Application Development Platforms
Top Application Development Platforms

Application development platforms offer developers a unified environment equipped with all the necessary tools for creating software applications. While some platforms cater to various application types, such as mobile and embedded systems, others specialize in a specific use case. Companies seeking software applications provide these platforms to their developers for writing, managing, and deploying applications. Typically, this process occurs within a development or IT department but can also take place across a small company or individually. These platforms share similarities with integrated development environments (IDEs), but they are generally more comprehensive, offering a complete suite of development tools.

Firebase

Firebase

firebase.google.com

Firebase is a platform for building mobile and web applications, offering backend services like databases, authentication, and crash reporting.

Retool

Retool

retool.com

Retool is a platform that helps developers quickly build custom internal tools using a drag-and-drop interface, integrating with various databases and APIs.

Supabase

Supabase

supabase.com

Supabase is an open-source backend service providing a Postgres database, authentication, real-time updates, and file storage for building scalable applications.

Zoho Creator

Zoho Creator

zoho.com

Zoho Creator is a low-code platform for building custom business applications, enabling data management, workflow automation, and analytics with a user-friendly interface.

Softr Studio

Softr Studio

softr.io

Softr Studio is a no-code platform for building custom applications and tools, integrating with Airtable and Google Sheets for enhanced collaboration and functionality.

AppMaster

AppMaster

appmaster.io

AppMaster is a no-code platform for businesses to create and deploy applications, including backend, web, and mobile apps, with visual tools and code generation.

Plasmic

Plasmic

plasmic.app

Plasmic is a visual development platform that enables teams to build, manage, and customize responsive web apps and sites efficiently, with minimal coding needed.

Draftbit

Draftbit

draftbit.com

Draftbit helps users visually build and design mobile apps in a browser, offering drag-and-drop elements and the ability to export clean React Native code.

BuildFire

BuildFire

buildfire.com

BuildFire is a no-code platform for creating customizable mobile apps for iOS and Android, using pre-built templates and a drag-and-drop interface.

Kissflow

Kissflow

kissflow.com

Kissflow is a low-code and no-code platform for automating workflows, managing processes, and building custom applications with user-friendly tools.

AppsGeyser

AppsGeyser

appsgeyser.com

AppsGeyser allows users to create mobile apps for free without coding skills, supporting various app types and facilitating easy publishing on Android and iOS.

Mobile Roadie

Mobile Roadie

mobileroadie.com

Mobile Roadie is a platform for creating and managing custom mobile apps for iOS and Android without extensive coding knowledge.

Quickbase

Quickbase

quickbase.com

Quickbase is a no-code platform that helps users create custom business applications, automate workflows, and connect data for efficient project management.

Caspio

Caspio

caspio.com

Caspio is a low-code platform that allows users to build online database applications and manage projects without coding expertise.

nandbox

nandbox

nandbox.com

nandbox is a native app builder that allows users to create Android and iOS apps without coding experience, offering various templates and a 14-day trial.

UI Bakery

UI Bakery

uibakery.io

UI Bakery is a low-code platform for creating customizable internal tools and business apps using a drag-and-drop interface and API integrations.

Knack

Knack

knack.com

Knack is a no-code platform for building custom applications to manage data, automate processes, and streamline workflows for businesses without coding knowledge.

Back4App

Back4App

back4app.com

Back4App is a low-code backend platform that streamlines app development with features like authentication, file storage, and support for REST and GraphQL APIs.

Andromo

Andromo

andromo.com

Andromo is a no-code mobile app builder that enables users to create apps for iOS and Android without coding knowledge, offering templates and customization options.

Unlayer

Unlayer

unlayer.com

Unlayer is a no-code email and landing page builder that enables users to design custom emails and pages easily using a drag-and-drop editor and predesigned templates.

Appwrite

Appwrite

appwrite.io

Appwrite is an open-source backend platform that helps developers build, manage, and scale applications using various programming languages with ease.

Ionic

Ionic

ionic.io

Ionic is an open-source framework for building cross-platform mobile apps using web technologies, simplifying development for multiple operating systems.

OutSystems

OutSystems

outsystems.com

OutSystems is a low-code platform for developing, deploying, and managing enterprise applications efficiently across various industries.

Composable Prompts

Composable Prompts

composableprompts.com

Composable Prompts helps users manage and optimize prompts for LLM applications, enhancing workflow efficiency and productivity.

DronaHQ

DronaHQ

dronahq.com

DronaHQ is a low-code platform for building custom applications and internal tools, supporting mobile and web output with visual builders and data integrations.

Betty Blocks

Betty Blocks

bettyblocks.com

Betty Blocks is a no-code application development platform that enables users to create custom enterprise applications quickly and efficiently without extensive coding knowledge.

Tadabase

Tadabase

tadabase.io

Tadabase is a no-code platform that enables users to create custom database applications efficiently for managing data and automating business processes.

Chatroll

Chatroll

chatroll.com

Chatroll is a platform for real-time communication, enabling users to engage in live discussions, share content, and connect in various interactive settings.

Progress

Progress

progress.com

The Progress app provides tools for developing and managing applications across platforms, integrating systems, and enhancing user engagement with responsive digital experiences.

Mendix

Mendix

mendix.com

Mendix is a low-code platform for creating, deploying, and managing web and mobile applications efficiently, integrating AI features to enhance user experiences.

Superblocks

Superblocks

superblocks.com

Superblocks is a low-code platform that enables developers to quickly build and deploy custom internal applications for enterprises, featuring AI integration and extensive component libraries.

Clinked

Clinked

clinked.com

Clinked is a cloud-based collaboration tool for secure file sharing, task management, and client communication with customizable portals.

Fliplet

Fliplet

fliplet.com

Fliplet is a no-code app builder that allows users to create mobile apps for various uses, including events, learning, and directories, without needing coding skills.

8base

8base

8base.com

8base is a low-code platform for building and running web and mobile applications, enabling faster development of software and services without extensive coding knowledge.

Appward

Appward

appward.com

Appward offers over 80 integrated apps for managing various organizational functions, streamlining workflows, and enhancing productivity in a private workspace.

Bryj

Bryj

bryj.ai

Bryj is an AI-powered SaaS platform that helps businesses create, launch, and manage mobile apps efficiently while connecting to enterprise systems and providing ongoing support.

Workhall

Workhall

workhall.com

Workhall is a platform for managing business operations, enabling task delegation, collaboration, and real-time data access through a no-code interface.

JourneyApps

JourneyApps

journeyapps.com

JourneyApps is a cloud-based platform for building custom applications for industrial use, enabling offline access and rapid deployment across various devices.

Pega

Pega

pega.com

Pega is a low-code platform for process management and digital transformation, enabling automation and integration to improve business operations and customer engagement.

Quixy

Quixy

quixy.com

Quixy is a cloud-based no-code platform for automating business processes and workflows, allowing users to create applications without coding knowledge.

Genezio

Genezio

genezio.com

Genezio is a cloud-native platform for building and deploying scalable applications with support for various programming languages and serverless infrastructure.

Servoy

Servoy

servoy.com

Servoy is a platform for building and deploying complex cross-platform business applications, focusing on form control and data management.

Jitterbit

Jitterbit

jitterbit.com

Jitterbit is a data integration platform that connects and manages data across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid systems, supporting seamless API management and workflow automation.

Weavy

Weavy

weavy.com

Weavy provides developers with tools to integrate chat, file sharing, and collaboration features into web and mobile apps, enhancing user engagement and productivity.

