Top Application Release Orchestration (ARO) Tools - Malaysia

Developers and DevOps teams utilize application release orchestration tools to manage and streamline application release processes. This software offers a comprehensive view of release pipelines, allowing users to schedule, track, plan, and execute various elements of CI/CD workflows. Businesses rely on these tools to ensure efficient and effective internal and external releases. Teams can map out and execute application deployments using visual workflow mapping, pipeline optimization, and task assignments. Application release orchestration software integrates with or includes native functionality for continuous integration, continuous delivery, and continuous deployment tools, facilitating an automated CI/CD framework.

GitHub

github.com

GitHub, Inc. is an American multinational corporation that provides hosting for software development and version control using Git. It offers the distributed version control and source code management (SCM) functionality of Git, plus its own features. It provides access control and several collabora...

GitLab

gitlab.com

GitLab is a web-based DevOps lifecycle tool that provides a Git-repository manager providing wiki, issue-tracking and continuous integration and deployment pipeline features, using an open-source license, developed by GitLab Inc. The software was created by Ukrainian developers Dmitriy Zaporozhets a...

Codefresh

codefresh.io

Codefresh is a next-generation CI/CD for modern applications. We help you automate from code to cloud with lightning-fast builds and Canary and Blue/Green GitOps deployments. DevOps teams from GoodRx, Monday.com, Deloitte, and more depend on Codefresh to build and deploy their software in a safe and...

Octopus Deploy

octopus.com

Founded in 2012, Octopus Deploy enables successful deployments for over 25,000 companies around the world. Prior to Octopus Deploy, release orchestration and DevOps automation tools were clunky, limited to large enterprises and didn't deliver what they promised. Octopus Deploy was the first release ...

mogenius

mogenius.com

mogenius – the Kubernetes Operations Platform, simplifies Kubernetes operations across cloud and on-prem environments, embedding best practices in developer productivity through improved software delivery mechanisms and self-service capabilities. This cloud-agnostic platform reduces DevOps overhead ...

Gravity Cloud

gravitycloud.ai

Gravity is the fastest way to build and manage your cloud infrastructure. Gravity's Internal Developer Platform enables engineering teams to run software on your cloud with no-code automation, and guardrails at reduced cloud costs

Instaclustr

instaclustr.com

Fully Hosted and Managed Service for OpenSearch OpenSearch is a powerful search and analytics suite that allows for data ingest, logging, search, aggregation, viewing, and analysis. These capabilities enable a wide range of valuable use cases such as logging and application search. Instaclustr Manag...

CloudBees

cloudbees.com

The Complete DevOps Platform. CloudBees empowers your software delivery teams to transform your business. CloudBees platform brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to: Create fast with scalable repeatable workflows. Continuously improve customer experiences by prog...

JFrog

jfrog.com

Deliver Trusted Software with Speed. The only software supply chain platform to give you end-to-end visibility, security, and control for automating the delivery of trusted releases. The massively scalable, hybrid JFrog Platform is open, flexible, and integrated with all the package technologies an...

