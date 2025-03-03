Andromo

Andromo is a company with a 10+ year history, the first in the world flutter-based mobile app builder. Flutter- technology allows you to quickly add almost any functionality to the platform, making the development opportunities almost unlimited. Thanks to the platform's flexibility, we created a mobile app builder with the most significant number of options for monetizing content within native iOS and Android apps on the market. Create mobile apps for monetization and create a mobile application for yourself without knowledge of coding. Are you a blogger, musician, designer, photographer, but you don't know how to code? No problem! Kill two birds with one stone: wrap your favourite content in the app and get an additional user channel; Monetize your content using Andromo monetization tools. Creating a start-up and want to make a quick MVP to test your idea quickly, inexpensively, and efficiently? Use Andromo. If you are a developer and need to create a good mobile app for your ideas/goals quickly, welcome to Andromo! A small business owner that wants to quickly create a light app for your clients and without immersion in science - do it with us! - How much study does it take to make an app on Andromo? - Watch our 7-minute video ‘’How to make an app quickly'' and you can already build the app. https://youtu.be/ht4SlMhEjvU Want to learn how to set up ads in an app, add an app to the App Store, and promote it? We have small video tutorials for each of these topics that will help you quickly find answers to these questions. Andromo Academy - a section on the site where you can learn about creating, promoting, and monetizing mobile apps. Text descriptions accompany small videos. For convenience, the material is divided into levels: Beginner, Pro, and Advanced. Easy-start - this is a set of apps templates for 11 popular themes in content apps section, three options in each, and eCommerce templates for Shopify store owners. We are adding new ones all the time! The template is a ready-made mobile app. Choose the one you like, add it to your Dashboard, replace the content with your own and click ‘’Build!’’ It may even take less than 7 minutes. - What is mobile app monetization? - Let's say you love music. Create an app with ringtones or your tracks and set up monetization. When users surf sounds in your app, they watch ads - this is your monetization. Also, paid access components for exclusive content. Users enjoy your content. You earn Try Andromo and join our incredible journey!