Applicant tracking systems (ATS) are software tools used by recruiters, HR teams, and hiring managers to streamline the process of sourcing, screening, and managing job applicants. These systems enable businesses to create and distribute job postings, analyze resumes for pertinent information, schedule interviews, and gather candidate details including cover letters and references. They also automate tasks such as interview scheduling, notifying candidates about the next steps, and sending alerts. ATS solutions play a crucial role in tracking hiring metrics like time-to-hire and cost-to-hire, allowing companies to optimize their recruitment process and enhance the return on investment from recruiting software. Leading applicant tracking software often integrates with broader recruiting functionalities such as job board and career site postings, candidate sourcing, resume parsing, employee referral assessments, applicant screening, recruitment marketing, interview scheduling, candidate relationship management, onboarding, and recruitment data analysis. Some ATS platforms may also include candidate relationship management capabilities, which assist recruiters in proactively identifying and nurturing potential candidates through features like email marketing, scheduling, and ongoing communication.
Sesame HR
sesamehr.es
Sesame HR digitizes and automates HR processes, centralizing employee information and streamlining tasks for improved HR efficiency and employee experience.
Recruitee
recruitee.com
Recruitee is an applicant tracking system (ATS) that streamlines hiring by automating job postings, managing applications, and facilitating team collaboration.
Recruiterflow
recruiterflow.com
Recruiterflow is a candidate tracking software and recruitment CRM for staffing agencies, offering features for sourcing, automation, and collaboration in recruitment.
Recruitive
recruitive.com
Recruitive Ltd is a leading UK supplier of end to end cloud based recruitment software solutions designed for HR, Recruitment Teams and Hiring Managers whilst significantly enhancing the candidate Journey. Our award winning technology allows you to manage the entire recruitment process in-house. We offer Cloud Based ATS Recruitment Software, Onboarding Software and Bespoke Careers Websites, a true End to End solution. Request a free demonstration today.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.
Scout Talent
applynow.net.au
Scout Talent is a talent acquisition platform provider that works to connect people to grow companies, careers, and communities. Our platform offers a range of software modules and talent acquisition solutions that are specialised to help organisations attract, manage, and hire the right people. Our premier :Recruit software is a robust candidate management system that empowers organisations to adopt a proactive approach to talent acquisition and drive strategic growth. :Recruit reduces double handling, saves you time, and reduces the risk of human error along the way. Scout :Recruit allows you to: - Manage Recruitment Lifecycle - Create, manage and publish branded recruitment web pages - Post directly to job boards to ensure your role is seen by the right candidates - Easily screen candidates for best results - Rate, rank and comment on your top candidates to keep track - Track candidates throughout the hiring process - Integrate with your favourite recruitment and HR technology solutions
SignalHire
signalhire.com
SignalHire is a platform that provides contact info from over 350 million profiles, helping users find candidates or leads through verified emails and phone numbers.
Simplicant
simplicant.com
Recruiting Software & Applicant Tracking System For The Modern Enterprise. Simplicant's recruiting software platform and applicant tracking system provide a modern and simpler approach to hiring talent faster and cost-effectively. Find top talent from multiple sources, organize and schedule interviews, manage talent relationships and make data-driven hiring decisions.
SmartRecruiters
smartrecruiters.com
SmartRecruiters is a recruitment software that streamlines the hiring process through features like applicant tracking, interview scheduling, and candidate management.
Snaphunt
snaphunt.com
Snaphunt is a global hiring platform that automates candidate matching and recruitment processes for companies, enhancing efficiency in sourcing and managing talent.
softgarden Employers
softgarden.io
The softgarden Employers app streamlines recruitment by enabling job posting, managing referrals, building career sites, and automating onboarding processes.
Softr Studio
softr.io
Softr Studio is a no-code platform for building custom applications and tools, integrating with Airtable and Google Sheets for enhanced collaboration and functionality.
SpringRecruit
springrecruit.com
SpringRecruit is a free applicant tracking system that streamlines recruitment by managing job postings, candidate applications, and hiring workflows.
StaffingSoft
staffingsoft.com
Recruiting Software for Recruiters and Human Resources Professionals. An enterprise-wide applicant tracking system, StaffingSoft offers a full suite of tools that effectively integrates and streamlines talent recruiting, retention, and management of candidates, employees and external vendors globally. You will have the opportunity to build a long-term partnership with us in order to facilitate your productivity and growth.
Sympa
sympa.com
Sympa is a complete, fully customisable HR software that lets you focus on your people and smart decision-making. Explore our solution and book a free demo.
Talent Clue
talentclue.com
Talent Clue is the most powerful and complete recruiting software, designed for recruiters who want to be up to date in Human Resources. Present in the market since 2013, with more than 300 clients and more than 3,400 recruiters who make Talent Clue their indispensable work tool. Automate the entire selection process. Create attractive job offers and spread outreach with our extensive Multiposter. Manage processes intuitively and create a unified talent base supported by detailed reports.
TalentLyft
talentlyft.com
Recruitment software which integrates Applicant Tracking System, Recruitment Marketing, Sourcing and Talent CRM solution in 1 platform.
talentReef
jobappnetwork.com
TalentReef is a leading provider of SaaS-based applicant tracking and talent management solutions that are purposefully built for the decentralized hourly workforce. Our mobile-first platform streamlines the recruit to retain process to transform how employers track hourly workers, from recruitment, hiring, training, and engagement. Many of the best known global brands trust TalentReef to provide the actionable insights needed to optimize and drive their talent management processes.
Talentsquare
talentsquare.com
Talentsquare's mission is to help companies excel in recruitment. We offer the latest HR technologies to manage and recruit talent with ease.
TalentWall
talentwall.io
TalentWall converts your candidate pipeline into a visual card wall, reflecting all of your Greenhouse candidate data in Real-Time. It offers more transparency to your hiring managers, collaborates better with your team, and never loses sight of a candidate in process again.
Talexio
talexiohr.com
Talexio is a complete HR suite for human resources, recruitment and payroll professionals looking to work more efficiently. Talexio's flexible and cloud-based solution gives organisations full control of their HR processes. Through automation the easy-to-use Talexio saves you time, while it also lowers the cost of your internal processes. Talexio is a scalable solution that caters for businesses of any size within any industry; so you can worry less as your business grows.
Team Engine
teamengine.io
Employers of choice use Team Engine to recruit, retain, engage, and improve their field workforces. Team Engine is an HR automation suite that helps growing companies outcompete for top talent and implement best practices in employee engagement. Organizations can say goodbye to manual, disjointed, time-consuming processes and hello to intuitive, customizable software that automatically executes the critical, time-sensitive components of an exceptional talent strategy. Currently used by hundreds of growing companies, Team Engine’s text-first communication platform caters to the unique needs of organizations with a distributed workforce in the field. That’s because field workers are looking for speed and simplicity, both in the hiring process and in their day-to-day work. With Team Engine, organizations can overcome engagement challenges unique to their industry to outcompete and hire the best people first, then drive retention and engagement with consistent communication and feedback opportunities. Team Engine will help organizations: * Find and hire great people: Automate the redundant tasks in the hiring process so they can add value where it matters most. * Motivate and retain quality employees: Get new hires off to a good start with structured one-on-ones and the opportunity to provide feedback on the experience. * Execute and continuously improve: Build connectedness across the company to get work done, create efficient processes, and nurture a culture of growth and development. A glimpse at how Team Engine helps: * Texting with deskless employees and job applicants * Automated messaging for time-sensitive communications (e.g., interview reminders and open enrollment deadlines) * Built-in recruitment advertising on Craigslist, Facebook, and Instagram * Translated communications for Spanish speakers * A centralized hub for organizing all recruiting activity and applicant details * Diversification of candidate sourcing for greater reach
Teamable
teamable.com
Teamable is an employee referral platform that enhances recruitment by leveraging employee networks for candidate sourcing and engagement.
Teamtailor
teamtailor.com
Teamtailor is a cloud-based recruitment software that streamlines hiring processes, offering tools for candidate management, career site creation, and DEI practices.
Top Echelon
topechelon.com
Top Echelon recruiting software has combined powerful applicant tracking (ATS) and client relationship (CRM) features into one recruitment solution designed to streamline the recruitment process for recruiting and hiring teams starting at $67.15/user per month. Top Echelon automates many of the applicant tracking features such as resume parsing, email parsing, bulk resume uploads, custom fields, custom workflows, import/export spreadsheets, duplicate checking, record merging, tagging, full text search, radius search, and an optional candidate portal. To help manage the recruitment process Top Echelon has CRM features for candidate communication through the hiring lifecycle with custom pipeline stages, email integration, calendar integration, custom hotlists, activity planner, email templates, custom activities, reporting, notification system, and more. All of this comes with onboarding, training and support at no additional charge.
Vacancy Filler
vacancy-filler.co.uk
The next generation ATS, Vacancy Filler empowers recruiters to deliver the best candidate experience fast. Automated and branded throughout, it's packed with tools such as Agency Module, Talent Pool, Request to Recruit, SJTs & Tests, Background Checks, References, Video Screening and Onboarding- all underpinned by powerful BI Analytics Suite. Working with Vacancy Filler, you'll have your own Account Manager, UK based user and candidate support and integration with your HR System. And much more!
VidCruiter
vidcruiter.com
VidCruiter is a video interviewing platform offering pre-recorded and live interviews, customizable workflows, and support for global recruitment.
Viterbit
viterbit.com
Viterbit is a talent acquisition platform. Now companies can use data to continually optimize every aspect of their recruiting processes, reducing hiring costs and times.
VIVAHR
vivahr.com
VIVAHR is the fastest growing Applicant Tracking System for small business in the US. VIVAHR makes it easy to - Post Jobs - Manage Candidates - Collaborate with team members - Run reports/insights It's that easy! Start with a free job posting to 50+ job boards. Average new customer has a job live in 6 minutes.
WebHR
web.hr
WebHR is a cloud-based HR software that streamlines employee management from hiring to retirement, offering tools for tracking attendance, tasks, and productivity.
WizeHire
wizehire.com
Wizehire is an award-winning, end-to-end hiring platform that marries innovative software with the hands-on expert support you need to grow your team with confidence. Over 18,000 businesses trust Wizehire to help grow their teams.
Workable
workable.com
Workable is an applicant tracking system that streamlines recruitment, enhances candidate sourcing, and facilitates team collaboration for businesses.
Workstream
workstream.us
Workstream is the leading HR, Payroll, and Hiring platform for the hourly workforce. Its smart technology streamlines HR tasks so franchise and business owners can move fast, reduce labor costs, and simplify operations—all in one place. 46 of the top 50 quick-service restaurant brands—including Burger King, Jimmy John’s, Taco Bell—rely on Workstream to hire, retain, and pay their teams.
WorkTaps
worktaps.com
Employee Referral Software for the hourly workforce. Engaging employees to help find top-quality hires; faster.
X0PA
x0pa.com
X0PA AI helps organisations identify, engage and hire best fit candidates for the job and organisation and uses it predictive analytics to predict probability of the candidate staying in the organisation and performing well.
YouCruit
youcruit.com
Cloud-based solution that helps employers find, manage and hire great candidates through automated job board posting and recruiting.
ZenHR
zenhr.com
ZenHR is a cloud-based HR management software designed for the MENA region, streamlining payroll, attendance, and compliance with local labor laws.
Zenploy
zenploy.io
Zenploy is a hiring software that enables you to manage job offers, candidates and interviews efficiently, all in one place.
Zimyo
zimyo.com
Zimyo is an HR-tech platform that automates HR operations including payroll, attendance, performance management, and recruitment for organizations of all sizes.
Zoho Recruit
zoho.com
Zoho Recruit is a cloud-based applicant tracking system that streamlines hiring processes for staffing agencies and HR departments.
Voyse
voyse.io
Create an unforgettable candidate experience by showcasing your fantastic working culture. Throw open the doors to your business and the people who make it special, with a Voyse Digital Job Description.
Rytfit.ai
rytfit.ai
Say goodbye to clunky, outdated HR processes and embrace a modern approach to human capital management with Rytfit.ai. Rytfit is an AI-driven Workforce Management platform with a comprehensive solution designed to help organizations manage their workforce effectively and efficiently. Take Talent Acquisition to the next level – Rythire is tailored to your organization's needs. Feed any job title to accelerate your job creation in just a matter of seconds. Rytfit’s semantic model allows an organization to go from Hi to Hire in just 7 days. RytHire platform has features such as eliminating manual recruiting tasks and streamlining the recruitment process. Build Workforce, Remap Employees, and Elevate Retention - RytEngage module allows organizations to identify and develop internal talent for new roles, promoting a culture of growth and opportunity. Measure on what matters - RytMeasure module provides a centralized hub for goal setting and tracking in real-time. The platform allows organizations to align their workforce with their overall business strategy and drive better business outcomes. Streamline your HR processes, engage your employees, and drive results with our all-in-one solution. Whether you're a small business or a large enterprise, our solution can help you achieve your workforce management goals and improve your overall processes.
HROne
hrone.cloud
HROne is an HR management app that automates HR processes, facilitates employee management, and offers performance tracking tools for organizations.
Screenloop
screenloop.com
Screenloop is the ultimate Talent Operations Platform, conveniently combining a next-gen ATS with AI-powered solutions and automation, including Self-Scheduling, AI Notetaker, Background Checks, Analytics, Quality of Hire, and more, all in one place. It caters to HR, Talent, and People professionals, and hiring teams in startups, small, and large businesses.
Business Draft
businessdraft.com
Business Draft offers an affordable, user-friendly and all-in-one recruitment solution tailored to support the needs of growing companies. Our comprehensive software streamlines the entire hiring process, replacing time-consuming manual tasks with intuitive features that empower recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently source, assess, and hire top talent, faster.
Jobilla
jobilla.com
Jobilla’s digital recruitment solution offers businesses and candidates an efficient talent acquisition experience. We provide a personalized strategy to attract passive candidates, reduce recruiting costs, and speed up the recruitment process while offering candidates a way to find jobs that align with their skills and interests. By using Jobilla, businesses, and candidates get exactly what they want – how and when they want it – with a few simple clicks. Potential. Fulfilled.
foh&boh
fohandboh.com
foh&boh (www.fohandboh.com) is a platform helping restaurants, hotels and retailers hire and onboard employees faster. We help businesses speed up the hiring process drastically by connecting operators and hiring managers to qualified talent in a matter of minutes.
Talent Genie
talentgenie.co.za
Talent Genie is a recruitment software (applicant tracking system (ATS)) that uses linguistic patter recognition and A.I. to shortlist candidates automatically , retype CVs and track their location in relation to the location of the position.
Longlist
longlist.io
Longlist is a Recruiting CRM and ATS for fast growing recruitment and staffing firms.
Sloneek
sloneek.com
Sloneek is a modern HR system that contains everything you need to manage the entire journey of your employees. Try it for 14 days for free!
flair HR
flair.hr
flair is an all-in-one HR and recruitment solution that brings structure and simplicity to complex people-related processes – whether local, global, remote, or office-based. It has all the features HR teams need to improve their organization’s work-life experience. flair covers the entire employee journey and is fully customizable. Start out with standard features or adapt every process to your organization’s unique needs – the choice is yours. Attract talent and reduce time to hire with recruiting features, such as our drag-and-drop career page builder and customizable candidate funnels. Turn enthusiastic newbies into loyal brand advocates with personalized onboarding journeys. And simplify core HR tasks, such as absence management, payroll, performance reviews, time tracking, and more. Our solution is built on Salesforce, allowing you to benefit from the power and security of the world’s leading CRM platform. But even if you aren’t using Salesforce, we’ll provide you with access. Add some flair to your organization – and achieve HR harmony.
Empeon
empeon.com
Empeon is a flexible platform that allows companies to easily manage all their HR and Payroll needs in one place. Often companies say they have this feature, but they only have the ability to connect, causing bottlenecks and slowing operations. Come test out our platform to see why it's truly the best for your business.
TalentMesh
talentmesh.com
The TalentMesh platform is an intuitive recruitment platform based on the latest technology stack, allowing you to track, automate and enhance the full recruitment cycle. The platform combines an easy-to-use applicant tracking system with quality pre-employment tests, that are customized for your unique hiring situation. It provides value beyond a traditional recruitment platform, by utilizing unique talent data, to help your business: 1. Understand what type of talent that will drive performance 2. Find more of that talent in your existing applicant pool 3. Structure and professional your interview process 4. Hire top talent with scientific precision
Teamdash
teamdash.com
Teamdash is the ultimate recruitment software for companies who need their tools to adapt to their processes in order to hire great teams faster. Loved for customisation abilities, user-friendliness, and recruitment power, Teamdash is the rising choice for in-house recruiters aiming to enhance results and processes quickly.
Tapflow
tapflow.app
Tapflow helps recruiters find exceptional talent from LinkedIn in a few minutes. Instead of doing so much manual work filtering on LinkedIn, and evaluating profiles individually, Tapflow's smart algorithms can pinpoint the top profiles for any role instantly.
Tacitbase
tacitbase.com
Tacitbase—a comprehensive platform designed to empower hiring managers. Effortlessly streamline your hiring process, from candidate engagement to evaluations and application tracking. Seamlessly communicate, schedule events, conduct remote interviews, and safeguard data. Experience optimized workflow with Tacitbase. Key Features: Collaborative Work: Embrace seamless collaboration with Tacitbase's flexible subscription plans. Effortlessly collaborate with team members across the candidate database, candidate review, and application tracking. Assign tasks, track progress, and maintain real-time communication, regardless of location. Enjoy granular permission management for controlled access. Candidate Database: Easily create, manage, and store candidates from various sources. Whether from social media, email, or existing databases, Tacitbase enables hassle-free candidate organization. Customize your candidate database with personalized columns and search potential candidates based on specific criteria such as education, experience, skills, and location. Track all candidate activities including reviews, applications, and communications in one centralized location. Candidate Review: Simplify and expedite the evaluation process with collaborative and constructive candidate reviews. Gain a comprehensive view of each candidate's qualifications and suitability for the job, enabling faster decision-making and improved quality of hire. Make informed choices and build a strong team. TacitMail: Communicate effectively with candidates through a dedicated email address, consolidating all candidate-related emails in one place. Leverage customizable email templates and automated communication to save time, nurture candidate relationships, and provide a personalized experience throughout the hiring process. Stay connected effortlessly. Application Tracking: Seamlessly track candidates throughout the hiring pipeline with our intuitive Kanban-based Application Tracking System (ATS). Customize your hiring process, collaborate with team members, and communicate with candidates directly within the system. Streamline the recruitment process with labels and filters, ensuring efficient candidate management and a smooth workflow. Event Scheduling: Simplify interview and assessment schedules with our convenient event scheduling feature. Create events, specify details, and send invitations to candidates directly through Tacitbase. Manage all scheduled events on the calendar and send reminders to candidates, ensuring a seamless recruitment experience and avoiding scheduling conflicts. Conference Integration: Conduct secure remote interviews and assessments with Tacitbase's integration capabilities for popular conference platforms like Zoom and Google Meet. Schedule and invite candidates to virtual interviews, record sessions for future reference, and streamline your remote recruitment activities. Bridge distances effortlessly. Advanced Search: Harness the power of our advanced search filters to identify candidates based on specific criteria, such as skills, experience, education, and more. Refine search results with a range of search options and filters, saving time and ensuring the selection of the most suitable candidates for each job opening. Find the perfect match efficiently. Data Security: At Tacitbase, data security is our utmost priority. We employ robust security measures to protect sensitive candidate information, including row-level security and regular data backups. Our platform complies with data protection regulations, and integrations with third-party services meet stringent security standards. Trust us with your data. Elevate your recruitment success with Tacitbase. Unlock the power of streamlined workflows, advanced features, and data-driven insights. Experience the ultimate advantage in hiring and revolutionize your recruitment game with Tacitbase!
HRLocker
hrlocker.com
HRLocker is a cloud-based HR, recruitment & performance management system. HRLocker enables companies to automate their people management & recruitment processes, streamlining HR requirements all in one place.
Jobspage
jobspage.co
Create a dedicated careers page for your company, list available jobs, and manage applications. Our applicant tracking system allows you to collect candidate resumes, contact details, and other information required to make the best hiring decisions.
Intellohire
intellohire.com
A next-gen Software for Recruitment & Headhunting/Executive Search Firms. Used by staffing agencies across India, Intellohire is a SAAS-based platform for the global Recruitment & Staffing industry. The platform enables staffing agencies to increase business with cutting-edge technology. Intellohire assists recruiters to manage candidate interactions, sourcing candidates, sending job details to candidates, & even feedback from clients. All functionalities can be controlled from one epicentre - Smart Applicant Tracking System.
