Top Applicant Tracking Systems - Türkiye

Applicant tracking systems (ATS) are software tools used by recruiters, HR teams, and hiring managers to streamline the process of sourcing, screening, and managing job applicants. These systems enable businesses to create and distribute job postings, analyze resumes for pertinent information, schedule interviews, and gather candidate details including cover letters and references. They also automate tasks such as interview scheduling, notifying candidates about the next steps, and sending alerts. ATS solutions play a crucial role in tracking hiring metrics like time-to-hire and cost-to-hire, allowing companies to optimize their recruitment process and enhance the return on investment from recruiting software. Leading applicant tracking software often integrates with broader recruiting functionalities such as job board and career site postings, candidate sourcing, resume parsing, employee referral assessments, applicant screening, recruitment marketing, interview scheduling, candidate relationship management, onboarding, and recruitment data analysis. Some ATS platforms may also include candidate relationship management capabilities, which assist recruiters in proactively identifying and nurturing potential candidates through features like email marketing, scheduling, and ongoing communication.
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor empowers leaders to modernize every aspect of people management so they can focus on what really matters: building winning teams. The unified HCM solution ensures employee data is in one place, so you’ll never have to switch platforms, access multiple systems or re-key information. Automate tedious work, mitigate compliance risk, drive efficiencies, empower employees to control their own financial health and gain a deeper understanding of your business with robust analytics and insights.
ClearCompany
clearcompany.com
Helping nearly 3,000 organizations recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees, ClearCompany’s end-to-end Talent Management platform has enabled thousands of companies since 2004 to maximize talent by empowering people at every stage of the employee journey. ClearCompany integrates data-driven best practices, expert-informed content, and tailored software tools to recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees, uniting people and processes to achieve business success. Talent maximization is achieved when HR has the tools needed to plan accurately, execute people initiatives flawlessly, and build culture deliberately—these essential pillars of talent maximization are the core of its Talent Management platform. ClearCompany is a full-spectrum Talent Management platform that helps organizations achieve their missions by uniting people, platforms, and processes to maximize employees’ talent. Its unique approach puts company mission at the center of every client’s talent processes. As the only HR software provider unifying recruiting, onboarding, performance management, and employee engagement, the ClearCompany platform supports organizations throughout the entire employee lifecycle.
Teamable
teamable.com
The future of recruiting, today. Find and engage with great talent. Whether it's passive sourcing, nurture and messaging, or referrals, we help companies hire the right people for their team.
Comeet
comeet.co
Comeet is an applicant tracking system and hiring platform for small- and medium-sized companies that are primed for high growth. The award-winning, cloud-based, platform is extremely collaborative and offers hiring teams a simple easy-to-use design, dynamic configurability, automated workflows, and much more. Comeet is enterprise-grade and feature-rich. Perfect for sourcing, coordinating, communicating, sharing, scheduling, preparing, engaging, evaluating, hiring and reporting.
Keka HR
keka.com
Hiring is not just a one-step accomplishment as it involves various complex phases through the journey. And finding the right talent is the stepping stone towards building a successful business environment. Hence, Keka will equip you with awesome features such as multi-platform candidate sourcing, tech assessments, scorecards, etc. that will help you offer a future-proof hiring experience with Keka's Applicant Tracking System. Keka HR is a people enabler. It automates people processes and helps build a motivated and committed workplace culture, transforming your company from good to great. With Keka, you can foster a high-performance culture that adapts, evolves, and scales, making your team more effective. As a leader in HR technology for small and medium enterprises, Keka is versatile and suitable for all industries.
JotForm
jotform.com
Trusted by over 25 million users worldwide, Jotform’s powerful forms and suite of no-code tools are flexible enough for small businesses and robust enough for enterprises. Jotform helps organizations go from busywork to less work with forms that use conditional logic, accept payments, generate reports, automate workflows, and more. Jotform’s products make it easy for any team to streamline its processes. The options are limitless with Jotform’s 10,000 templates, hundreds of integrations, and almost 400 widgets. Jotform has the solution for your organization; our powerful forms get it done!
flair HR
flair.hr
flair is an all-in-one HR and recruitment solution that brings structure and simplicity to complex people-related processes – whether local, global, remote, or office-based. It has all the features HR teams need to improve their organization’s work-life experience. flair covers the entire employee journey and is fully customizable. Start out with standard features or adapt every process to your organization’s unique needs – the choice is yours. Attract talent and reduce time to hire with recruiting features, such as our drag-and-drop career page builder and customizable candidate funnels. Turn enthusiastic newbies into loyal brand advocates with personalized onboarding journeys. And simplify core HR tasks, such as absence management, payroll, performance reviews, time tracking, and more. Our solution is built on Salesforce, allowing you to benefit from the power and security of the world’s leading CRM platform. But even if you aren’t using Salesforce, we’ll provide you with access. Add some flair to your organization – and achieve HR harmony.
Longlist
longlist.io
Longlist is a Recruiting CRM and ATS for fast growing recruitment and staffing firms.
CVViZ
cvviz.com
CVViZ is a modern AI recruiting software that helps you hire top talent, faster. CVViZ has integrated with close to 2000 job boards worldwide. Our recommendation engine suggests the best job board to use based on job industry, job role, and job location. AI used for resume screening matches the right candidates with the right jobs.
Queros
app.qureos.com
Our job description generator allows you to create well-crafted job descriptions that accurately reflect the responsibilities and requirements of the position. With our tool, you can customize job descriptions to match your company's tone of voice, helping you attract the right candidates who fit your organization. Save time and effort by using our job description generator to create professional, detailed job postings that stand out to job seekers in a competitive job market.
Softr Studio
softr.io
Softr.io lets you create client portals and internal tools for your business in minutes, without code. It works with Airtable and Google Sheets. Join more than 90,000 teams building portals for their clients or partners, employee intranets, project management tools, dashboards, CRMs, and many more.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee lifecycle in a single system. Take onboarding, for example. With Rippling, you can hire a new employee anywhere in the world and set up their payroll, corporate card, computer, benefits, and even third-party apps like Slack and Microsoft 365—all within 90 seconds.
Recruitee
recruitee.com
Recruitee is a business producing or selling computer "software as a service "(Saas.) The software functions as an applicant tracking system for handling applications for jobs. It includes a careers site edititing system for employer branding, a plugin for sourcing (personnel) (otherwise called recruitment), employment website integration, email and calendar synchronization. Within 4 months of its public launch in August 2015, Recruitee attracted over 1000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and recruiting agencies worldwide.
Team Engine
teamengine.io
Employers of choice use Team Engine to recruit, retain, engage, and improve their field workforces. Team Engine is an HR automation suite that helps growing companies outcompete for top talent and implement best practices in employee engagement. Organizations can say goodbye to manual, disjointed, time-consuming processes and hello to intuitive, customizable software that automatically executes the critical, time-sensitive components of an exceptional talent strategy. Currently used by hundreds of growing companies, Team Engine’s text-first communication platform caters to the unique needs of organizations with a distributed workforce in the field. That’s because field workers are looking for speed and simplicity, both in the hiring process and in their day-to-day work. With Team Engine, organizations can overcome engagement challenges unique to their industry to outcompete and hire the best people first, then drive retention and engagement with consistent communication and feedback opportunities. Team Engine will help organizations: * Find and hire great people: Automate the redundant tasks in the hiring process so they can add value where it matters most. * Motivate and retain quality employees: Get new hires off to a good start with structured one-on-ones and the opportunity to provide feedback on the experience. * Execute and continuously improve: Build connectedness across the company to get work done, create efficient processes, and nurture a culture of growth and development. A glimpse at how Team Engine helps: * Texting with deskless employees and job applicants * Automated messaging for time-sensitive communications (e.g., interview reminders and open enrollment deadlines) * Built-in recruitment advertising on Craigslist, Facebook, and Instagram * Translated communications for Spanish speakers * A centralized hub for organizing all recruiting activity and applicant details * Diversification of candidate sourcing for greater reach
Personio
personio.de
Personio is the all-in-one HR software that helps unlock the power of your people by enabling you to manage each stage of the employee lifecycle. Our software streamlines how you recruit, onboard, manage, develop and pay employees. Over 10,000 organisations across Europe trust Personio to drive efficiency with innovative features such as Compensation Management, HR Helpdesk, Performance and Development and Surveys. We have 300+ employees providing support with a 90% customer satisfaction level and 180+ integrations available. Upgrade your HR team from spreadsheets to strategy now – book your free demo today: https://www.personio.com/webdemo/
Loxo
loxo.co
Loxo is the #1 Talent Intelligence Platform and global leader in recruiting software. The legacy ATS as we know it will not exist in 5 years. Loxo was designed to manage the full recruitment life cycle through a single system-of-record software platform — replacing the legacy ATS and bringing infinitely more to the table in the process. Because it shouldn't take 10+ tools to make one hire. The Talent Intelligence Platform includes: - A best-in-class ATS - An AI-driven Recruiting CRM (your recruitment database, which contains a combination of your data and Loxo's automatically-updating data to ensure you've always got the most accurate candidate information) - A multi-channel outreach tool with AI-powered campaign-building capabilities, so you never miss a follow-up - A people and company search engine filled with over 1.2 billion people & millions of organizations - Verified contact information like personal emails and cell phone numbers - Instant AI sourcing, ranking, and matching thanks to Loxo's AI assistant, Copilot Not to mention...Loxo is also the only recruitment software to feature a Sales CRM specifically designed for recruiters — which means you can conduct business development activities in the same place you do the rest of your workflow. The real win here? Each of these market-leading products are designed to work seamlessly together — making every step of your job more efficient and reducing room for error. More than 13,200 executive search, RPO, professional recruitment, and staffing teams across the globe have become hiring machines with Loxo. But what does that mean, exactly? - A 74% decrease in cost across the entire talent lifecycle, including cost to source and hire. - An 85% reduction in time-to-hire thanks to sourcing and workflow automation. - 98% customer satisfaction.
Zoho Recruit
zoho.com
Faster hires, Better hiring. Zoho Recruit is a cloud based applicant tracking system that’s built to provide diverse, end-to-end hiring solutions for staffing agencies, corporate HRs and temporary workforce. With our intuitive recruiting software, make hiring effortless.
Jobylon
jobylon.com
Hiring simplified. Win candidates' hearts & turn recruiting frustration into a seamless process. Jobylon is a user-friendly hiring software with a unique focus on stunning job ads to better showcase your employer brand.
Skillate
skillate.com
Skillate is a cloud-based B2B application to help recruiters find the most relevant candidates for their requisitions, leveraging their careers page and inert database. The repetitive and voluminous work of manually screening & short-listing candidates is completely eliminated. NLP and deep learning algorithms make the matching recommendations highly accurate and capable of reinforced learning of the company hiring patterns to enhance the results. This robust application will also be able to help companies in campus hirings, recruitment drives and internal staffing. Empowered with AI, the recruiters can close positions quickly, with the best fit candidates and a reduced dependancy on external agencies. With full utilization, Skillate can reduce the time to hire by more than 50% and cost per hire by more than 30%. Skillate is envisioned as a product which can consistently address the recruitment inefficiencies and help companies build stronger teams.
JobDiva
jobdiva.com
JobDiva is the top recruiting and staffing ATS, CRM, and VMS focused on your success! JobDiva offers recruiters unlimited free training of its staffing & recruiting solution, including resume aggregation and applicant tracking. Request your free demo with JobDiva today!
JazzHR
jazzhr.com
JazzHR recruiting software allows busy business leaders to centralize and modernize their hiring approach. Replace time-consuming, manual spreadsheets and full inboxes with flexible, affordable, people-first hiring technology. Compete in real time for top talent and make great hires so you can focus your time growing your business and your people.
iSmartRecruit
ismartrecruit.com
iSmartRecruit is a cloud-based AI recruitment technology designed to address the unique challenges faced by staffing agencies, recruitment firms, executive search firms, and in-house HR departments. Operating globally across 70+ countries and supporting 14 languages, including major European languages, iSmartRecruit excels in easy deployment and user-friendly automation. It efficiently manages the entire recruitment workflow from candidate sourcing to onboarding. In 2024, our ATS, Recruiting CRM, and Executive Search Software were honoured with multiple awards from renowned software review platforms, highlighting our dedication to providing superior recruitment solutions.
hireEZ
hireez.com
hireEZ is an award-winning, end-to-end outbound recruitment platform that centralizes all recruiting efforts for hiring teams big and small to make outbound recruiting easy. Experience fast and simple AI Sourcing across 800M+ open web profiles and 45+ platforms. Automate and build personalized recruitment campaigns with templates, sequences, tracking, and calendar scheduling. Achieve quality-of-hire with our talent data cloud to centralize, refresh and rediscover previously siloed data with near-zero management and a secure data hub. For more information, visit hireez.com.
Hireology
hireology.com
Hireology's ATS brings everything you need to attract, hire and onboard your best team into one platform and is designed with your industry in mind. Build brand awareness, automate your hiring process, text & email candidates, and reduce risk with skills tests and verifications. More than 7,500 businesses today trust Hireology to find and hire the people they need.
Hirebee
hirebee.ai
Hirebee offers an AI-powered HR solution for global hiring. We leverage the power of Artificial Intelligence to help small and medium businesses to scale from 2 to thousands of employees. Hirebee covers the entire value chain of recruitment – from creating a job vacancy to sending the offer to the candidate. We provide an innovative technological solution for companies.
HigherMe
higherme.com
HigherMe makes it easy to find, screen, interview, and onboard employees from anywhere on any device. Reduce your time and cost of hiring with tools and technology to quickly review applicants, schedule interviews, manage all your job board posts, and complete new employee paperwork. HigherMe is made for businesses that hire hourly workers such as restaurants and retail. Hire on-the-go with automated job board reposting, mobile-first applicant tracking system, Text-To-Apply technology, one-click interview scheduling, video cover letters, branded careers page, custom applications, and cloud-based paperwork. Sign up today to save six hours per hire, reduce interview no-shows by 67%, and save up to $3,600 USD per year.
Greenhouse
greenhouse.com
Greenhouse Software (commonly known as Greenhouse) is an American technology company headquartered in New York City that provides a recruiting software as a service. It was founded in 2012 by Daniel Chait and Jon Stross. The company raised $2.7 million in a seed round in 2013, $7.5 million in its Series A round in 2014, $13.6 million in its Series B round in 2015, $35 million in its Series C round in 2015, and $50 million in its Series D round in 2018. Research firm CB Insights, in a study commissioned by The New York Times, listed Greenhouse among fifty startups predicted to become unicorns, companies with at least a $1 billion valuation.
Auzmor Learn
auzmor.com
Auzmor Learn is a robust learning management solution that lets you easily assign training and track employee progress. Its intuitive course builder simplifies content creation and a library of pre-built courses offers the training and upskilling your workforce needs. https://auzmor.com/
Gem
gem.com
Gem is the AI-powered recruiting platform TA teams love. It helps you maximize productivity, hire faster, and save money – all while giving recruiters a solution they find easy to use. Use Gem as your all-in-one recruiting platform or enhance your existing ATS with integrated products for CRM, sourcing, scheduling, analytics, career sites, events, and more. Over 1,000 companies – from startups to industry leaders like Airbnb, Wayfair, Cintas, Carmax, Doordash, and Zillow – trust Gem to hire with speed and ease.
TalentRecruit
talentrecruit.com
TalentRecruit is an AI-powered Applicant Tracking System (ATS) and recruitment software designed to streamline the hiring process of both SMBs and enterprises. The system enables recruiters to locate, engage, and onboard the best talent efficiently. TalentRecruit offers features such as a 24x7 Virtual Recruitment Assistant, ERIKA, which employs Machine Learning algorithms for finding best-matched candidates based on candidate data analysis. It also includes multi-channel sourcing which aids in the discovery of the best talent and effective pre-screening and assessment features for an efficient hiring process. Notably, TalentRecruit's ATS software uses AI for a powerful candidate sourcing platform that supports elements like career sites, job boards connect, and employee referral. The hiring manager portal offers a holistic view of candidate information, updates on requisitions, feedback on profiles, job and offer approvals, and more. The offer management feature is instrumental in acquiring top talent with minimal time lags. Apart from these, TalentRecruit also offers tools for onboarding, creating a branded career website, automating campus hiring, and metrics analysis for complete control over hiring KPIs. It also has a focus on fostering diversity and inclusion, and agility in the recruitment platform.
HROne
hrone.cloud
HROne is a future-ready HCM suite that automates HR processes, simplifies human interactions and delivers actionable insights to build better workplaces. In our pursuit to set everything HR on autopilot, we have successfully streamlined HR functions across the entire employee lifecycle, saving millions of hours for 1100+ enterprises. This count includes names from 20+ industries— Timex, ABP, Lux Cozi, Droom, Amar Ujala, Haier, Bikanervala, Weikfield, Burberry, Harvest Gold, Studds, Nippon Steel, Annapurna, Nissin, TravelXp, Career Launcher, and Paynearby are some to name a few. The best part? We gift our users a MOBILE APP at zero cost to help them experience the true power of HR automation anywhere, anytime. We differentiate ourselves in the HR software market with the following salient functionalities- ✅ First ever Gmail-inspired Inbox for HR to guide your day ✅ Innovative task insights to get work done in time ✅ Intuitive global search box to trace & access any information and a system that doesn’t just promise but actually SHOWS YOU ITS REAL ROI. Being the first HCM that takes real-time actions on all HR tasks, discouraging backlogs with subtle reminders, we set you up for success by automating all operational tasks. To know more, visit our website- https://hrone.cloud/
BambooHR
bamboohr.com
BambooHR is an American technology company that provides human resources software as a service. Founded in 2008 by Ben Peterson and Ryan Sanders, the company is based in Lindon, Utah. BambooHR's services include an applicant tracking system and an employee benefits tracker. In 2019, Gadjo C Sevilla and Brian T. Horowitz wrote in PC Magazine that BambooHR is "pricier than competing products" and "lacking in benefits administration (BA) features compared to rival solutions" but its "solid feature set and user-friendly interface push it to the top of our list".
ApplicantPro
applicantpro.com
We Help Companies Hire Better! In this competitive & chaotic employment environment, attracting & hiring the best people can be a challenge! ApplicantPro provides customizable solutions to meet your unique hiring needs!
RecruiterPM
recruiterpm.com
Applicant Tracking System (ATS), CRM, Artificial Intelligence, Project Management & Analytics software for recruiting teams with dashboards, customizable metrics/analytics, global knowledge sharing, research management, employee rewards, data warehouse, APIs and more!
Ashby
ashbyhq.com
Ashby empowers talent teams to run world-class recruiting processes with actionable analytics, built-in best practices, and an all-in-one solution that eliminates add-ons. The impact is real-time reliable data, a consistently great candidate and recruiter experience, and a single source of truth. Consolidate without compromise, scale without limits. Consolidated all-in-one solution Ashby combines your ATS, CRM, scheduling, and analytics into a single scalable solution with best-in-breed features. Eliminate add-ons and reduce recruiting software costs. Train your team to use only one tool to implement world-class recruiting operational processes. Powerful recruiting analytics Get real-time reliable data and actionable insights for your team to improve workflows, seamlessly communicate with stakeholders, and drive process improvements at scale. Leverage Ashby analytics to become strategic data storytellers, forecast recruiting capacity, and track and optimize progress to hiring goals. Eliminate stale spreadsheets, long wait times for report building, and any doubts about your data accuracy. Built-in best practices Ashby provides you with the built-in structure and automated workflows needed to fuel consistent, equitable hiring outcomes. Always deliver an exceptional candidate experience while saving time with vetted templates, customizable alerts, and shareable pipeline visualizations. Empower your team to focus on the rewarding, challenging aspects of recruiting that they love.
Built for Teams
builtforteams.com
HR Software Built for You. Intuitive, powerful tools designed to help you plan, hire, manage, and retain your workforce.
Rytfit.ai
rytfit.ai
Say goodbye to clunky, outdated HR processes and embrace a modern approach to human capital management with Rytfit.ai. Rytfit is an AI-driven Workforce Management platform with a comprehensive solution designed to help organizations manage their workforce effectively and efficiently. Take Talent Acquisition to the next level – Rythire is tailored to your organization's needs. Feed any job title to accelerate your job creation in just a matter of seconds. Rytfit’s semantic model allows an organization to go from Hi to Hire in just 7 days. RytHire platform has features such as eliminating manual recruiting tasks and streamlining the recruitment process. Build Workforce, Remap Employees, and Elevate Retention - RytEngage module allows organizations to identify and develop internal talent for new roles, promoting a culture of growth and opportunity. Measure on what matters - RytMeasure module provides a centralized hub for goal setting and tracking in real-time. The platform allows organizations to align their workforce with their overall business strategy and drive better business outcomes. Streamline your HR processes, engage your employees, and drive results with our all-in-one solution. Whether you're a small business or a large enterprise, our solution can help you achieve your workforce management goals and improve your overall processes.
Teamtailor
teamtailor.com
Whether you're hiring one person a year or several thousand, Teamtailor is your all-in-one recruitment software that companies and candidates love. Our easy-to-use, candidate-focused software gives you all the tools you need to recruit better, including automated triggers, analytics, generative AI, anonymous hiring, fully customizable recruitment workflows, an easy-to-build career site, and much more.
X0PA
x0pa.com
X0PA AI helps organisations identify, engage and hire best fit candidates for the job and organisation and uses it predictive analytics to predict probability of the candidate staying in the organisation and performing well.
WorkTaps
worktaps.com
Employee Referral Software for the hourly workforce. Engaging employees to help find top-quality hires; faster.
Workstream
workstream.us
Workstream is the leading HR, Payroll, and Hiring platform for the hourly workforce. Its smart technology streamlines HR tasks so franchise and business owners can move fast, reduce labor costs, and simplify operations—all in one place. 46 of the top 50 quick-service restaurant brands—including Burger King, Jimmy John’s, Taco Bell—rely on Workstream to hire, retain, and pay their teams.
Workable
workable.com
Both now and especially in the coming years, every company will seek to harness the power of AI to enhance performance and productivity across all functions and departments. This rapid shift in behavior, driven by the mainstream adoption of AI, will fundamentally change the landscape of recruiting and HR. Workable is at the forefront of this transformation, offering a suite of products that leverage our proprietary AI developed from processing 260 million candidates and more than 1.5 million hires. Workable’s mission is to 10x your company’s HR productivity. Workable Recruiting is a world-class Applicant Tracking System that makes recruiters and hiring managers better. Workable AI helps with most time-consuming tasks such as sourcing, screening, emailing, generating job descriptions & interview kits, and more. Workable is tightly integrated with all the major job boards and offers all the features the best recruiting teams are looking for. Workable HR enables end-to-end employee management with a highly configurable system that securely handles employee data, manages time off, integrates with payroll, and more, all in one place. Jobs by Workable is a job board that connects millions of candidates with opportunities at Workable-powered companies. Workable has helped over 27,000 companies across more than 100 countries find, hire, and manage top talent. We deliver unprecedented productivity improvements in HR and recruiting, ensuring our customers stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.
WizeHire
wizehire.com
Wizehire is an award-winning, end-to-end hiring platform that marries innovative software with the hands-on expert support you need to grow your team with confidence. Over 18,000 businesses trust Wizehire to help grow their teams.
WebHR
web.hr
WebHR is a social all-in-one HR software that covers everything from "Hire" to "Retire" for the most important asset in your company - your employees. WebHR will make it easy for your HR team to start managing your HR effectively and efficiently. WebHR is an indispensable tool not just for HR but for the entire company. WebHR is based on Software as a Service (SaaS) and Cloud Computing model.
VIVAHR
vivahr.com
VIVAHR is the fastest growing Applicant Tracking System for small business in the US. VIVAHR makes it easy to - Post Jobs - Manage Candidates - Collaborate with team members - Run reports/insights It's that easy! Start with a free job posting to 50+ job boards. Average new customer has a job live in 6 minutes.
Viterbit
viterbit.com
Viterbit is a talent acquisition platform. Now companies can use data to continually optimize every aspect of their recruiting processes, reducing hiring costs and times.
TalentMesh
talentmesh.com
The TalentMesh platform is an intuitive recruitment platform based on the latest technology stack, allowing you to track, automate and enhance the full recruitment cycle. The platform combines an easy-to-use applicant tracking system with quality pre-employment tests, that are customized for your unique hiring situation. It provides value beyond a traditional recruitment platform, by utilizing unique talent data, to help your business: 1. Understand what type of talent that will drive performance 2. Find more of that talent in your existing applicant pool 3. Structure and professional your interview process 4. Hire top talent with scientific precision
VidCruiter
vidcruiter.com
VidInterviewing by VidCruiter is the world’s most advanced video interviewing platform. Our system offers pre-recorded and live video interviewing that can be customized to meet any recruitment scenario and has helped companies of all sizes find better quality applicants in a faster and more cost-effective way.
Talentsquare
talentsquare.com
Talentsquare's mission is to help companies excel in recruitment. We offer the latest HR technologies to manage and recruit talent with ease.
Teamdash
teamdash.com
Teamdash is the ultimate recruitment software for companies who need their tools to adapt to their processes in order to hire great teams faster. Loved for customisation abilities, user-friendliness, and recruitment power, Teamdash is the rising choice for in-house recruiters aiming to enhance results and processes quickly.
SpringRecruit
springrecruit.com
SpringRecruit is one of the best free ats that helps you pick the top talent faster with effective collaboration, resume parser & easy Interview scheduling & reminders.
StaffingSoft
staffingsoft.com
Recruiting Software for Recruiters and Human Resources Professionals. An enterprise-wide applicant tracking system, StaffingSoft offers a full suite of tools that effectively integrates and streamlines talent recruiting, retention, and management of candidates, employees and external vendors globally. You will have the opportunity to build a long-term partnership with us in order to facilitate your productivity and growth.
Sympa
sympa.com
Sympa is a complete, fully customisable HR software that lets you focus on your people and smart decision-making. Explore our solution and book a free demo.
Talent Clue
talentclue.com
Talent Clue is the most powerful and complete recruiting software, designed for recruiters who want to be up to date in Human Resources. Present in the market since 2013, with more than 300 clients and more than 3,400 recruiters who make Talent Clue their indispensable work tool. Automate the entire selection process. Create attractive job offers and spread outreach with our extensive Multiposter. Manage processes intuitively and create a unified talent base supported by detailed reports.
TalentLyft
talentlyft.com
Recruitment software which integrates Applicant Tracking System, Recruitment Marketing, Sourcing and Talent CRM solution in 1 platform.
talentReef
jobappnetwork.com
TalentReef is a leading provider of SaaS-based applicant tracking and talent management solutions that are purposefully built for the decentralized hourly workforce. Our mobile-first platform streamlines the recruit to retain process to transform how employers track hourly workers, from recruitment, hiring, training, and engagement. Many of the best known global brands trust TalentReef to provide the actionable insights needed to optimize and drive their talent management processes.
MyLenio
mylenio.com
MyLenio is an all-in-one platform that allows your Small Business to get organized properly, enabling you to work with top companies like Google, PayPal, and SAP following the best industry standards. Our platform will integrate all of your processes so that they are organized and easy to manage. MyLenio simplifies your business by helping you achieve the highest standards in HR + IT + Compliance Streamline your small business and organize your company to work with Fortune-500 Companies!
HRLocker
hrlocker.com
HRLocker is a cloud-based HR, recruitment & performance management system. HRLocker enables companies to automate their people management & recruitment processes, streamlining HR requirements all in one place.
Tacitbase
tacitbase.com
Tacitbase—a comprehensive platform designed to empower hiring managers. Effortlessly streamline your hiring process, from candidate engagement to evaluations and application tracking. Seamlessly communicate, schedule events, conduct remote interviews, and safeguard data. Experience optimized workflow with Tacitbase. Key Features: Collaborative Work: Embrace seamless collaboration with Tacitbase's flexible subscription plans. Effortlessly collaborate with team members across the candidate database, candidate review, and application tracking. Assign tasks, track progress, and maintain real-time communication, regardless of location. Enjoy granular permission management for controlled access. Candidate Database: Easily create, manage, and store candidates from various sources. Whether from social media, email, or existing databases, Tacitbase enables hassle-free candidate organization. Customize your candidate database with personalized columns and search potential candidates based on specific criteria such as education, experience, skills, and location. Track all candidate activities including reviews, applications, and communications in one centralized location. Candidate Review: Simplify and expedite the evaluation process with collaborative and constructive candidate reviews. Gain a comprehensive view of each candidate's qualifications and suitability for the job, enabling faster decision-making and improved quality of hire. Make informed choices and build a strong team. TacitMail: Communicate effectively with candidates through a dedicated email address, consolidating all candidate-related emails in one place. Leverage customizable email templates and automated communication to save time, nurture candidate relationships, and provide a personalized experience throughout the hiring process. Stay connected effortlessly. Application Tracking: Seamlessly track candidates throughout the hiring pipeline with our intuitive Kanban-based Application Tracking System (ATS). Customize your hiring process, collaborate with team members, and communicate with candidates directly within the system. Streamline the recruitment process with labels and filters, ensuring efficient candidate management and a smooth workflow. Event Scheduling: Simplify interview and assessment schedules with our convenient event scheduling feature. Create events, specify details, and send invitations to candidates directly through Tacitbase. Manage all scheduled events on the calendar and send reminders to candidates, ensuring a seamless recruitment experience and avoiding scheduling conflicts. Conference Integration: Conduct secure remote interviews and assessments with Tacitbase's integration capabilities for popular conference platforms like Zoom and Google Meet. Schedule and invite candidates to virtual interviews, record sessions for future reference, and streamline your remote recruitment activities. Bridge distances effortlessly. Advanced Search: Harness the power of our advanced search filters to identify candidates based on specific criteria, such as skills, experience, education, and more. Refine search results with a range of search options and filters, saving time and ensuring the selection of the most suitable candidates for each job opening. Find the perfect match efficiently. Data Security: At Tacitbase, data security is our utmost priority. We employ robust security measures to protect sensitive candidate information, including row-level security and regular data backups. Our platform complies with data protection regulations, and integrations with third-party services meet stringent security standards. Trust us with your data. Elevate your recruitment success with Tacitbase. Unlock the power of streamlined workflows, advanced features, and data-driven insights. Experience the ultimate advantage in hiring and revolutionize your recruitment game with Tacitbase!
