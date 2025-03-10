Genezio

The next-gen cloud native platform designed to provide you with comprehensive capabilities for building and deploying scalable applications. genezio toolchain: 1. genezio.rpc Build apps faster with typesafe APIs in any language. Typesafe APIs mean less error prone parameter passing than REST APIs and a more natural paradigm in doftware design. It's like tRPC but for any backend language to any frontend language. Now supporting Javasript/Typescript, with support for DART/Flutter, Kotlin, Swift, GO, Python and others coming soon. 2. genezio.backend Full Backend as a Service that contains: - User Authentication: Out-of-the-box user authentication supporting email/password, Google, and GitHub methods. - Database Support: Integrated database handling with options like Redis or Postgres through partners, or connect to your own database. - Postman-like Interface: Test your backend effortlessly with a user-friendly web interface. - Real time (soon): We will support long running servers through genezio.deploy on AWS and we will provide real-time communication between the backend and the frontend. 3. genezio.serverless Zero DevOps deployment with one command - Deploy to AWS Lambda, scale automatically, and soon support long-running servers. Easy deployment on AWS Cloud Front with integration plans for Netlify and Vercel. 4. genezio.cloud This is a work-in-progress unikernel-based cloud that will bring better cold and warm starts at a lower cost. Join genezio, where speed, flexibility, and ownership define the new standard for full-stack development.