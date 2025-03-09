Find the right software and services.
Application development platforms offer developers a unified environment equipped with all the necessary tools for creating software applications. While some platforms cater to various application types, such as mobile and embedded systems, others specialize in a specific use case. Companies seeking software applications provide these platforms to their developers for writing, managing, and deploying applications. Typically, this process occurs within a development or IT department but can also take place across a small company or individually. These platforms share similarities with integrated development environments (IDEs), but they are generally more comprehensive, offering a complete suite of development tools.
8base
8base.com
8base is a low-code platform for building and running feature-rich digital products including SaaS solutions, marketplaces and other web and mobile applications. The 8base platform helps entrepreneurs and creators in established companies bring their product visions to life; faster, better and more economically. Additionally, digital agencies use 8base to deliver client projects faster while increasing their margins and reducing their reliance on scarce and expensive software development talent. 8base is a configurable, serverless low-code development framework hosted on AWS that exposes the world's most robust GraphQL-based query language for APIs; and unlike other platforms, 8base has been built from the ground up to use standards and widely accepted technologies that appeal to mainstream developers and ensures a creator’s intellectual property can be ported to other platforms if the need ever arises. 8base offers: 1) low-code development tools for building software backends and APIs; 2) serverless computing and storage infrastructure for running applications built using 8base tools; 3) visual frontend development tools; 4) design and development services via a partner network to assist customers with building applications using 8base. 8base first commercialized in 2019. Today, thousands of customers including numerous multi-tenant SaaS and marketplace startups, custom software development agencies and consultancies, and larger organizations such as IBM Global Services/NATO and Florida International University build on 8base.
Knack
knack.com
Knack is a no-code platform for building custom applications to manage data, automate processes, and streamline workflows for businesses without coding knowledge.
Pega
pega.com
Pega is a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world’s leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help people focus on what matters most, so they can meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow.
Unlayer
unlayer.com
Unlayer is a no-code email and landing page builder that enables users to design custom emails and pages easily using a drag-and-drop editor and predesigned templates.
Bryj
bryj.ai
Through an AI-powered SaaS platform, Bryj delivers incredible, end-to-end mobile app experiences faster, on budget, and with fewer tech resources. The Bryj platform powers apps with a single source solution that seamlessly connects enterprise systems, provides intelligent analytics and Al, supports UX marketing tools, and utilizes an app studio configurator to drive world-class customer experiences. You can trust that we have everything you need to launch and maintain a successful mobile app. Benefit from the ongoing support of our tech and expert team so you never have to worry about future OS or device changes, app store publishing, monitoring, or security. Let us handle the technical details so you can focus on growing your business. That's enterprise-level peace of mind.
Mobile Roadie
mobileroadie.com
Mobile Roadie is a platform for creating and managing custom mobile apps for iOS and Android without extensive coding knowledge.
Composable Prompts
composableprompts.com
Composable Prompts helps users manage and optimize prompts for LLM applications, enhancing workflow efficiency and productivity.
Appward
appward.com
Software companies don’t understand your business. From one group you get a rigid solution that requires expensive and time-consuming implementation. From the other you get a hodgepodge of disconnected applications. They feel your pain. Appward delivers a smart set of over 80 apps in a blazing-fast private workspace that helps you manage and improve every function in your organization, including ERP, CRM, project management, communications, employee management, operations, quality, manufacturing and supply chain.
Weavy
weavy.com
Next-generation building blocks for developers. Weavy is a complete toolkit for developers to add collaboration, productivity, and community features to web and mobile apps at a fraction of the cost and time. Our API, SDKs, and UI Kits for Chat, Files, and Feeds enable dev teams to increase functionality and connect users while focusing on your core product. All Weavy features include integrations to the third-party tools your users are already familiar with: add capabilities for Zoom and Teams video conferencing, Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, or Box file sharing, document sync, and versioning contextually inside your app. Weavy allows app developers to quickly add the features that users need to be productive and interactive directly within their app. With our API, SDKs, and UI kits, you can deploy chat, feeds, and file features in a matter of days, not months, and at a fraction of the cost of building in-house. Focus on your core product while adding functionality that improves your user experience and increases user engagement and dependency on your app.
nandbox
nandbox.com
nandbox app builder is the ONLY native app builder in the market. nandbox has been dedicated to offering the most advanced app builder on the market, with hundreds of features installed with a click of a button. Create Android and iOS native apps without any coding background. Join over 12,000 satisfied customers, select from free and professionally designed templates, and try out the nandbox app builder with a 14-day trial, all without spending a dollar on development or needing any prior experience with coding.
Progress
progress.com
Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) provides software that enables organizations to develop and deploy their mission-critical applications and experiences, as well as effectively manage their data platforms, cloud and IT infrastructure. As an experienced, trusted provider, we make the lives of technology professionals easier. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at www.progress.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Back4App
back4app.com
Back4App is a low-code backend platform that streamlines app development with features like authentication, file storage, and support for REST and GraphQL APIs.
UI Bakery
uibakery.io
UI Bakery is a low-code platform for creating customizable internal tools and business apps using a drag-and-drop interface and API integrations.
Fliplet
fliplet.com
Fliplet is a no-code/ low-code app builder that enables anyone to build apps without any coding knowledge. Whether you are the Events Coordinator looking for a way to engage guests at your next conference, or a Trainer that wants to test employee understanding of content with a quiz, you can build an amazing, effective, and powerful app in Fliplet with ZERO coding. The platform is trusted by more than 100+ enterprises and many small businesses as clients. With Fliplet, users can build anything they want from scratch, but the platform also offers over 15+ different prebuilt templates for the below use cases: - Learning - Directory - Marketing - Innovation/idea management - Approval workflow - Portal app - Sales Enablement - Communications - Data capture - Emergency management - Events - Multilingual - Remote and office management - Task management - Reporting App - Blank solution to build from scratch
Betty Blocks
bettyblocks.com
Betty Blocks is a no-code application development platform that enables users to create custom enterprise applications quickly and efficiently without extensive coding knowledge.
Servoy
servoy.com
A Rapid Application Development platform used by ISVs and Corporates to modernize, build and deploy complex cross-platform business applications. By providing our customers the "stack", they can focus on the parts where they truly add value - the UX, business logic and their end-users.
Andromo
andromo.com
Andromo is a no-code mobile app builder that enables users to create apps for iOS and Android without coding knowledge, offering templates and customization options.
Appwrite
appwrite.io
Appwrite is an open-source backend platform that helps developers build, manage, and scale applications using various programming languages with ease.
JourneyApps
journeyapps.com
JourneyApps is a full-stack platform for building custom industrial-grade apps used by frontline teams on desktop, mobile & wearables, even when they're offline. JourneyApps provides an unrivaled web IDE (OXIDE), an app runtime, and a built-in cloud backend with a serverless computing engine. Features include industrial-grade capabilities, such as PowerSync for offline operation.
Genezio
genezio.com
The next-gen cloud native platform designed to provide you with comprehensive capabilities for building and deploying scalable applications. genezio toolchain: 1. genezio.rpc Build apps faster with typesafe APIs in any language. Typesafe APIs mean less error prone parameter passing than REST APIs and a more natural paradigm in doftware design. It's like tRPC but for any backend language to any frontend language. Now supporting Javasript/Typescript, with support for DART/Flutter, Kotlin, Swift, GO, Python and others coming soon. 2. genezio.backend Full Backend as a Service that contains: - User Authentication: Out-of-the-box user authentication supporting email/password, Google, and GitHub methods. - Database Support: Integrated database handling with options like Redis or Postgres through partners, or connect to your own database. - Postman-like Interface: Test your backend effortlessly with a user-friendly web interface. - Real time (soon): We will support long running servers through genezio.deploy on AWS and we will provide real-time communication between the backend and the frontend. 3. genezio.serverless Zero DevOps deployment with one command - Deploy to AWS Lambda, scale automatically, and soon support long-running servers. Easy deployment on AWS Cloud Front with integration plans for Netlify and Vercel. 4. genezio.cloud This is a work-in-progress unikernel-based cloud that will bring better cold and warm starts at a lower cost. Join genezio, where speed, flexibility, and ownership define the new standard for full-stack development.
Workhall
workhall.com
Workhall is a cutting-edge Business Operations Support (BOS) platform designed to streamline and simplify the operations of your business activities. Whether you hold a C-suite position, manage a department, lead a team, or contribute individually, Workhall empowers you with an intuitive interface to effortlessly create applications, access real-time enterprise data, delegate tasks, foster collaboration among team members, and seek insights into various aspects of your business. All of this is achieved through natural language prompts and a user-friendly no-code approach, eliminating complexities. Leveraging the power of generative artificial intelligence capabilities, a microservices-based architecture, and a repository of reusable functional components, Workhall stands as a secure, scalable, and user-centric software platform dedicated to supporting and enhancing your business operations. It not only optimizes your current investments but also empowers you to drive continuous improvement throughout your organization.
Chatroll
chatroll.com
Chatwing provides solutions to embed chat on website, blog, app, platforms and any web page.
Plasmic
plasmic.app
Plasmic is a visual development platform that enables teams to build, manage, and customize responsive web apps and sites efficiently, with minimal coding needed.
Caspio
caspio.com
Caspio is a low-code platform that allows users to build online database applications and manage projects without coding expertise.
Clinked
clinked.com
Clinked is a cloud-based client portal and collaboration tool. It enables teams, project groups and business clients to all collaborate efficiently on documents and files from within a secure cloud environment. We offer 3 main portal options: 1. Easy (off the shelf easily customizable portal). 2. Bespoke (custom portal built on the Clinked infrastructure to your specific requirements). 3. Virtual Data Room. All portals offer a wide array of features, some of which are listed below. Enhance Your Business Image * Clinked client portal can be customized and white-labelled. * Use your own URL, e.g. https://clients.yourcompany.com. * Branded native mobile apps are available for Android and iOS. Collaborate and Communicate * Update clients with real-time activity streams and project progress management. * Assign tasks to individual team members or share the workload with more than one user. * Have efficient discussions, communicate using @mentions, instant 1-2-1 and group chat, and microblogging. * Full-text search. A Secure Client Portal * 256 bit SSL in transit and AES encryption at rest. * Two-factor authentication for secure access to your solution. * Account administrators can view all user activity in the audit trail. No.1 FTP Alternative * Drag and drop files and folders to share large files. * Locate and bring up files and folders with the universal search bar. * View live previews of your documents without having to download them. Integrations * Native integration with Google Workspace. * Native integration with AdobeSign, DocuSign and JotForm. * Automate tasks & actions with over 3,000 apps via Zapier. * Public API. Completely custom portal built to your specifications * Built on robust Clinked ISO certified infrastructure. * Select from a vast array of existing features. * Add new unique features that your business needs. * Custom UI to fit your use case and workflow. * Straightforward design process. * Quick delivery.
Draftbit
draftbit.com
Draftbit helps users visually build and design mobile apps in a browser, offering drag-and-drop elements and the ability to export clean React Native code.
DronaHQ
dronahq.com
DronaHQ is a low-code platform for building custom applications and internal tools, supporting mobile and web output with visual builders and data integrations.
Firebase
firebase.google.com
Firebase is a platform for building mobile and web applications, offering backend services like databases, authentication, and crash reporting.
Ionic
ionic.io
Ionic is an open-source framework for building cross-platform mobile apps using web technologies, simplifying development for multiple operating systems.
Jitterbit
jitterbit.com
Jitterbit empowers business transformation with robust solutions for integration and enterprise low-code application development. We are the only provider to combine and simplify the power of iPaaS, APIM, EDI, and LCAP to amplify the value of on-premise, cloud-based, and SaaS systems and accelerate the digital journey. Thousands of organizations worldwide rely on Jitterbit’s deep-rooted expertise, award-winning technology, and extensive partner network to help them save time and money, remove friction, and mitigate risk, without compromising the user experience. Together with Jitterbit, businesses can transform and futureproof their operations, while creating happier, more productive people.
Kissflow
kissflow.com
Kissflow is a low-code and no-code platform for automating workflows, managing processes, and building custom applications with user-friendly tools.
Mendix
mendix.com
Mendix is a low-code platform for creating, deploying, and managing web and mobile applications efficiently, integrating AI features to enhance user experiences.
OutSystems
outsystems.com
OutSystems is a low-code platform for developing, deploying, and managing enterprise applications efficiently across various industries.
AppsGeyser
appsgeyser.com
AppsGeyser allows users to create mobile apps for free without coding skills, supporting various app types and facilitating easy publishing on Android and iOS.
Quickbase
quickbase.com
Quickbase is a no-code platform that helps users create custom business applications, automate workflows, and connect data for efficient project management.
Quixy
quixy.com
Quixy is a cloud-based No Code digital transformation platform for business process management (BPM) and workflow automation. Quixy empowers business users with no coding skills to build unlimited enterprise-grade applications, using simple drag and drop design, ten times faster consequently enhancing organisation wide efficiency, transparency and productivity.
Retool
retool.com
Retool is a platform that helps developers quickly build custom internal tools using a drag-and-drop interface, integrating with various databases and APIs.
Softr Studio
softr.io
Softr Studio is a no-code platform for building custom applications and tools, integrating with Airtable and Google Sheets for enhanced collaboration and functionality.
Supabase
supabase.com
Supabase is an open-source backend service providing a Postgres database, authentication, real-time updates, and file storage for building scalable applications.
Superblocks
superblocks.com
Superblocks is a low-code platform for developers to rapidly build custom enterprise-grade internal applications. Thousands of organizations, from startups to large enterprises, use Superblocks to streamline customer support and drive operational efficiency. Superblocks accelerates development by exposing powerful building blocks with generative AI deeply embedded throughout; in a matter of minutes, developers can create their app layout via drag & drop UI, integrate with any database or API, configure permissions, and deploy their app to production. Everything in Superblocks is flexible and extensible, with a vast library of pre-built components and plugins which can be extended using Javascript or Python to fit your unique use-case. Additionally, Superblocks is AI-first, so you can natively leverage generative AI during development with the Superblocks Copilot, enrich applications with AI, and expose AI capabilities directly to end-users. Superblocks is built for the enterprise, with elite application performance at scale, robust audit logging, support for complex access controls, and an innovative agent-based approach to on-premise deployments.
Zoho Creator
zoho.com
Zoho Creator is a low-code platform for building custom business applications, enabling data management, workflow automation, and analytics with a user-friendly interface.
AppMaster
appmaster.io
AppMaster is a no-code platform for businesses to create and deploy applications, including backend, web, and mobile apps, with visual tools and code generation.
Tadabase
tadabase.io
Tadabase is a no-code platform that enables users to create custom database applications efficiently for managing data and automating business processes.
BuildFire
buildfire.com
BuildFire is a no-code platform for creating customizable mobile apps for iOS and Android, using pre-built templates and a drag-and-drop interface.
