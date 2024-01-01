App store for web apps
Top Application Development Platforms - Bangladesh
Application development platforms offer developers a unified environment equipped with all the necessary tools for creating software applications. While some platforms cater to various application types, such as mobile and embedded systems, others specialize in a specific use case. Companies seeking software applications provide these platforms to their developers for writing, managing, and deploying applications. Typically, this process occurs within a development or IT department but can also take place across a small company or individually. These platforms share similarities with integrated development environments (IDEs), but they are generally more comprehensive, offering a complete suite of development tools.
Supabase
supabase.com
The Open Source Alternative to Firebase. Create a backend in less than 2 minutes. Start your project with a Postgres Database, Authentication, instant APIs, realtime subscriptions and Storage.
BuildFire
buildfire.com
BuildFire is the fastest and easiest way to create professional-grade iOS and Android mobile apps. This one of a kind DIY platform lets you customize every aspect of your app without writing any code. Just drag-and-drop your way through building an app from scratch, or customize one of the pre-built...
Firebase
firebase.google.com
Discover Firebase, Google’s mobile and web app development platform that helps developers build apps and games that users will love. Firebase is a platform developed by Google for creating mobile and web applications. It was originally an independent company founded in 2011. In 2014, Google acquire...
Retool
retool.com
Retool is the fast way to build internal tools. Drag-and-drop our building blocks and connect them to your databases and APIs to build your own tools, instantly. Connects with Postgres, REST APIs, GraphQL, Firebase, Google Sheets, and more. Built by developers, for developers. Trusted by startups a...
Zoho Creator
zoho.com
For the Creator in you. Build. Integrate. Extend. The future of work is digital, and businesses of all sizes need to transform fast. Zoho Creator is a low-code platform that gives you the power to make the shift quick, secure, and seamless—regardless of the complexity of your requirements and codin...
Draftbit
draftbit.com
DITCH THE PROTOTYPES. Visually build native mobile apps—all from your browser. LAY OUT SCREENS WITH EASE. With Draftbit, creating your screens is a breeze. Just point and click to add elements, and drag and drop to organize everything. Not sure where to start? We've created some handy screen example...
Softr Studio
softr.io
Softr.io lets you create client portals and internal tools for your business in minutes, without code. It works with Airtable and Google Sheets. Join more than 90,000 teams building portals for their clients or partners, employee intranets, project management tools, dashboards, CRMs, and many more.
Plasmic
plasmic.app
The visual builder for your tech stack. Create stunning visual content and pages, seamlessly integrating no-code into your codebase. Unblock your teams and ship lightning fast.
Quickbase
quickbase.com
Big ideas aren’t simple to execute. So we’re here to help you tackle any project, no matter how complex. We’re Quickbase. Quickbase helps customers see, connect and control complex projects that reshape our world. Whether it’s raising a skyscraper or coordinating vaccine rollouts, the no-code softwa...
AppMaster
appmaster.io
AppMaster.io is a no-code platform designed to help businesses create production-level applications with code generation: backend, web, and native mobile apps. With AppMaster.io, you can grow from an MVP to an enterprise solution with millions of requests per minute, while having total control over ...
Kissflow
kissflow.com
Kissflow is a low-code application development platform that brings business users and IT closer to simplifying work management and dramatically accelerating digital transformation. It is the only low-code platform built for multiple personas and has the right blend of simple and powerful features. ...
AppsGeyser
appsgeyser.com
Create app and make up to $1000 monthly passive income. Absolutely free forever. No monthly charges, fees or paid features. No coding skills required.
Caspio
caspio.com
Caspio is the world's leading LOW-CODE platform for building online database applications without coding. The all-in-one platform provides everything you need to digitally transform business operations and workflows. It includes an integrated cloud database, a visual application builder, enterprise-...
Mobile Roadie
mobileroadie.com
Mobile Roadie is the most powerful mobile app creator for iPhone, Android, iPad and Mobile Web. Build, host, and create apps in minutes.
Mendix
mendix.com
Mendix, a Siemens business, is the only low-code platform designed to address the full complexity of enterprise software development challenges. Deploying point solutions to departmental problems solves things at a micro level—but if you want to make a significant impact on your business, you need t...
Knack
knack.com
Knack has been a pioneer in the No Code space for over a decade with over 5000 customers from SMBs to the largest Enterprises in the Fortune 500. Knack empowers everyday innovators to easily overcome critical business challenges. By leveraging Knack’s intuitive no-code platform and expert builder ne...
UI Bakery
uibakery.io
What is UI Bakery and what can it be used for? UI Bakery is an intuitively understandable UI builder allowing you to create internal tools and business apps. It provides you with a range of ready-made templates, predefined widgets, and other UI components you can use when building your app. With dat...
Ionic
ionic.io
A new way to build and ship for mobile. Ionic is changing the way mobile apps are built and delivered. From our popular open source mobile SDK to industry-leading mobile CI/CD and micro frontend solutions, Ionic helps you meet the demand for mobile across your business.
OutSystems
outsystems.com
OutSystems creates high-performance low-code and cloud native development platforms for visionary organizations at a global scale. Officially the number one platform in the world, for zero-compromise software innovation. Let’s go.
Unlayer
unlayer.com
Unlayer provides the easiest way to design beautiful-looking emails and landing pages with minimum effort. Our 80,000+ users worldwide, including Airship, Keap, Netflix, and Fidelity, create responsive designs that their audience can’t have enough of. Unlayer offers 2 distinct solutions that cater t...
Back4App
back4app.com
Back4app is a low-code backend to build modern apps. It accelerates backend development, improves development productivity, reduces time to market, and scales applications without managing infrastructure.
Tadabase
tadabase.io
Tadabase is a database application builder anyone can use to create custom business software quickly, easily, and without ever writing a single line of code. It empowers teams and those closest to the data to rapidly solve their business challenges with custom software tailored to their exact proces...
DronaHQ
dronahq.com
DronaHQ, is a low code app development platform, from Deltecs InfoTech Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai, India that helps to build internal tools, business apps. Platform gives multi-experience output (Mobile & Web) with visual builders, online database, code editors, prebuilt templates, configurable workflows and...
Chatroll
chatroll.com
Chatwing provides solutions to embed chat on website, blog, app, platforms and any web page.
Composable Prompts
composableprompts.com
Composable Prompts's mission is to revolutionize the way applications interact with content. While Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT have fundamentally changed our interaction with textual data, Composable Prompts believes in taking a step further. Composable Prompts ensures that every business...
Progress
progress.com
Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) provides software that enables organizations to develop and deploy their mission-critical applications and experiences, as well as effectively manage their data platforms, cloud and IT infrastructure. As an experienced, trusted provider, we make the lives of technology profes...
Superblocks
superblocks.com
Superblocks is a low-code platform for developers to rapidly build custom enterprise-grade internal applications. Thousands of organizations, from startups to large enterprises, use Superblocks to streamline customer support and drive operational efficiency. Superblocks accelerates development by ex...
Quixy
quixy.com
Quixy is a cloud-based No Code digital transformation platform for business process management (BPM) and workflow automation. Quixy empowers business users with no coding skills to build unlimited enterprise-grade applications, using simple drag and drop design, ten times faster consequently enhanci...
Betty Blocks
bettyblocks.com
Betty Blocks is an easy-to-use and powerful no-code application development platform. It is used by enterprise organizations to automate important business processes with beautiful apps, released at lightning speed. Because of its visual, drag-and-drop interface, citizen developers can use Betty Blo...
Fliplet
fliplet.com
Fliplet is a no-code/ low-code app builder that enables anyone to build apps without any coding knowledge. Whether you are the Events Coordinator looking for a way to engage guests at your next conference, or a Trainer that wants to test employee understanding of content with a quiz, you can build a...
Bryj
bryj.ai
Through an AI-powered SaaS platform, Bryj delivers incredible, end-to-end mobile app experiences faster, on budget, and with fewer tech resources. The Bryj platform powers apps with a single source solution that seamlessly connects enterprise systems, provides intelligent analytics and Al, supports ...
Clinked
clinked.com
Clinked is a cloud-based client portal and collaboration tool. It enables teams, project groups and business clients to all collaborate efficiently on documents and files from within a secure cloud environment. We offer 3 main portal options: 1. Easy (off the shelf easily customizable portal). 2. Be...
Workhall
workhall.com
Workhall is a cutting-edge Business Operations Support (BOS) platform designed to streamline and simplify the operations of your business activities. Whether you hold a C-suite position, manage a department, lead a team, or contribute individually, Workhall empowers you with an intuitive interface t...
Andromo
andromo.com
Andromo is a company with a 10+ year history, the first in the world flutter-based mobile app builder. Flutter- technology allows you to quickly add almost any functionality to the platform, making the development opportunities almost unlimited. Thanks to the platform's flexibility, we created a mob...
8base
8base.com
8base is a low-code platform for building and running feature-rich digital products including SaaS solutions, marketplaces and other web and mobile applications. The 8base platform helps entrepreneurs and creators in established companies bring their product visions to life; faster, better and more ...
nandbox
nandbox.com
nandbox app builder is the ONLY native app builder in the market. nandbox has been dedicated to offering the most advanced app builder on the market, with hundreds of features installed with a click of a button. Create Android and iOS native apps without any coding background. Join over 12,000 satis...
Appward
appward.com
Software companies don’t understand your business. From one group you get a rigid solution that requires expensive and time-consuming implementation. From the other you get a hodgepodge of disconnected applications. We feel your pain. Appward delivers a smart set of over 80 apps in a blazing-fast pr...
Jitterbit
jitterbit.com
Jitterbit empowers business transformation with robust solutions for integration and enterprise low-code application development. We are the only provider to combine and simplify the power of iPaaS, APIM, EDI, and LCAP to amplify the value of on-premise, cloud-based, and SaaS systems and accelerate ...
JourneyApps
journeyapps.com
JourneyApps is a full-stack platform for building custom industrial-grade apps used by frontline teams on desktop, mobile & wearables, even when they're offline. JourneyApps provides an unrivaled web IDE (OXIDE), an app runtime, and a built-in cloud backend with a serverless computing engine. Featur...
Appwrite
appwrite.io
Build your entire backend within minutes with just a few lines of code using the frameworks and languages you love. Appwrite’s backend cloud platform allows you to focus on design and innovation instead of tedious and repetitive backend tasks. Products Appwrite Cloud provides you with: - Authenticat...
Servoy
servoy.com
A Rapid Application Development platform used by ISVs and Corporates to modernize, build and deploy complex cross-platform business applications. By providing our customers the "stack", they can focus on the parts where they truly add value - the UX, business logic and their end-users.
Genezio
genezio.com
The next-gen cloud native platform designed to provide you with comprehensive capabilities for building and deploying scalable applications. genezio toolchain: 1. genezio.rpc Build apps faster with typesafe APIs in any language. Typesafe APIs mean less error prone parameter passing than REST APIs an...
Weavy
weavy.com
Next-generation building blocks for developers. Weavy is a complete toolkit for developers to add collaboration, productivity, and community features to web and mobile apps at a fraction of the cost and time. Our API, SDKs, and UI Kits for Chat, Files, and Feeds enable dev teams to increase function...
Pega
pega.com
Pega is a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world’s leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to stream...