provides a fully managed service for OpenSearch, enabling data logging, search, aggregation, and analysis with community-driven support.
CloudBees
cloudbees.com
CloudBees is a DevOps platform that automates software delivery, enabling efficient CI/CD processes and collaboration across development, operations, and security teams.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.