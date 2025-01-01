Top Application Development Platforms

App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Application development platforms offer developers a unified environment equipped with all the necessary tools for creating software applications. While some platforms cater to various application types, such as mobile and embedded systems, others specialize in a specific use case. Companies seeking software applications provide these platforms to their developers for writing, managing, and deploying applications. Typically, this process occurs within a development or IT department but can also take place across a small company or individually. These platforms share similarities with integrated development environments (IDEs), but they are generally more comprehensive, offering a complete suite of development tools.