Application Release Orchestration (ARO) Tools
Top Application Release Orchestration (ARO) Tools

Developers and DevOps teams utilize application release orchestration tools to manage and streamline application release processes. This software offers a comprehensive view of release pipelines, allowing users to schedule, track, plan, and execute various elements of CI/CD workflows. Businesses rely on these tools to ensure efficient and effective internal and external releases. Teams can map out and execute application deployments using visual workflow mapping, pipeline optimization, and task assignments. Application release orchestration software integrates with or includes native functionality for continuous integration, continuous delivery, and continuous deployment tools, facilitating an automated CI/CD framework.

GitHub

GitHub

github.com

GitHub is a platform for hosting and collaborating on software development projects, offering version control, project management, and social coding features.

GitLab

GitLab

about.gitlab.com

GitLab is a web-based tool for managing code repositories, issue tracking, and CI/CD pipelines, supporting collaboration throughout the software development lifecycle.

Codefresh

Codefresh

codefresh.io

Codefresh is a CI/CD platform that automates the deployment of cloud-native applications using GitOps, supports various deployment strategies, and integrates with popular DevOps tools.

Octopus Deploy

Octopus Deploy

octopus.com

Octopus Deploy is a software deployment platform that automates and manages application releases across various environments.

Gravity Cloud

Gravity Cloud

gravitycloud.ai

Gravity Cloud is a platform for managing cloud infrastructure, offering security features, resource optimization, and integration with multiple cloud services.

mogenius

mogenius

mogenius.com

Mogenius is a platform that simplifies Kubernetes operations and cloud management, enabling automated deployments and infrastructure management for software applications.

JFrog

JFrog

jfrog.com

JFrog is a DevOps platform for managing software delivery, providing artifact management, CI/CD automation, and security across multiple deployment environments.

Instaclustr

Instaclustr

instaclustr.com

Instaclustr provides a fully managed service for OpenSearch, enabling data logging, search, aggregation, and analysis with community-driven support.

CloudBees

CloudBees

cloudbees.com

CloudBees is a DevOps platform that automates software delivery, enabling efficient CI/CD processes and collaboration across development, operations, and security teams.

