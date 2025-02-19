Top Application Release Orchestration (ARO) Tools - Chad

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Developers and DevOps teams utilize application release orchestration tools to manage and streamline application release processes. This software offers a comprehensive view of release pipelines, allowing users to schedule, track, plan, and execute various elements of CI/CD workflows. Businesses rely on these tools to ensure efficient and effective internal and external releases. Teams can map out and execute application deployments using visual workflow mapping, pipeline optimization, and task assignments. Application release orchestration software integrates with or includes native functionality for continuous integration, continuous delivery, and continuous deployment tools, facilitating an automated CI/CD framework.
Submit New App
GitHub
github.com
GitHub, Inc. is an American multinational corporation that provides hosting for software development and version control using Git. It offers the distributed version control and source code management (SCM) functionality of Git, plus its own features. It provides access control and several collaboration features such as bug tracking, feature requests, task management, and wikis for every project. Headquartered in California, it has been a subsidiary of Microsoft since 2018.GitHub offers its basic services free of charge. Its more advanced professional and enterprise services are commercial. Free GitHub accounts are commonly used to host open-source projects. As of January 2019, GitHub offers unlimited private repositories to all plans, including free accounts, but allowed only up to three collaborators per repository for free. Starting from April 15, 2020, the free plan allows unlimited collaborators, but restricts private repositories to 2,000 actions minutes per month. As of January 2020, GitHub reports having over 40 million users and more than 100 million repositories (including at least 28 million public repositories), making it the largest host of source code in the world.
GitLab
gitlab.com
GitLab is a web-based DevOps lifecycle tool that provides a Git-repository manager providing wiki, issue-tracking and continuous integration and deployment pipeline features, using an open-source license, developed by GitLab Inc. The software was created by Ukrainian developers Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Valery Sizov.The code was originally written in Ruby, with some parts later rewritten in Go, initially as a source code management solution to collaborate within a team on software development. It later evolved to an integrated solution covering the software development life cycle, and then to the whole DevOps life cycle. The current technology stack includes Go, Ruby on Rails and Vue.js. It follows an open-core development model where the core functionality is released under an open-source (MIT) license while the additional functionality is under a proprietary license.
mogenius
mogenius.com
mogenius – the Kubernetes Operations Platform, simplifies Kubernetes operations across cloud and on-prem environments, embedding best practices in developer productivity through improved software delivery mechanisms and self-service capabilities. This cloud-agnostic platform reduces DevOps overhead and facilitates effective infrastructure management for teams of any size, without vendor lock-in. The platform integrates visibility, observability, and automation into a single solution for complete Kubernetes control. It optimizes CI/CD workflows and ensures enterprise-grade security. mogenius is ideal for teams looking to deploy quickly, cut cloud costs, and reduce maintenance overhead, especially when internal resources are limited. DevOps and Platform Engineers can rapidly establish their own Internal Developer Platform within days. Free plan available.
Instaclustr
instaclustr.com
Fully Hosted and Managed Service for OpenSearch OpenSearch is a powerful search and analytics suite that allows for data ingest, logging, search, aggregation, viewing, and analysis. These capabilities enable a wide range of valuable use cases such as logging and application search. Instaclustr Managed OpenSearch is a 100% open source solution, which means you’ll get the benefits of community innovation and vendor choice, while also benefiting from our easy-to- use automated platform and expert support. Incorporate our Managed OpenSearch solution into your current workflows in minutes and free up your valuable resources to focus on the rest of your application stack.
JFrog
jfrog.com
Deliver Trusted Software with Speed. The only software supply chain platform to give you end-to-end visibility, security, and control for automating the delivery of trusted releases. The massively scalable, hybrid JFrog Platform is open, flexible, and integrated with all the package technologies and tools comprising the software supply chain. Organizations benefit from full traceability to any type of release and deployment environment including ML models, software that runs on the edge, and software deployed in production data centers.
CloudBees
cloudbees.com
The Complete DevOps Platform. CloudBees empowers your software delivery teams to transform your business. CloudBees platform brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to: Create fast with scalable repeatable workflows. Continuously improve customer experiences by progressively delivering features with speed and control. Command everything with higher-order visibility, management, and intelligence across tools, teams, pipelines, and process... all at enterprise scale
Octopus Deploy
octopus.com
Founded in 2012, Octopus Deploy enables successful deployments for over 25,000 companies around the world. Prior to Octopus Deploy, release orchestration and DevOps automation tools were clunky, limited to large enterprises and didn't deliver what they promised. Octopus Deploy was the first release automation tool to gain popular adoption by software teams, and we continue to invent new ways for Dev & Ops teams to automate releases and deliver working software to production. Octopus Deploy is a single place for your team to: - Manage releases - Automate complex application deployments - Automate routine and emergency operations tasks A focus on repeatable, reliable deployments, and a deep understanding of how software teams work, makes Octopus different. Octopus embodies our philosophy around what makes for good automation, something we've been learning and improving over a decade and many millions of successful deployments. Built to orchestrate the most complicated deployment scenarios, Octopus is recognized as a leader in continuous deployment with best-in-class features such as runbook automation and multi-tenancy.
Codefresh
codefresh.io
Codefresh is a next-generation CI/CD for modern applications. We help you automate from code to cloud with lightning-fast builds and Canary and Blue/Green GitOps deployments. DevOps teams from GoodRx, Monday.com, Deloitte, and more depend on Codefresh to build and deploy their software in a safe and scalable manner.
Gravity Cloud
gravitycloud.ai
Gravity is the fastest way to build and manage your cloud infrastructure. Gravity's Internal Developer Platform enables engineering teams to run software on your cloud with no-code automation, and guardrails at reduced cloud costs
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.