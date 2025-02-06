Top Application Development Platforms - Svalbard & Jan Mayen

Find the right software and services.
Application development platforms offer developers a unified environment equipped with all the necessary tools for creating software applications. While some platforms cater to various application types, such as mobile and embedded systems, others specialize in a specific use case. Companies seeking software applications provide these platforms to their developers for writing, managing, and deploying applications. Typically, this process occurs within a development or IT department but can also take place across a small company or individually. These platforms share similarities with integrated development environments (IDEs), but they are generally more comprehensive, offering a complete suite of development tools.
8base
8base.com
8base is a low-code platform for building and running feature-rich digital products including SaaS solutions, marketplaces and other web and mobile applications. The 8base platform helps entrepreneurs and creators in established companies bring their product visions to life; faster, better and more economically. Additionally, digital agencies use 8base to deliver client projects faster while increasing their margins and reducing their reliance on scarce and expensive software development talent. 8base is a configurable, serverless low-code development framework hosted on AWS that exposes the world's most robust GraphQL-based query language for APIs; and unlike other platforms, 8base has been built from the ground up to use standards and widely accepted technologies that appeal to mainstream developers and ensures a creator’s intellectual property can be ported to other platforms if the need ever arises. 8base offers: 1) low-code development tools for building software backends and APIs; 2) serverless computing and storage infrastructure for running applications built using 8base tools; 3) visual frontend development tools; 4) design and development services via a partner network to assist customers with building applications using 8base. 8base first commercialized in 2019. Today, thousands of customers including numerous multi-tenant SaaS and marketplace startups, custom software development agencies and consultancies, and larger organizations such as IBM Global Services/NATO and Florida International University build on 8base.
Knack
knack.com
Knack has been a pioneer in the No Code space for over a decade with over 5000 customers from SMBs to the largest Enterprises in the Fortune 500. Knack empowers everyday innovators to easily overcome critical business challenges. By leveraging Knack’s intuitive no-code platform and expert builder network, teams can quickly build custom applications that collect and manage data, automate processes and move workflows online. This saves you time as business builders can create and modify workflows and are empowered to solve their own challenges. Knack helps solve a variety of functional use cases such as customer and vendor portals, custom CRM and Project Management apps, LMS systems, invoicing and contracts management, logistics and supply chain, airline scheduling, member directories and volunteer management, real estate and tenant management, Healthcare (HIPAA), apps for State and Local government communications, and more. Knack helps non-programmers easily build beautiful, data-driven web apps. Data can be imported from spreadsheets and converted to an online database. Tools like search, forms, and tables are used to build web apps that work with the data. We offer special editions for Healthcare (HIPAA), Government (GovCloud), and SOC2 compliance. Apps can be published to any site and adapt to the surrounding design. Multiple versions can be published to different sites and for different audiences. Developers can extend these apps with a RESTful API, custom CSS, and JS event handlers.
Pega
pega.com
Pega is a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world’s leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help people focus on what matters most, so they can meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow.
Unlayer
unlayer.com
Unlayer provides the easiest way to design beautiful-looking emails and landing pages with minimum effort. Our 80,000+ users worldwide, including Airship, Keap, Netflix, and Fidelity, create responsive designs that their audience can’t have enough of. Unlayer offers 2 distinct solutions that cater to different customers; Studio and Embed. Unlayer Studio: A no-code email builder that creates stunning emails in minutes. The user-friendly drag and drop editor and gallery of 1,000+ HTML email templates make designing emails a piece of cake. And the cherry on top? All emails can be smoothly exported to 11 email service providers, featuring Mailchimp, HubSpot, and Campaign Monitor. Unlayer Embed: A low-code email and landing page builder that takes less than 5 minutes to embed in your application. With developer-friendly integration, advanced features, and comprehensive documentation, it can be used in-house or offered to your customers. Our spotlight feature? You can create any tool that you want inside the editor. Founded in 2016 and based in San Francisco, Unlayer is backed by Y-Combinator.
Bryj
bryj.ai
Through an AI-powered SaaS platform, Bryj delivers incredible, end-to-end mobile app experiences faster, on budget, and with fewer tech resources. The Bryj platform powers apps with a single source solution that seamlessly connects enterprise systems, provides intelligent analytics and Al, supports UX marketing tools, and utilizes an app studio configurator to drive world-class customer experiences. You can trust that we have everything you need to launch and maintain a successful mobile app. Benefit from the ongoing support of our tech and expert team so you never have to worry about future OS or device changes, app store publishing, monitoring, or security. Let us handle the technical details so you can focus on growing your business. That's enterprise-level peace of mind.
Mobile Roadie
mobileroadie.com
Mobile Roadie is the most powerful mobile app creator for iPhone, Android, iPad and Mobile Web. Build, host, and create apps in minutes.
Composable Prompts
composableprompts.com
Composable Prompts's mission is to revolutionize the way applications interact with content. While Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT have fundamentally changed our interaction with textual data, Composable Prompts believes in taking a step further. Composable Prompts ensures that every business, regardless of its scale or domain, can leverage the native data processing capabilities of LLMs in the most efficient way possible. Composable Prompts was developed as a platform for building AI/LLM apps. Composable Prompts's comprehensive toolkit enables enterprise teams to design, deploy, and operate LLM-powered tasks that augment and automate business processes and applications. Composable Prompts's suite offers a structured, domain-specific approach, shifting from rudimentary, text-based interactions to a world of structured, efficient, and integrated content processing. Composable Prompts's Core Offerings: * Interaction Designer: Crafting intuitive prompt templates and robust data schemas. * Prompt Library: Using LLMs to enhance prompt design and offer improvement suggestions. * API Service: Seamlessly integrating LLMs into your applications and business processes. * Executions Store: Ensuring optimal performance by intelligently storing and reusing Interaction Results. * Collaboration & Optimization Tools: From sharing prompt segments to monitoring performance, we have developers covered.
Appward
appward.com
Software companies don’t understand your business. From one group you get a rigid solution that requires expensive and time-consuming implementation. From the other you get a hodgepodge of disconnected applications. They feel your pain. Appward delivers a smart set of over 80 apps in a blazing-fast private workspace that helps you manage and improve every function in your organization, including ERP, CRM, project management, communications, employee management, operations, quality, manufacturing and supply chain.
Weavy
weavy.com
Next-generation building blocks for developers. Weavy is a complete toolkit for developers to add collaboration, productivity, and community features to web and mobile apps at a fraction of the cost and time. Our API, SDKs, and UI Kits for Chat, Files, and Feeds enable dev teams to increase functionality and connect users while focusing on your core product. All Weavy features include integrations to the third-party tools your users are already familiar with: add capabilities for Zoom and Teams video conferencing, Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, or Box file sharing, document sync, and versioning contextually inside your app. Weavy allows app developers to quickly add the features that users need to be productive and interactive directly within their app. With our API, SDKs, and UI kits, you can deploy chat, feeds, and file features in a matter of days, not months, and at a fraction of the cost of building in-house. Focus on your core product while adding functionality that improves your user experience and increases user engagement and dependency on your app.
nandbox
nandbox.com
nandbox app builder is the ONLY native app builder in the market. nandbox has been dedicated to offering the most advanced app builder on the market, with hundreds of features installed with a click of a button. Create Android and iOS native apps without any coding background. Join over 12,000 satisfied customers, select from free and professionally designed templates, and try out the nandbox app builder with a 14-day trial, all without spending a dollar on development or needing any prior experience with coding.
Progress
progress.com
Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) provides software that enables organizations to develop and deploy their mission-critical applications and experiences, as well as effectively manage their data platforms, cloud and IT infrastructure. As an experienced, trusted provider, we make the lives of technology professionals easier. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at www.progress.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Back4App
back4app.com
Back4app is a low-code backend to build modern apps. It accelerates backend development, improves development productivity, reduces time to market, and scales applications without managing infrastructure.
UI Bakery
uibakery.io
What is UI Bakery and what can it be used for? UI Bakery is an intuitively understandable UI builder allowing you to create internal tools and business apps. It provides you with a range of ready-made templates, predefined widgets, and other UI components you can use when building your app. With data connection & API integration ensured, you can link the frontend you create in UI Bakery to your databases, APIs, and third-party services. Also, UI Bakery handles everything related to UI libraries, access controls configuration, NPM modules updates, so you don't need to worry about it.
Fliplet
fliplet.com
Fliplet is a no-code/ low-code app builder that enables anyone to build apps without any coding knowledge. Whether you are the Events Coordinator looking for a way to engage guests at your next conference, or a Trainer that wants to test employee understanding of content with a quiz, you can build an amazing, effective, and powerful app in Fliplet with ZERO coding. The platform is trusted by more than 100+ enterprises and many small businesses as clients. With Fliplet, users can build anything they want from scratch, but the platform also offers over 15+ different prebuilt templates for the below use cases: - Learning - Directory - Marketing - Innovation/idea management - Approval workflow - Portal app - Sales Enablement - Communications - Data capture - Emergency management - Events - Multilingual - Remote and office management - Task management - Reporting App - Blank solution to build from scratch
Betty Blocks
bettyblocks.com
Betty Blocks is an easy-to-use and powerful no-code application development platform. It is used by enterprise organizations to automate important business processes with beautiful apps, released at lightning speed. Because of its visual, drag-and-drop interface, citizen developers can use Betty Blocks as a no-code platform to build advanced applications under the governance of IT. Experienced developers can use its low-code functionalities to build faster, and can extend on any level with code as required. The platform of Betty Blocks offers limitless solutions. From pre-built templates to personalized applications, we've got you! With use cases such as contract- and NDA generators, you can easily integrate document templates and define the variables you need to customize your documents. Our best-in-class integration with for example iManage, and Thompson Reuters HighQ, ensures our platform fits perfectly into your IT landscape. With Betty Blocks, you can lower your development lifecycle from months to weeks or even days!
Servoy
servoy.com
A Rapid Application Development platform used by ISVs and Corporates to modernize, build and deploy complex cross-platform business applications. By providing our customers the "stack", they can focus on the parts where they truly add value - the UX, business logic and their end-users.
Andromo
andromo.com
Andromo is a company with a 10+ year history, the first in the world flutter-based mobile app builder. Flutter- technology allows you to quickly add almost any functionality to the platform, making the development opportunities almost unlimited. Thanks to the platform's flexibility, we created a mobile app builder with the most significant number of options for monetizing content within native iOS and Android apps on the market. Create mobile apps for monetization and create a mobile application for yourself without knowledge of coding. Are you a blogger, musician, designer, photographer, but you don't know how to code? No problem! Kill two birds with one stone: wrap your favourite content in the app and get an additional user channel; Monetize your content using Andromo monetization tools. Creating a start-up and want to make a quick MVP to test your idea quickly, inexpensively, and efficiently? Use Andromo. If you are a developer and need to create a good mobile app for your ideas/goals quickly, welcome to Andromo! A small business owner that wants to quickly create a light app for your clients and without immersion in science - do it with us! - How much study does it take to make an app on Andromo? - Watch our 7-minute video ‘’How to make an app quickly'' and you can already build the app. https://youtu.be/ht4SlMhEjvU Want to learn how to set up ads in an app, add an app to the App Store, and promote it? We have small video tutorials for each of these topics that will help you quickly find answers to these questions. Andromo Academy - a section on the site where you can learn about creating, promoting, and monetizing mobile apps. Text descriptions accompany small videos. For convenience, the material is divided into levels: Beginner, Pro, and Advanced. Easy-start - this is a set of apps templates for 11 popular themes in content apps section, three options in each, and eCommerce templates for Shopify store owners. We are adding new ones all the time! The template is a ready-made mobile app. Choose the one you like, add it to your Dashboard, replace the content with your own and click ‘’Build!’’ It may even take less than 7 minutes. - What is mobile app monetization? - Let's say you love music. Create an app with ringtones or your tracks and set up monetization. When users surf sounds in your app, they watch ads - this is your monetization. Also, paid access components for exclusive content. Users enjoy your content. You earn Try Andromo and join our incredible journey!
Appwrite
appwrite.io
Build your entire backend within minutes with just a few lines of code using the frameworks and languages you love. Appwrite’s backend cloud platform allows you to focus on design and innovation instead of tedious and repetitive backend tasks. Products Appwrite Cloud provides you with: - Authentication: 30+ login methods, support for teams, roles, and user labels - Databases: Never paused, fast in-memory caching, advanced permission models, relationships support - Storage: File encryption at rest and transit, built-in image transformation capabilities, advanced compression with WebP/Brotli support - Functions: Automatic deployment from GitHub - Messaging: SMS, email, and push notification support - Real-time: Unlimited subscriptions By utilizing Appwrites’ features, you save time and ensure your products are stable and secure for your end users. With Appwrite, you always own your data, so you never have to fear vendor lock-in.
JourneyApps
journeyapps.com
JourneyApps is a full-stack platform for building custom industrial-grade apps used by frontline teams on desktop, mobile & wearables, even when they're offline. JourneyApps provides an unrivaled web IDE (OXIDE), an app runtime, and a built-in cloud backend with a serverless computing engine. Features include industrial-grade capabilities, such as PowerSync for offline operation.
Genezio
genezio.com
The next-gen cloud native platform designed to provide you with comprehensive capabilities for building and deploying scalable applications. genezio toolchain: 1. genezio.rpc Build apps faster with typesafe APIs in any language. Typesafe APIs mean less error prone parameter passing than REST APIs and a more natural paradigm in doftware design. It's like tRPC but for any backend language to any frontend language. Now supporting Javasript/Typescript, with support for DART/Flutter, Kotlin, Swift, GO, Python and others coming soon. 2. genezio.backend Full Backend as a Service that contains: - User Authentication: Out-of-the-box user authentication supporting email/password, Google, and GitHub methods. - Database Support: Integrated database handling with options like Redis or Postgres through partners, or connect to your own database. - Postman-like Interface: Test your backend effortlessly with a user-friendly web interface. - Real time (soon): We will support long running servers through genezio.deploy on AWS and we will provide real-time communication between the backend and the frontend. 3. genezio.serverless Zero DevOps deployment with one command - Deploy to AWS Lambda, scale automatically, and soon support long-running servers. Easy deployment on AWS Cloud Front with integration plans for Netlify and Vercel. 4. genezio.cloud This is a work-in-progress unikernel-based cloud that will bring better cold and warm starts at a lower cost. Join genezio, where speed, flexibility, and ownership define the new standard for full-stack development.
Workhall
workhall.com
Workhall is a cutting-edge Business Operations Support (BOS) platform designed to streamline and simplify the operations of your business activities. Whether you hold a C-suite position, manage a department, lead a team, or contribute individually, Workhall empowers you with an intuitive interface to effortlessly create applications, access real-time enterprise data, delegate tasks, foster collaboration among team members, and seek insights into various aspects of your business. All of this is achieved through natural language prompts and a user-friendly no-code approach, eliminating complexities. Leveraging the power of generative artificial intelligence capabilities, a microservices-based architecture, and a repository of reusable functional components, Workhall stands as a secure, scalable, and user-centric software platform dedicated to supporting and enhancing your business operations. It not only optimizes your current investments but also empowers you to drive continuous improvement throughout your organization.
Chatroll
chatroll.com
Chatwing provides solutions to embed chat on website, blog, app, platforms and any web page.
Plasmic
plasmic.app
Plasmic is a visual development platform that empowers your entire team to build production-grade web apps fast, from internal tools to customer-facing products and websites. Plasmic breaks through the boundaries of no-code, integrating with your codebase for endless possibilities.
Caspio
caspio.com
Caspio is the world's leading LOW-CODE platform for building online database applications without coding. The all-in-one platform provides everything you need to digitally transform business operations and workflows. It includes an integrated cloud database, a visual application builder, enterprise-grade security, regulatory compliance, and scalable global infrastructure. See why Caspio is trusted by over 15,000 companies worldwide. Try it for FREE.
Clinked
clinked.com
Clinked is a cloud-based client portal and collaboration tool. It enables teams, project groups and business clients to all collaborate efficiently on documents and files from within a secure cloud environment. We offer 3 main portal options: 1. Easy (off the shelf easily customizable portal). 2. Bespoke (custom portal built on the Clinked infrastructure to your specific requirements). 3. Virtual Data Room. All portals offer a wide array of features, some of which are listed below. Enhance Your Business Image * Clinked client portal can be customized and white-labelled. * Use your own URL, e.g. https://clients.yourcompany.com. * Branded native mobile apps are available for Android and iOS. Collaborate and Communicate * Update clients with real-time activity streams and project progress management. * Assign tasks to individual team members or share the workload with more than one user. * Have efficient discussions, communicate using @mentions, instant 1-2-1 and group chat, and microblogging. * Full-text search. A Secure Client Portal * 256 bit SSL in transit and AES encryption at rest. * Two-factor authentication for secure access to your solution. * Account administrators can view all user activity in the audit trail. No.1 FTP Alternative * Drag and drop files and folders to share large files. * Locate and bring up files and folders with the universal search bar. * View live previews of your documents without having to download them. Integrations * Native integration with Google Workspace. * Native integration with AdobeSign, DocuSign and JotForm. * Automate tasks & actions with over 3,000 apps via Zapier. * Public API. Completely custom portal built to your specifications * Built on robust Clinked ISO certified infrastructure. * Select from a vast array of existing features. * Add new unique features that your business needs. * Custom UI to fit your use case and workflow. * Straightforward design process. * Quick delivery.
Draftbit
draftbit.com
DITCH THE PROTOTYPES. Visually build native mobile apps—all from your browser. LAY OUT SCREENS WITH EASE. With Draftbit, creating your screens is a breeze. Just point and click to add elements, and drag and drop to organize everything. Not sure where to start? We've created some handy screen examples to help you get building. LEVERAGE BITS & BLOCKS. Start with our design system to assemble quickly. It contains both Bits (low-level elements) and Blocks (more complex components) to help you build whatever you have in mind. CREATE YOUR OWN DESIGN SYSTEM. Need to build beyond our design system? No problem! We make the low-level primitive elements available, and let you save your own custom blocks for reuse throughout your project. NAVIGATION BUILT-IN. Your app is more than just great-looking screens, right? With Draftbit you can build your navigation just like you build your screens: visually. ALWAYS READY TO EXPORT. With Draftbit, you're never trapped. You can easily export clean, production-ready React Native code. PREVIEW & PUBLISH AS YOU BUILD. Use live preview to view your app right as you build. Ready to share with others? Just publish a build and share the link.
DronaHQ
dronahq.com
DronaHQ, is a low code app development platform, from Deltecs InfoTech Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai, India that helps to build internal tools, business apps. Platform gives multi-experience output (Mobile & Web) with visual builders, online database, code editors, prebuilt templates, configurable workflows and automations builder, ready connectors, analytics, and more. It allows Product managers, IT teams, application leaders, citizen developers to build applications on top of data sources. Internal tools like project management, time management, internal job portal, development and training centre; business process automations like approvals, reimbursement, performance review and appraisal system; data collection apps like order capture, store certification; dashboards like sales leaderboard are some of popular app use-cases built on the platform. DronaHQ has announced the launch of an enhanced Workflow builder.
Firebase
firebase.google.com
Discover Firebase, Google’s mobile and web app development platform that helps developers build apps and games that users will love. Firebase is a platform developed by Google for creating mobile and web applications. It was originally an independent company founded in 2011. In 2014, Google acquired the platform and it is now their flagship offering for app development.
Ionic
ionic.io
A new way to build and ship for mobile. Ionic is changing the way mobile apps are built and delivered. From our popular open source mobile SDK to industry-leading mobile CI/CD and micro frontend solutions, Ionic helps you meet the demand for mobile across your business.
Jitterbit
jitterbit.com
Jitterbit empowers business transformation with robust solutions for integration and enterprise low-code application development. We are the only provider to combine and simplify the power of iPaaS, APIM, EDI, and LCAP to amplify the value of on-premise, cloud-based, and SaaS systems and accelerate the digital journey. Thousands of organizations worldwide rely on Jitterbit’s deep-rooted expertise, award-winning technology, and extensive partner network to help them save time and money, remove friction, and mitigate risk, without compromising the user experience. Together with Jitterbit, businesses can transform and futureproof their operations, while creating happier, more productive people.
Kissflow
kissflow.com
Kissflow is a low-code application development platform that brings business users and IT closer to simplifying work management and dramatically accelerating digital transformation. It is the only low-code platform built for multiple personas and has the right blend of simple and powerful features. Process owners build no-code workflows. Programmers create applications with low-code tools. And IT governs the entire platform. With more roles collaborating in development, applications can be built in weeks. You can build various solutions on Kissflow – from custom multifunctional applications to automated human-centric processes, issue tracking, and project management. Thousands of customers use Kissflow across 160 countries.
Mendix
mendix.com
Mendix, a Siemens business, is the only low-code platform designed to address the full complexity of enterprise software development challenges. Deploying point solutions to departmental problems solves things at a micro level—but if you want to make a significant impact on your business, you need to go bigger and build powerful portfolios that move the needle sustainably and strategically. With Mendix, enterprises can take on more complex, transformational initiatives by engaging everyone in capturing requirements, forming ideas, and embedding value assessment throughout the lifecycle of the software portfolio. Focus on the right problems while relying on governance and control to avoid unnecessary risk. Mobilize your organization. Build the change readiness muscle. And when the next big idea drops, turn it into an outcome quicker. More than 4,000 organizations in 46 countries use the Mendix low-code platform. An active community of over 300,000 members has created over 950,000 applications – and counting.
OutSystems
outsystems.com
OutSystems creates high-performance low-code and cloud native development platforms for visionary organizations at a global scale. Officially the number one platform in the world, for zero-compromise software innovation. Let’s go.
AppsGeyser
appsgeyser.com
Create app and make up to $1000 monthly passive income. Absolutely free forever. No monthly charges, fees or paid features. No coding skills required.
Quickbase
quickbase.com
Big ideas aren’t simple to execute. So we’re here to help you tackle any project, no matter how complex. We’re Quickbase. Quickbase helps customers see, connect and control complex projects that reshape our world. Whether it’s raising a skyscraper or coordinating vaccine rollouts, the no-code software platform allows business users to custom fit solutions to the way they work – using information from across the systems they already have.
Quixy
quixy.com
Quixy is a cloud-based No Code digital transformation platform for business process management (BPM) and workflow automation. Quixy empowers business users with no coding skills to build unlimited enterprise-grade applications, using simple drag and drop design, ten times faster consequently enhancing organisation wide efficiency, transparency and productivity.
Retool
retool.com
Retool is the fast way to build internal tools. Drag-and-drop our building blocks and connect them to your databases and APIs to build your own tools, instantly. Connects with Postgres, REST APIs, GraphQL, Firebase, Google Sheets, and more. Built by developers, for developers. Trusted by startups and Fortune 500s. Sign up for free.
Softr Studio
softr.io
Softr.io lets you create client portals and internal tools for your business in minutes, without code. It works with Airtable and Google Sheets. Join more than 90,000 teams building portals for their clients or partners, employee intranets, project management tools, dashboards, CRMs, and many more.
Supabase
supabase.com
The Open Source Alternative to Firebase. Create a backend in less than 2 minutes. Start your project with a Postgres Database, Authentication, instant APIs, realtime subscriptions and Storage.
Superblocks
superblocks.com
Superblocks is a low-code platform for developers to rapidly build custom enterprise-grade internal applications. Thousands of organizations, from startups to large enterprises, use Superblocks to streamline customer support and drive operational efficiency. Superblocks accelerates development by exposing powerful building blocks with generative AI deeply embedded throughout; in a matter of minutes, developers can create their app layout via drag & drop UI, integrate with any database or API, configure permissions, and deploy their app to production. Everything in Superblocks is flexible and extensible, with a vast library of pre-built components and plugins which can be extended using Javascript or Python to fit your unique use-case. Additionally, Superblocks is AI-first, so you can natively leverage generative AI during development with the Superblocks Copilot, enrich applications with AI, and expose AI capabilities directly to end-users. Superblocks is built for the enterprise, with elite application performance at scale, robust audit logging, support for complex access controls, and an innovative agent-based approach to on-premise deployments.
Zoho Creator
zoho.com
For the Creator in you. Build. Integrate. Extend. The future of work is digital, and businesses of all sizes need to transform fast. Zoho Creator is a low-code platform that gives you the power to make the shift quick, secure, and seamless—regardless of the complexity of your requirements and coding expertise. Zoho Creator includes: - Zoho ContactManager is an online contact management software that lets you organize contacts, tasks, and deals in one place.
AppMaster
appmaster.io
AppMaster.io is a no-code platform designed to help businesses create production-level applications with code generation: backend, web, and native mobile apps. With AppMaster.io, you can grow from an MVP to an enterprise solution with millions of requests per minute, while having total control over where you deploy your application, and remaining independent from the platform with source code exports. Key features: - Design relational databases in PostgreSQL-compatible format with total flexibility in a visual designer - Manage complex business logic with hundreds of functions and an intuitive drag & drop interface - Create and manage access to your API and configure your endpoints with middleware, automatically generate API documentation - Build web dashboards in minutes with auto-generated pages and prebuilt components - Design native mobile applications for iOS & Android, and publish them to Google Play & App Store - Deploy your application in clusters to the AppMaster.io cloud, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, or a local server, and export the binaries & source code at any moment - Power up your app and connect it with your favorite tools with modules (authorization, email, SMS, Stripe, Telegram, AWS, Slack, Zoom, and dozens of others)
Tadabase
tadabase.io
Tadabase is a database application builder anyone can use to create custom business software quickly, easily, and without ever writing a single line of code. It empowers teams and those closest to the data to rapidly solve their business challenges with custom software tailored to their exact processes and operational workflows. Tadabase is the best way to manage data and automate processes with custom software that is fast and easy to build. Additionally, Tadabase is committed to supporting your success every step of the way. We offer extensive resources, including a comprehensive knowledge base, responsive customer support, and a vibrant community forum where you can exchange ideas and find solutions. Whether you're just starting out or scaling up, help is always at hand to ensure you make the most of our platform.
BuildFire
buildfire.com
BuildFire is the fastest and easiest way to create professional-grade iOS and Android mobile apps. This one of a kind DIY platform lets you customize every aspect of your app without writing any code. Just drag-and-drop your way through building an app from scratch, or customize one of the pre-built templates. You have full control over how your app looks and feels while the backend development work gets handled for you. It’s like having an entire team of developers at your fingertips. With over 10,000 apps created using BuildFire, the platform is powerful and flexible enough to scale with you as your business grows. No other app builder offers this level of functionality at such an affordable price point.
