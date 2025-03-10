Find the right software and services.
Application development platforms offer developers a unified environment equipped with all the necessary tools for creating software applications. While some platforms cater to various application types, such as mobile and embedded systems, others specialize in a specific use case. Companies seeking software applications provide these platforms to their developers for writing, managing, and deploying applications. Typically, this process occurs within a development or IT department but can also take place across a small company or individually. These platforms share similarities with integrated development environments (IDEs), but they are generally more comprehensive, offering a complete suite of development tools.
Firebase
firebase.google.com
Firebase is a platform for building mobile and web applications, offering backend services like databases, authentication, and crash reporting.
Retool
retool.com
Retool is a platform that helps developers quickly build custom internal tools using a drag-and-drop interface, integrating with various databases and APIs.
Supabase
supabase.com
Supabase is an open-source backend service providing a Postgres database, authentication, real-time updates, and file storage for building scalable applications.
Zoho Creator
zoho.com
Zoho Creator is a low-code platform for building custom business applications, enabling data management, workflow automation, and analytics with a user-friendly interface.
Softr Studio
softr.io
Softr Studio is a no-code platform for building custom applications and tools, integrating with Airtable and Google Sheets for enhanced collaboration and functionality.
AppMaster
appmaster.io
AppMaster is a no-code platform for businesses to create and deploy applications, including backend, web, and mobile apps, with visual tools and code generation.
Plasmic
plasmic.app
Plasmic is a visual development platform that enables teams to build, manage, and customize responsive web apps and sites efficiently, with minimal coding needed.
Draftbit
draftbit.com
Draftbit helps users visually build and design mobile apps in a browser, offering drag-and-drop elements and the ability to export clean React Native code.
BuildFire
buildfire.com
BuildFire is a no-code platform for creating customizable mobile apps for iOS and Android, using pre-built templates and a drag-and-drop interface.
Kissflow
kissflow.com
Kissflow is a low-code and no-code platform for automating workflows, managing processes, and building custom applications with user-friendly tools.
AppsGeyser
appsgeyser.com
AppsGeyser allows users to create mobile apps for free without coding skills, supporting various app types and facilitating easy publishing on Android and iOS.
Mobile Roadie
mobileroadie.com
Mobile Roadie is a platform for creating and managing custom mobile apps for iOS and Android without extensive coding knowledge.
Quickbase
quickbase.com
Quickbase is a no-code platform that helps users create custom business applications, automate workflows, and connect data for efficient project management.
nandbox
nandbox.com
nandbox is a native app builder that allows users to create Android and iOS apps without coding experience, offering various templates and a 14-day trial.
Caspio
caspio.com
Caspio is a low-code platform that allows users to build online database applications and manage projects without coding expertise.
UI Bakery
uibakery.io
UI Bakery is a low-code platform for creating customizable internal tools and business apps using a drag-and-drop interface and API integrations.
Knack
knack.com
Knack is a no-code platform for building custom applications to manage data, automate processes, and streamline workflows for businesses without coding knowledge.
Andromo
andromo.com
Andromo is a no-code mobile app builder that enables users to create apps for iOS and Android without coding knowledge, offering templates and customization options.
Back4App
back4app.com
Back4App is a low-code backend platform that streamlines app development with features like authentication, file storage, and support for REST and GraphQL APIs.
Unlayer
unlayer.com
Unlayer is a no-code email and landing page builder that enables users to design custom emails and pages easily using a drag-and-drop editor and predesigned templates.
Appwrite
appwrite.io
Appwrite is an open-source backend platform that helps developers build, manage, and scale applications using various programming languages with ease.
OutSystems
outsystems.com
OutSystems is a low-code platform for developing, deploying, and managing enterprise applications efficiently across various industries.
Ionic
ionic.io
Ionic is an open-source framework for building cross-platform mobile apps using web technologies, simplifying development for multiple operating systems.
Composable Prompts
composableprompts.com
Composable Prompts helps users manage and optimize prompts for LLM applications, enhancing workflow efficiency and productivity.
DronaHQ
dronahq.com
DronaHQ is a low-code platform for building custom applications and internal tools, supporting mobile and web output with visual builders and data integrations.
Betty Blocks
bettyblocks.com
Betty Blocks is a no-code application development platform that enables users to create custom enterprise applications quickly and efficiently without extensive coding knowledge.
Tadabase
tadabase.io
Tadabase is a no-code platform that enables users to create custom database applications efficiently for managing data and automating business processes.
Chatroll
chatroll.com
Chatroll is a platform for real-time communication, enabling users to engage in live discussions, share content, and connect in various interactive settings.
Progress
progress.com
The Progress app provides tools for developing and managing applications across platforms, integrating systems, and enhancing user engagement with responsive digital experiences.
Superblocks
superblocks.com
Superblocks is a low-code platform that enables developers to quickly build and deploy custom internal applications for enterprises, featuring AI integration and extensive component libraries.
Clinked
clinked.com
Clinked is a cloud-based collaboration tool for secure file sharing, task management, and client communication with customizable portals.
Fliplet
fliplet.com
Fliplet is a no-code app builder that allows users to create mobile apps for various uses, including events, learning, and directories, without needing coding skills.
8base
8base.com
8base is a low-code platform for building and running web and mobile applications, enabling faster development of software and services without extensive coding knowledge.
Mendix
mendix.com
Mendix is a low-code platform for creating, deploying, and managing web and mobile applications efficiently, integrating AI features to enhance user experiences.
Appward
appward.com
Appward offers over 80 integrated apps for managing various organizational functions, streamlining workflows, and enhancing productivity in a private workspace.
Bryj
bryj.ai
Bryj is an AI-powered SaaS platform that helps businesses create, launch, and manage mobile apps efficiently while connecting to enterprise systems and providing ongoing support.
Workhall
workhall.com
Workhall is a platform for managing business operations, enabling task delegation, collaboration, and real-time data access through a no-code interface.
JourneyApps
journeyapps.com
JourneyApps is a cloud-based platform for building custom applications for industrial use, enabling offline access and rapid deployment across various devices.
Pega
pega.com
Pega is a low-code platform for process management and digital transformation, enabling automation and integration to improve business operations and customer engagement.
Quixy
quixy.com
Quixy is a cloud-based no-code platform for automating business processes and workflows, allowing users to create applications without coding knowledge.
Genezio
genezio.com
The next-gen cloud native platform designed to provide you with comprehensive capabilities for building and deploying scalable applications. genezio toolchain: 1. genezio.rpc Build apps faster with typesafe APIs in any language. Typesafe APIs mean less error prone parameter passing than REST APIs and a more natural paradigm in doftware design. It's like tRPC but for any backend language to any frontend language. Now supporting Javasript/Typescript, with support for DART/Flutter, Kotlin, Swift, GO, Python and others coming soon. 2. genezio.backend Full Backend as a Service that contains: - User Authentication: Out-of-the-box user authentication supporting email/password, Google, and GitHub methods. - Database Support: Integrated database handling with options like Redis or Postgres through partners, or connect to your own database. - Postman-like Interface: Test your backend effortlessly with a user-friendly web interface. - Real time (soon): We will support long running servers through genezio.deploy on AWS and we will provide real-time communication between the backend and the frontend. 3. genezio.serverless Zero DevOps deployment with one command - Deploy to AWS Lambda, scale automatically, and soon support long-running servers. Easy deployment on AWS Cloud Front with integration plans for Netlify and Vercel. 4. genezio.cloud This is a work-in-progress unikernel-based cloud that will bring better cold and warm starts at a lower cost. Join genezio, where speed, flexibility, and ownership define the new standard for full-stack development.
Servoy
servoy.com
A Rapid Application Development platform used by ISVs and Corporates to modernize, build and deploy complex cross-platform business applications. By providing our customers the "stack", they can focus on the parts where they truly add value - the UX, business logic and their end-users.
Jitterbit
jitterbit.com
Jitterbit is a data integration platform that connects and manages data across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid systems, supporting seamless API management and workflow automation.
Weavy
weavy.com
Next-generation building blocks for developers. Weavy is a complete toolkit for developers to add collaboration, productivity, and community features to web and mobile apps at a fraction of the cost and time. Our API, SDKs, and UI Kits for Chat, Files, and Feeds enable dev teams to increase functionality and connect users while focusing on your core product. All Weavy features include integrations to the third-party tools your users are already familiar with: add capabilities for Zoom and Teams video conferencing, Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, or Box file sharing, document sync, and versioning contextually inside your app. Weavy allows app developers to quickly add the features that users need to be productive and interactive directly within their app. With our API, SDKs, and UI kits, you can deploy chat, feeds, and file features in a matter of days, not months, and at a fraction of the cost of building in-house. Focus on your core product while adding functionality that improves your user experience and increases user engagement and dependency on your app.
